Mon Oct 26, 2020

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Doctor Henri Faure and medical colleagues treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris, France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A member of the medical staff holds the hand of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the ICU of the Slany Hospital in Slany, Czech Republic, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Doctor Henri Faure supervises his colleagues as they treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A medical worker works in a medical unit at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, France, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris, France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen in an ICU of a hospital on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A medical worker prepares aboard a trauma helicopter transferring a patient infected with the coronavirus from the Flevo Hospital to Germany, where hospitals are helping by taking over Dutch coronavirus patients as the number of hospital admissions continues to rise, in Almere, Netherlands October 23, 2020, REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Medical personnel treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle hospital, in Liege, Belgium October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Medical personnel treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the CHIREC Braine l'Alleud-Waterloo hospital, in Braine l'Alleud, Belgium, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Physiotherapist Adrien adjusts his protective suit as he prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Medical staff treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the ICU of the Slany Hospital in Slany, Czech Republic, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Doctors treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A medical worker works in a medicine unit at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, France, October 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A medical worker, wearing a protective mask and a protective suit, works in a medicine unit at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, France, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A medical worker treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the CHIREC Braine l'Alleud-Waterloo hospital, in Braine l'Alleud, Belgium, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
A doctor, wearing a protective mask and a protective suit, works in the ICU &nbsp;where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Bethune-Beuvry hospital in Beuvry, France, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A doctor, wearing a protective mask and a protective suit, works in an ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Bethune-Beuvry hospital in Beuvry, France, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A medical worker prepares for a procedure with a patient in the ICU of the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen in an intensive care unit of a hospital, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen in an intensive care unit of a hospital on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Medical workers take care of a patient infected with COVID-19 in the ICU of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in San Sebastian de los Reyes, outside Madrid, Spain October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
