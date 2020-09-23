Life and death in COVID units around the world

Riley Harrison, 67, who has been hospitalised with COVID-19, lies on a hospital bed as he watches television, at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 25, 2020. "I...more

Riley Harrison, 67, who has been hospitalised with COVID-19, lies on a hospital bed as he watches television, at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 25, 2020. "I couldn't breathe," Harrison said. "If you got a death wish, play with COVID." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare SEARCH "COVID-19 HOUSTON VARON" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.

