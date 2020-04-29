LGBT community living in fear of attacks in Kenyan refugee camp

"I have been threatened with death, I have been beaten, I have been harassed sexually, and I have been sexually abused, raped," Eva Nabagala (C) told Reuters by phone. Nabagala said she and her now two-year-old son Imran Batte (pictured) came to...more

"I have been threatened with death, I have been beaten, I have been harassed sexually, and I have been sexually abused, raped," Eva Nabagala (C) told Reuters by phone. Nabagala said she and her now two-year-old son Imran Batte (pictured) came to Kenya in 2018 after her family threatened to kill her because she is a lesbian. "I ran from my home ... because I wanted to be safe, I wanted protection, but it has turned into something the opposite," she said. Nabagala left the camp but was raped again in Mombasa, where she had gone seeking shelter, so she came back. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close