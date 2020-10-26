Life and death in COVID units around the world
Doctor Henri Faure and medical colleagues treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris, France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A member of the medical staff holds the hand of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the ICU of the Slany Hospital in Slany, Czech Republic, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Doctor Henri Faure supervises his colleagues as they treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, October 26, 2020....more
A medical worker works in a medical unit at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, France, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris, France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen in an ICU of a hospital on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A medical worker prepares aboard a trauma helicopter transferring a patient infected with the coronavirus from the Flevo Hospital to Germany, where hospitals are helping by taking over Dutch coronavirus patients as the number of hospital admissions...more
Medical personnel treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle hospital, in Liege, Belgium October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Medical personnel treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the CHIREC Braine l'Alleud-Waterloo hospital, in Braine l'Alleud, Belgium, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Physiotherapist Adrien adjusts his protective suit as he prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France,...more
Medical staff treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the ICU of the Slany Hospital in Slany, Czech Republic, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Doctors treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A medical worker works in a medicine unit at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, France, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A medical worker, wearing a protective mask and a protective suit, works in a medicine unit at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, France, October 14, 2020....more
A medical worker treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the CHIREC Braine l'Alleud-Waterloo hospital, in Braine l'Alleud, Belgium, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A doctor, wearing a protective mask and a protective suit, works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Bethune-Beuvry hospital in Beuvry, France, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A doctor, wearing a protective mask and a protective suit, works in an ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Bethune-Beuvry hospital in Beuvry, France, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A medical worker prepares for a procedure with a patient in the ICU of the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen in an intensive care unit of a hospital, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen in an intensive care unit of a hospital on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Medical workers take care of a patient infected with COVID-19 in the ICU of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in San Sebastian de los Reyes, outside Madrid, Spain October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Next Slideshows
Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden
Images from the contrasting U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Wisconsin grapples with record-breaking COVID-19 spike
Wisconsin has been hit hard by the latest coronavirus wave, with hospitals overwhelmed and cases still surging.
Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records
Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.
Trump and Biden race to election day
With just over a week left until the Nov. 3 elections, Donald Trump is storming his way through top battleground states in a late push to make up ground against...
MORE IN PICTURES
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 60 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, signaling a potential record turnout for the Nov. 3 matchup between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
Ten moments that defined the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign
With Donald Trump running for re-election, the U.S. presidential election was always expected to be a dramatic and eventful ride. But nobody predicted a global pandemic that would upend every facet of the campaign. Here are 10 pivotal moments from a dizzying election year.
Chileans vote by millions to tear up Pinochet's constitution
Chileans poured into the country's main squares after voters gave a ringing endorsement to a plan to tear up the country's Pinochet-era constitution in favor of a new charter drafted by citizens.
Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden
Images from the contrasting U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Wisconsin grapples with record-breaking COVID-19 spike
Wisconsin has been hit hard by the latest coronavirus wave, with hospitals overwhelmed and cases still surging.
Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records
Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.
Trump and Biden race to election day
With just over a week left until the Nov. 3 elections, Donald Trump is storming his way through top battleground states in a late push to make up ground against Joe Biden, who leads in national opinion polls.
Halloween at the White House
Unlike years prior where the first couple would hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania presided over a 2020 White House Halloween costume parade where youngsters waved and posed from a social distance.
Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views
Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.