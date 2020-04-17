Life after lockdown in China's Wuhan
A boy wearing a face mask is seen inside a car after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man with a face mask observes a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works in Wuhan, April 11. REUTERS/Aly Song
Peng Jing, 24, and Yao Bin, 28, pose for their wedding photography shoot in Wuhan, April 15. REUTERS/Aly Song
Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, April 2. REUTERS/Aly Song
A girl wearing a face mask rides her bicycle at a park after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, April 12. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man wearing a face mask is reflected in his electric bike's rearview mirror in Wuhan, April 14. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man steps through a barrier, that was built to block buildings from a street in Wuhan, April 13. REUTERS/Aly Song
People line up outside a China Construction Bank branch after the lockdown in Wuhan, April 14. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks buy vegetables at a street market in Wuhan, April 6. REUTERS/Aly Song
Residents wearing face masks are seen at a blocked residential area in Wuhan, April 11. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks cross a road in Wuhan, April 14. REUTERS/Aly Song
Employees, wearing masks, work on a production line manufacturing display monitors at a TPV factory in Wuhan, April 7. China Daily via REUTERS
A resident pays for groceries over barriers set up around a wet market on a street in Wuhan, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks are seen at a main shopping area in Wuhan, April 14. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks are seen at a main shopping area in Wuhan, April 14. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman wearing a face mask rests on a chair in Wuhan, April 14. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman wearing a face mask gets out through barriers in Wuhan, April 5. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman wearing a face mask rides a shared bicycle past traffic at a junction in Wuhan, April 14. REUTERS/Aly Song
A resident pulls a rope from her window to receive a delivery at a sealed residential compound in Wuhan, April 14. REUTERS/Aly Song
Men wearing face masks pull a cart with fire extinguishers as they walk past graffiti on walls in Wuhan, April 13. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks are seen at a park after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, April 12. REUTERS/Aly Song
Staff members wearing face masks help a couple with their wedding photo shoot in Wuhan, April 12. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman wearing a face mask runs a food stall next to a small window opened in barriers that have been built to separate residential buildings from a street in Wuhan, April 12. REUTERS/Aly Song
A resident wearing a face mask dances at a blocked residential area in Wuhan, April 11. REUTERS/Aly Song
A staff member walks past a sketch of Chinese President Xi Jinping with a face mask on the wall of a closed ward inside the Leishenshan Hospital, a makeshift hospital for treating patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, April 11....more
Travellers in protective suits are seen at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, April 10. REUTERS/Aly Song
Medical workers hug at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, were lifted, April 8. REUTERS/Aly Song
