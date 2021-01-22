Life and death in COVID units around the world
Dr. Dan Ponticiello, 43, prepares to intubate a coronavirus patient in the COVID-19 ICU at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is seen at a fever clinic in Saint George Hospital University Medical center, in Beirut, Lebanon January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Ayat Basma
A view shows wards at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A nurse passes through a curtain to assist a patient in the ICU at Milton Keynes University Hospital, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A medical staff member assists a patient suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
A medical staff member wearing gloves works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A medical worker in a protective suit attends to coronavirus patient at the ICU at the university hospital in Aachen, Germany, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
A medical worker in a protective suit attends to a coronavirus patient at the ICU at the university hospital in Aachen, Germany, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
A medical staff member stands in an intensive care unit for patients suffering from the coronavirus at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies in bed at an intensive care unit at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Professor Carole Ichai, head of the ICU, is seen where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A hospital staff member prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Hospital de Sant Pau, after Catalonia's government imposed new restrictions in an effort to control a COVID-19 third wave, in Barcelona, Spain,...more
Hospital staff treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Hospital de Sant Pau, after Catalonia's government imposed new restrictions in an effort to control a COVID-19 third wave, in Barcelona, Spain, January 21, 2021....more
A patient receives medical treatment in a ward at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A medical staff member works in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Medical staff attend to patients on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A medical staff member assists a patient in the ICU for COVID-19 at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
"Nikki" Anniken Hars treats a patient with coronavirus in the ICU at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet, in Oslo, Norway November 27, 2020. NTB/Jil Yngland via REUTERS
A medical staff member wearing a protective mask and suit works in the ICU for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Dr. Gabriel Gomez, 40, intubates a coronavirus patient in the COVID-19 ICU at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Medical staff members work in the ICU where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Coronavirus ICU nurses display tattoos they all got to commemorate their bond as frontline workers and the people they have lost, at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
British streets submerged by Storm Christoph
Storm Christoph has caused widespread flooding in England and Wales forcing evacuations and road closures.
Americans witness beginning of Biden presidency
People across the U.S. mark the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from afar, with TV screenings and street protests.
Inauguration Day style
Memorable looks from pop singers and lawmakers at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Joe Biden's redecorated Oval Office
President Joe Biden's updated Oval Office includes nods to leaders in civil rights and labor, his Catholic faith and space exploration.
British streets submerged by Storm Christoph
Storm Christoph has caused widespread flooding in England and Wales forcing evacuations and road closures.
Americans witness beginning of Biden presidency
People across the U.S. mark the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from afar, with TV screenings and street protests.
Inauguration Day style
Memorable looks from pop singers and lawmakers at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.
Presidential pets through the years
A look at the pets that have made the White House their home.
Night of protests in Portland after Biden's inauguration
Anti-government and anti-fascist protesters in Portland vandalized a Democratic Party office and other buildings and scuffled with police, protesting against President Joe Biden's inauguration.
The inauguration of President Joe Biden
Scenes from Inauguration Day in Washington as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.