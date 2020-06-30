Life and death in ICUs around the world
A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Medical workers prepare to intubate a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Medical workers treat a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A medical worker walks through a makeshift door as hospital staff treat coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020....more
A relative touches 76-year-old Don Jaime, who is infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a final goodbye inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan...more
A healthcare worker is seen outside an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), prepared for patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina June 24, 2020....more
Health workers take care of a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives care inside an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Ana Sandoval covers her husband, both infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with a blanket in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina June 24,...more
A health worker takes care patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2020. The sign reads 'COVID-19 Confirmed'. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) holds onto a railing of a stretcher bed in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina June 24, 2020....more
Health workers care for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Medical workers treat a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A man infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives care inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Health workers push a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A health worker takes care a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A doctor and nurses treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the El Tunal hospital in Bogota, Colombia June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A woman pauses as she sits next to her mother who is being treated at an intensive care unit of a hospital for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sanaa, Yemen June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient lies in the bed of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the El Centro Regional Medical Center in El Centro, California, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler
Cassia de Almeida, an ICU nurse of Sao Luiz Hospital, who was hospitalized with severe symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), hugs her daughter after being discharged in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Nurse Fernanda Macedo treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Municipal Hospital Parelheiros SPDM in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A medical worker helps a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to blow a spirometer for increase lung capacity, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020....more
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take care of a patient suffering from COVID-19, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020....more
Protective face shields worn by staff hang on a screen in an Intensive Care ward treating COVID-19 patients at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, Britain, May 22, 2020. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
A nurse cares for a patient in an Intensive Care ward treating victims of the coronavirus in Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, Britain, May 22, 2020. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) are seen through a plastic sheet inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at St. Marianna Medical University Hospital in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo,...more
Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treat a patient in an intensive care unit of the Lomonosov University Clinic, which delivers treatment to patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia May...more
Healthcare workers wearing face masks and overall suits put on a black armband in protest against the Belgian authorities' management of the coronavirus crisis, in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the MontLegia CHC Hospital in Liege, Belgium, May...more
A patient recovering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) waves as he is taken to a regular hospital room after spending more than 50 days at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020....more
A medical worker cares for a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Medical workers treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A medical worker cares for a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical staff member are seen next to patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical staff member are seen next to patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical staff member are seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Health workers wearing protective suits instruct a patient on how to stretch in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at Persahabatan Hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
