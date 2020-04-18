Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Apr 18, 2020 | 12:05am EDT

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber "IsoArk", for highly infectious coronavirus disease patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber "IsoArk", for highly infectious coronavirus disease patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber "IsoArk", for highly infectious coronavirus disease patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
1 / 40
Medical workers take care of a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Medical workers take care of a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Medical workers take care of a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis    
2 / 40
A pulse oximeter is placed on the hand of a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A pulse oximeter is placed on the hand of a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A pulse oximeter is placed on the hand of a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
3 / 40
Medical workers disinfect the bag containing the body of a patient who died from coronavirus at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Medical workers disinfect the bag containing the body of a patient who died from coronavirus at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Medical workers disinfect the bag containing the body of a patient who died from coronavirus at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
4 / 40
Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are fogged up after taking care of a patient at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are fogged up after taking care of a patient at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are fogged up after taking care of a patient at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas    
5 / 40
Health workers help a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the ICU of the field hospital Municipal Gilberto Novaes in Manaus, Brazil April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly &nbsp; &nbsp;

Health workers help a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the ICU of the field hospital Municipal Gilberto Novaes in Manaus, Brazil April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Health workers help a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the ICU of the field hospital Municipal Gilberto Novaes in Manaus, Brazil April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly    
6 / 40
A medical staff member rests leaning against a wall in an intensive care unit at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Portugal April 9, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A medical staff member rests leaning against a wall in an intensive care unit at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Portugal April 9, 2020.  REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A medical staff member rests leaning against a wall in an intensive care unit at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Portugal April 9, 2020.  REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
7 / 40
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
8 / 40
A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in an intensive care unit at the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret near Paris, France, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in an intensive care unit at the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret near Paris, France, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in an intensive care unit at the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret near Paris, France, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
9 / 40
A COVID-19 patient holds the hand of a medical staff member in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A COVID-19 patient holds the hand of a medical staff member in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A COVID-19 patient holds the hand of a medical staff member in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
10 / 40
A drawing made by a nurse is seen at a door in an intensive care unit at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Portugal April 9, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A drawing made by a nurse is seen at a door in an intensive care unit at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Portugal April 9, 2020.  REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A drawing made by a nurse is seen at a door in an intensive care unit at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Portugal April 9, 2020.  REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
11 / 40
A medical staff member reacts in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical staff member reacts in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A medical staff member reacts in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
12 / 40
Medical staff members wearing protective gear show their hands with the words written on gloves "Ce la faremo" ("We'll make it") written on them at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical staff members wearing protective gear show their hands with the words written on gloves "Ce la faremo" ("We'll make it") written on them at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Medical staff members wearing protective gear show their hands with the words written on gloves "Ce la faremo" ("We'll make it") written on them at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
13 / 40
A COVID-19 patient is seen in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A COVID-19 patient is seen in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A COVID-19 patient is seen in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
14 / 40
Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, treat a patient suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret near Paris, France, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, treat a patient suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret near Paris, France, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, treat a patient suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret near Paris, France, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
15 / 40
A member of the medical staff is marked as he prepares to enter the COVID-19 unit at San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria &nbsp; &nbsp;

A member of the medical staff is marked as he prepares to enter the COVID-19 unit at San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria    

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A member of the medical staff is marked as he prepares to enter the COVID-19 unit at San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria    
16 / 40
Used protective suits are pictured inside a room to treat a patient suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Used protective suits are pictured inside a room to treat a patient suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2020.      REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Used protective suits are pictured inside a room to treat a patient suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2020.      REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
17 / 40
Medical staff, wearing protective face masks, work at the intensive care unit at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Medical staff, wearing protective face masks, work at the intensive care unit at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Medical staff, wearing protective face masks, work at the intensive care unit at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
18 / 40
A placard reading "I inform you that our first intubated Covid patient came out today. Yes, everyone's effort is rewarded" is seen at the intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A placard reading "I inform you that our first intubated Covid patient came out today. Yes, everyone's effort is rewarded" is seen at the intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A placard reading "I inform you that our first intubated Covid patient came out today. Yes, everyone's effort is rewarded" is seen at the intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
19 / 40
A member of the medical staff takes a lung X-ray of a patient suffering from COVID-19 at the intensive care unit at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A member of the medical staff takes a lung X-ray of a patient suffering from COVID-19 at the intensive care unit at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A member of the medical staff takes a lung X-ray of a patient suffering from COVID-19 at the intensive care unit at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
20 / 40
A patient suffering from COVID-19 wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp;

A patient suffering from COVID-19 wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A patient suffering from COVID-19 wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier  
21 / 40
Swiss army soldier Julien (R) helps a medical worker to treat a patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Payerne, Switzerland, April 6, 2020. &nbsp;Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS

Swiss army soldier Julien (R) helps a medical worker to treat a patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Payerne, Switzerland, April 6, 2020.  Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Swiss army soldier Julien (R) helps a medical worker to treat a patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Payerne, Switzerland, April 6, 2020.  Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS
22 / 40
A medical worker gears up before entering intensive care unit in Attikon hospital in Athens, Greece April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A medical worker gears up before entering intensive care unit in Attikon hospital in Athens, Greece April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A medical worker gears up before entering intensive care unit in Attikon hospital in Athens, Greece April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
23 / 40
Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, work at the intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, work at the intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, work at the intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
24 / 40
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp; &nbsp;

