LGBTQ supporters rally in Georgia a day after Pride march disrupted
Police officers detain a counter protester at a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a Pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia July 6, 2021....more
A participant distribute flags during a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a Pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli...more
Police officers stand between participants and counter protesters at a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a Pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia...more
Police officers detain a counter protester during a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a Pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia July 6, 2021....more
People attend a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a Pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Police officers detain a counter protester ahead of a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a Pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia July 6, 2021....more
Participants hold rainbow flags during a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a Pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli...more
Police officers block counter protesters at a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a Pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli...more
Police officers detain a counter protester during a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a Pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups before it could begin, in Tbilisi, Georgia July 6, 2021....more
Protesters storm the office of LGBTQ campaigners at a rally against the planned March for Dignity during Pride Week in Tbilisi, Georgia July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
People dance in front of the parliament building as they celebrate after LGBT+ campaigners called off plans to stage the March for Dignity during Pride Week in Tbilisi, Georgia July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Anti-LGBT protesters burn a rainbow banner as they take part in a rally ahead of the planned March for Dignity during Pride Week in Tbilisi, Georgia July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
A journalist injured at a rally against the March for Dignity during Pride Week speaks to the media inside an ambulance in Tbilisi, Georgia July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Anti-LGBT protesters shout as they take part in a rally ahead of the planned March for Dignity during Pride Week in Tbilisi, Georgia July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Protesters storm the office of LGBT+ campaigners at a rally against the planned March for Dignity during Pride Week in Tbilisi, Georgia July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Protesters try to block a police car during a rally against the March for Dignity during Pride Week in Tbilisi, Georgia July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
People dance in front of the parliament building as they celebrate after LGBT+ campaigners called off plans to stage the March for Dignity during Pride Week in Tbilisi, Georgia July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
