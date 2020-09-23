Life and death in COVID units around the world
Members of the medical staff treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the General University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A member of the medical staff holds the hand of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the ICU of the General University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Angelica Mendez, 48, says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who was struggling to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and who died later in the day at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., September 8, 2020. Picture...more
Members of the medical staff embrace as they treat patients suffering from the coronavirus at the ICU of the General University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A member of the medical staff treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the ICU of the General University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Medical workers treat a patient in the ICU at the Clinique Bouchard-ELSAN private hospital in Marseille, France, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A nurse wearing a protective face mask and goggles poses in the ICU of a hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak in Brussels, Belgium September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Medical workers treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Clinique Bouchard-ELSAN private hospital in Marseille, France, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A nurse wearing a protective suit and a face mask treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus in a hospital in Brussels, Belgium September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A member of the medical staff, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, looks out of a room with a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the ICU of the military hospital Laveran in Marseille, France, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A patient suffering from the coronavirus speaks to his family members using a robot named 'Mitra' at the ICU of the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sticker reading "COVID-19" is pictured on a bag with medical clothes amid the coronavirus outbreak in Brussels, Belgium September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A nurse adjusts the protective suit of her colleague at the coronavirus treatment unit of a hospital in Brussels, Belgium September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A medical worker stands next to an oxygen cylinder at the Yatharth Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hospital staff serves tea to a patient suffering from the coronavirus during an evening buffet at a terrace of the Yatharth Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hospital staff wearing PPE wait for the patients suffering from the coronavirus during an evening buffet at a terrace of the Yatharth Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A patient suffering from the coronavirus listens a song on a mobile phone at the ICU of the Yatharth Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A medical worker takes care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the ICU of the Yatharth Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A health worker is seen through the window of the ICU of the La Paz hospital during a protest against the regional health authority's lack of support and demanding better working conditions, in Madrid, Spain, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Tallulah Holmstrom, chief medical officer, wears protective gear in the ICU and discusses the coronavirus with Isabelle Kopec, critical-care physician in St. Louis, who monitors patients remotely across the United States for Advanced ICU Care, at...more
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the Hopital Europeen hospital in Marseille, France, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Medical workers wear PPE as they get ready to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Hopital Europeen hospital in Marseille, France, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Medical workers take care of patients suffering from the coronavirus at the ICU of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A medical worker takes an elevator to the ICU for patients suffering from the coronavirus at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An X-ray of a patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen as a doctor briefs his relatives about his medical condition, at the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Medical staff are seen looking after a patient inside a military hospital at the Heroic Military Academy which takes care of patients with symptoms of the coronavirus in Mexico City, Mexico August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A health care worker attends to a coronavirus patient in an ICU at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Medical staff are seen looking after a patient inside the military hospital at the Heroic Military Academy which takes care of patients with symptoms of the coronavirus in Mexico City, Mexico August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Dr. Mabel Diaz takes a blood sample from Elsa Paniagua, who is a coronavirus patient, in an ICU at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Riley Harrison, 67, who has been hospitalised with COVID-19, lies on a hospital bed as he watches television, at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 25, 2020. "I...more
The body of a patient, who died during an intubation procedure, is prepared by nurses to be transported to a morgue at United Memorial Medical Center during the coronavirus outbreak, in Houston, Texas, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies in bed at University Hospital Medical Center Bezanijska kosa in Belgrade, Serbia, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies in bed at University Hospital Medical Center Bezanijska kosa in Belgrade, Serbia, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Medical workers attend to a patient suffering from the coronavirus at University Hospital Medical Center Bezanijska kosa in Belgrade, Serbia, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A medical worker looks on from the red zone where patients suffering from the coronavirus are being treated at the General Hospital in Novi Pazar, Serbia, July 23. 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