A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Yves Herman    

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Yves Herman    
25 / 40
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Yves Herman

A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Yves Herman
26 / 40
Soldiers assigned to the Javits New York Medical Station monitor COVID-19 patients in the facility’s intensive care unit in Manhattan, New York City, April 4, 2020. &nbsp;Barry Riley/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS &nbsp;

Soldiers assigned to the Javits New York Medical Station monitor COVID-19 patients in the facility’s intensive care unit in Manhattan, New York City, April 4, 2020.  Barry Riley/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Soldiers assigned to the Javits New York Medical Station monitor COVID-19 patients in the facility’s intensive care unit in Manhattan, New York City, April 4, 2020.  Barry Riley/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS  
27 / 40
A nurse in protective gear takes a blood sample of a patient potentially infected with COVID-19 at the Turku University Hospital Tyks in Turku, Finland, April 3, 2020. Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

A nurse in protective gear takes a blood sample of a patient potentially infected with COVID-19 at the Turku University Hospital Tyks in Turku, Finland, April 3, 2020. Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A nurse in protective gear takes a blood sample of a patient potentially infected with COVID-19 at the Turku University Hospital Tyks in Turku, Finland, April 3, 2020. Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS
28 / 40
A staff member treats a patient in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital (CHUV) in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 3, 2020. Pool/Laurent Gillieron via REUTERS

A staff member treats a patient in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital (CHUV) in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 3, 2020. Pool/Laurent Gillieron via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A staff member treats a patient in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital (CHUV) in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 3, 2020. Pool/Laurent Gillieron via REUTERS
29 / 40
Members of the medical staff in protective suits treat COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Members of the medical staff in protective suits treat COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Members of the medical staff in protective suits treat COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
30 / 40
A COVID-19 patient is seen in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A COVID-19 patient is seen in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A COVID-19 patient is seen in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
31 / 40
A medical worker treats a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical worker treats a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A medical worker treats a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
32 / 40
Multiple members of the medical staff in protective suits are needed to move an 18-year-old COVID-19 patient at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Multiple members of the medical staff in protective suits are needed to move an 18-year-old COVID-19 patient at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Multiple members of the medical staff in protective suits are needed to move an 18-year-old COVID-19 patient at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
33 / 40
A member of the medical personnel gestures as patients suffering from COVID-19 are treated at the intensive care unit at MontLegia CHC clinic in Liege, Belgium, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A member of the medical personnel gestures as patients suffering from COVID-19 are treated at the intensive care unit at MontLegia CHC clinic in Liege, Belgium, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
A member of the medical personnel gestures as patients suffering from COVID-19 are treated at the intensive care unit at MontLegia CHC clinic in Liege, Belgium, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
34 / 40
Medical workers in protective suits treat a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Medical workers in protective suits treat a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits treat a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
35 / 40
Medical workers in protective suits treat a COVID-19 patient at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Medical workers in protective suits treat a COVID-19 patient at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits treat a COVID-19 patient at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
36 / 40
A COVID-19 patient is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A COVID-19 patient is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A COVID-19 patient is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
37 / 40
Messages are pictured on the happiness board in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a hospital in Payerne, Switzerland, April 6, 2020. &nbsp;Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS

Messages are pictured on the happiness board in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a hospital in Payerne, Switzerland, April 6, 2020.  Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Messages are pictured on the happiness board in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a hospital in Payerne, Switzerland, April 6, 2020.  Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS
38 / 40
A member of medical staff checks an oxygen bottle at the intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A member of medical staff checks an oxygen bottle at the intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A member of medical staff checks an oxygen bottle at the intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
39 / 40
Nurses eat lunch as they take a short break while taking care of COVID-19 patients at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Nurses eat lunch as they take a short break while taking care of COVID-19 patients at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Nurses eat lunch as they take a short break while taking care of COVID-19 patients at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
40 / 40
Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

Apr 17 2020
America amid the coronavirus pandemic

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

Apr 17 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 17 2020
Life after lockdown in China's Wuhan

Life after lockdown in China's Wuhan

While the city of Wuhan has reopened shopping malls and allowed companies to resume work, residential committees have been ordered to keep a careful watch on...

Apr 17 2020

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Life after lockdown in China's Wuhan

Life after lockdown in China's Wuhan

While the city of Wuhan has reopened shopping malls and allowed companies to resume work, residential committees have been ordered to keep a careful watch on households to help prevent the complete resumption of free movement.

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Las Vegas Strip eerily empty

Las Vegas Strip eerily empty

The normally bustling Las Strip Strip sits empty of visitors amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus and related deaths in New York fell to their lowest levels in more than a week.

Wild boars roam Israeli city under lockdown

Wild boars roam Israeli city under lockdown

Wild boars, some as bulky as Rottweilers and traveling in family packs, have been trotting through Haifa in increasing numbers.

Pictures

Podcast