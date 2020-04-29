LGBT community living in fear of attacks in Kenyan refugee camp
Ugandan refugees Suzan Nakajiri and Eva Nabagala (R), both members of the LGBT community, hold hands inside their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp, in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya February 22, 2020. Nabagala hoped she and her young...more
"I have been threatened with death, I have been beaten, I have been harassed sexually, and I have been sexually abused, raped," Eva Nabagala (C) told Reuters by phone. Nabagala said she and her now two-year-old son Imran Batte (pictured) came to...more
Ugandan refugee Suzan Nakajiri stands among LGBT companions at the Kakuma refugee camp. A group of around 300 gay, lesbian and transgender refugees in Kakuma refugee camp in northwestern Kenya say other refugees repeatedly attack them because of...more
Ugandan refugees Kimuli Brian and Dennis Wasswa embrace each other inside their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp. UNHCR Kenya told Reuters that police investigate reports of violence, assault, or other crimes and UNHCR offers support to survivors....more
Ugandan refugees Kambugu Mubarak, Muheeza Jumapili Frank, Kikongo Andrew and Mulumba Musa, members of the LGBT community, are seen at the Kakuma refugee camp. Stephen Sebuuma, another Ugandan refugee in Kakuma, said refugees armed with iron bars,...more
Members of the LGBT community are seen at the Kakuma refugee camp. UNHCR Kenya said as soon as they were informed of the attack, they contacted Kenya's Refugee Affairs Secretariat, and sent an ambulance. UNHCR also contacted police, who had started...more
Burundian refugee Mousa applies lipstick at the Kakuma refugee camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the LGBT community are seen at the Kakuma refugee camp. Same-sex relationships are punishable in Kenya by 14 years in jail. It is rarely enforced but discrimination is common. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Congolese refugee Batundi Safari and Ugandan refugee Peter Nsubuga, both members of the LGBT community, sit inside their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp. Kenya also requires refugees to stay in camps, and on Tuesday the government announced it was...more
Ugandan refugees Ninshaba Erigalda, Shamim and Winnie Nabaterega pose for a photograph inside their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp. Nabaterega, 23, told Reuters by phone that she fled Uganda in 2019 after being raped and becoming pregnant. Her...more
Ugandan refugee Dennis Wasswa sits by the door of a shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Burundian refugee Jacqueline Ngirusanga and Rwandese refugee Alice embrace each other by the door of their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Ugandan refugee Hamza Kakooza shows his artificial teeth that he acquired after police beat him. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Ugandan refugee Alex Byaruhanga wears a rainbow-colored wristband at the Kakuma refugee camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Ugandan refugee Ninshaba Erigalda poses for a photograph inside her shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Ugandan refugees Kimuli Brian and Dennis Wasswa embrace each other inside their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Ugandan refugee Marvin Masagazi stands outside his room at the Kakuma refugee camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Ugandan refugee Hamza Kakooza looks on at the Kakuma refugee camp. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than one million coronavirus cases.
Captain Tom inspires coronavirus-hit Britain
Captain Tom Moore, a British war veteran, has raised more than 29 million pounds ($36 million) for Britain's NHS health service by walking 100 laps of his...
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than one million coronavirus cases.
Captain Tom inspires coronavirus-hit Britain
Captain Tom Moore, a British war veteran, has raised more than 29 million pounds ($36 million) for Britain's NHS health service by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
Getting married despite coronavirus outbreak
Couples around the world tie the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world
People around the world personalize the masks they wear to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
People flock to beaches despite coronavirus concerns
People head to beaches in some countries as a gradual easing of social distancing and other restrictions imposed to curtail the coronavirus epidemic.
Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19
Healthcare and first response workers mourn their colleagues who died of COVID-19, or fight the virus after being infected themselves.
Ramadan begins amid global pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed priorities, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.