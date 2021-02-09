Edition:
Life and death in COVID units around the world

Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at La Timone hospital in Marseille, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in France, February 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A man is treated in the ICU for COVID-19 patients at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France, February 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A man suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France, February 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A hospital staff member treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus, in the ICU at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona Spain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A medical staff member assists a patient in the ICU for COVID-19 at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
A man suffering from the coronavirus is treated in the ICU at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France, February 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A nurse passes through a curtain to assist a patient in the ICU at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Hospital staff members treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona, Spain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A medical staff member wearing gloves works in the ICU at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Medical staff members work in the ICU at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France, February 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A nurse takes a break in the Inte ICU at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France, February 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Medical staff members work in the ICU at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France, February 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A medical staff member works in the ICU at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France, February 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Medical staff members attend to a COVID-19 patient inside the ICU ward at Nurse Isabel Zendal new pandemic hospital in Madrid, Spain, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
A patient is carried to the COVID-19 ICU of Cascais Hospital in Cascais, Portugal, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A medical staff member works in the ICU at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France, February 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Medical staff members attend to a COVID-19 patient inside the ICU ward at Nurse Isabel Zendal new pandemic hospital in Madrid, Spain, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
Medical staff attend to a COVID-19 patient inside the ICU ward at Nurse Isabel Zendal new pandemic hospital in Madrid, Spain, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
A medical staff member works in the ICU at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France, February 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A hospital staff member prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus, in the CU at the Hospital de Sant Pau in Barcelona, Spain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A hospital staff member works at the ICU of the Hospital de Sant Pau, in Barcelona, Spain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Drawings with thankful messages are seen on a wall in the ICU at a hospital in Le Mans, France, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
