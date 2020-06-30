Edition:
Life and death in ICUs around the world

A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Medical workers prepare to intubate a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Medical workers prepare to intubate a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Medical workers prepare to intubate a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Medical workers treat a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Medical workers treat a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Medical workers treat a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A medical worker walks through a makeshift door as hospital staff treat coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A medical worker walks through a makeshift door as hospital staff treat coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A medical worker walks through a makeshift door as hospital staff treat coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A relative touches 76-year-old Don Jaime, who is infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a final goodbye inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A relative touches 76-year-old Don Jaime, who is infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a final goodbye inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A relative touches 76-year-old Don Jaime, who is infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a final goodbye inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A healthcare worker is seen outside an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), prepared for patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A healthcare worker is seen outside an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), prepared for patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina June 24, 2020....more

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A healthcare worker is seen outside an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), prepared for patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Health workers take care of a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Health workers take care of a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
Health workers take care of a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives care inside an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives care inside an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives care inside an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Ana Sandoval covers her husband, both infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with a blanket in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Ana Sandoval covers her husband, both infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with a blanket in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina June 24,...more

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
Ana Sandoval covers her husband, both infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with a blanket in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A health worker takes care patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2020. The sign reads 'COVID-19 Confirmed'. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A health worker takes care patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2020. The sign reads 'COVID-19 Confirmed'. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A health worker takes care patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2020. The sign reads 'COVID-19 Confirmed'. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) holds onto a railing of a stretcher bed in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) holds onto a railing of a stretcher bed in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina June 24, 2020....more

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) holds onto a railing of a stretcher bed in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Dr. Alberto Antranik Eurnekian hospital, in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Health workers care for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Health workers care for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Health workers care for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Medical workers treat a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Medical workers treat a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Medical workers treat a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A man infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives care inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives care inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A man infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives care inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Health workers push a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Health workers push a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Health workers push a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A health worker takes care a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A health worker takes care a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A health worker takes care a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside an Intensive Care Unit of the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A doctor and nurses treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the El Tunal hospital in Bogota, Colombia June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A doctor and nurses treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the El Tunal hospital in Bogota, Colombia June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A doctor and nurses treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the El Tunal hospital in Bogota, Colombia June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A woman pauses as she sits next to her mother who is being treated at an intensive care unit of a hospital for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sanaa, Yemen June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman pauses as she sits next to her mother who is being treated at an intensive care unit of a hospital for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sanaa, Yemen June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
A woman pauses as she sits next to her mother who is being treated at an intensive care unit of a hospital for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sanaa, Yemen June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient lies in the bed of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the El Centro Regional Medical Center in El Centro, California, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient lies in the bed of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the El Centro Regional Medical Center in El Centro, California, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient lies in the bed of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the El Centro Regional Medical Center in El Centro, California, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler
Cassia de Almeida, an ICU nurse of Sao Luiz Hospital, who was hospitalized with severe symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), hugs her daughter after being discharged in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Cassia de Almeida, an ICU nurse of Sao Luiz Hospital, who was hospitalized with severe symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), hugs her daughter after being discharged in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Cassia de Almeida, an ICU nurse of Sao Luiz Hospital, who was hospitalized with severe symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), hugs her daughter after being discharged in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Nurse Fernanda Macedo treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Municipal Hospital Parelheiros SPDM in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Nurse Fernanda Macedo treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Municipal Hospital Parelheiros SPDM in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Nurse Fernanda Macedo treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Municipal Hospital Parelheiros SPDM in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A medical worker helps a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to blow a spirometer for increase lung capacity, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A medical worker helps a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to blow a spirometer for increase lung capacity, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A medical worker helps a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to blow a spirometer for increase lung capacity, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take care of a patient suffering from COVID-19, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take care of a patient suffering from COVID-19, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take care of a patient suffering from COVID-19, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Protective face shields worn by staff hang on a screen in an Intensive Care ward treating COVID-19 patients at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, Britain, May 22, 2020. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Protective face shields worn by staff hang on a screen in an Intensive Care ward treating COVID-19 patients at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, Britain, May 22, 2020. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Protective face shields worn by staff hang on a screen in an Intensive Care ward treating COVID-19 patients at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, Britain, May 22, 2020. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
A nurse cares for a patient in an Intensive Care ward treating victims of the coronavirus in Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, Britain, May 22, 2020. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

A nurse cares for a patient in an Intensive Care ward treating victims of the coronavirus in Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, Britain, May 22, 2020. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
A nurse cares for a patient in an Intensive Care ward treating victims of the coronavirus in Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, Britain, May 22, 2020. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) are seen through a plastic sheet inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at St. Marianna Medical University Hospital in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) are seen through a plastic sheet inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at St. Marianna Medical University Hospital in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) are seen through a plastic sheet inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at St. Marianna Medical University Hospital in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan May 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Issei Kato
Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treat a patient in an intensive care unit of the Lomonosov University Clinic, which delivers treatment to patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia May 20, 2020. Andrei Nikerichev/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treat a patient in an intensive care unit of the Lomonosov University Clinic, which delivers treatment to patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia May...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treat a patient in an intensive care unit of the Lomonosov University Clinic, which delivers treatment to patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia May 20, 2020. Andrei Nikerichev/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Healthcare workers wearing face masks and overall suits put on a black armband in protest against the Belgian authorities' management of the coronavirus crisis, in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the MontLegia CHC Hospital in Liege, Belgium, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Healthcare workers wearing face masks and overall suits put on a black armband in protest against the Belgian authorities' management of the coronavirus crisis, in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the MontLegia CHC Hospital in Liege, Belgium, May...more

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Healthcare workers wearing face masks and overall suits put on a black armband in protest against the Belgian authorities' management of the coronavirus crisis, in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the MontLegia CHC Hospital in Liege, Belgium, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A patient recovering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) waves as he is taken to a regular hospital room after spending more than 50 days at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A patient recovering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) waves as he is taken to a regular hospital room after spending more than 50 days at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A patient recovering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) waves as he is taken to a regular hospital room after spending more than 50 days at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A medical worker cares for a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A medical worker cares for a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A medical worker cares for a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Medical workers treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Medical workers treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Medical workers treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A medical worker cares for a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A medical worker cares for a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A medical worker cares for a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical staff member are seen next to patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical staff member are seen next to patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Medical staff member are seen next to patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical staff member are seen next to patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical staff member are seen next to patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Medical staff member are seen next to patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical staff member are seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical staff member are seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Medical staff member are seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Health workers wearing protective suits instruct a patient on how to stretch in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at Persahabatan Hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Health workers wearing protective suits instruct a patient on how to stretch in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at Persahabatan Hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Health workers wearing protective suits instruct a patient on how to stretch in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at Persahabatan Hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders and mask mandates aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality...

St. Louis couple threatens protesters with guns outside their home

St. Louis couple threatens protesters with guns outside their home

A couple brandished firearms on protesters as they marched through their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Sunday.

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last month has spawned a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the...

