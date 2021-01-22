Edition:
Life and death in COVID units around the world

Dr. Dan Ponticiello, 43, prepares to intubate a coronavirus patient in the COVID-19 ICU at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen at a fever clinic in Saint George Hospital University Medical center, in Beirut, Lebanon January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ayat Basma

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A view shows wards at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A nurse passes through a curtain to assist a patient in the ICU at Milton Keynes University Hospital, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A medical staff member assists a patient suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
A medical staff member wearing gloves works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A medical worker in a protective suit attends to coronavirus patient at the ICU at the university hospital in Aachen, Germany, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit attends to a coronavirus patient at the ICU at the university hospital in Aachen, Germany, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
A medical staff member stands in an intensive care unit for patients suffering from the coronavirus at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies in bed at an intensive care unit at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Professor Carole Ichai, head of the ICU, is seen where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
A hospital staff member prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Hospital de Sant Pau, after Catalonia's government imposed new restrictions in an effort to control a COVID-19 third wave, in Barcelona, Spain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Hospital staff treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Hospital de Sant Pau, after Catalonia's government imposed new restrictions in an effort to control a COVID-19 third wave, in Barcelona, Spain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A patient receives medical treatment in a ward at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A medical staff member works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
Medical staff attend to patients on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A medical staff member assists a patient in the ICU for COVID-19 at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
"Nikki" Anniken Hars treats a patient with coronavirus in the ICU at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet, in Oslo, Norway November 27, 2020. NTB/Jil Yngland via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
A medical staff member wearing a protective mask and suit works in the ICU for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Dr. Gabriel Gomez, 40, intubates a coronavirus patient in the COVID-19 ICU at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
Coronavirus ICU nurses display tattoos they all got to commemorate their bond as frontline workers and the people they have lost, at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
