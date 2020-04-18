Life and death in ICUs around the world
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber "IsoArk", for highly infectious coronavirus disease...more
Medical workers take care of a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A pulse oximeter is placed on the hand of a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Medical workers disinfect the bag containing the body of a patient who died from coronavirus at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are fogged up after taking care of a patient at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Health workers help a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the ICU of the field hospital Municipal Gilberto Novaes in Manaus, Brazil April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A medical staff member rests leaning against a wall in an intensive care unit at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Portugal April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in an intensive care unit at the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret near Paris, France, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A COVID-19 patient holds the hand of a medical staff member in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A drawing made by a nurse is seen at a door in an intensive care unit at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Portugal April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A medical staff member reacts in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical staff members wearing protective gear show their hands with the words written on gloves "Ce la faremo" ("We'll make it") written on them at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A COVID-19 patient is seen in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, treat a patient suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret near Paris, France, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A member of the medical staff is marked as he prepares to enter the COVID-19 unit at San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Used protective suits are pictured inside a room to treat a patient suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Medical staff, wearing protective face masks, work at the intensive care unit at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A placard reading "I inform you that our first intubated Covid patient came out today. Yes, everyone's effort is rewarded" is seen at the intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, France,...more
A member of the medical staff takes a lung X-ray of a patient suffering from COVID-19 at the intensive care unit at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A patient suffering from COVID-19 wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020....more
Swiss army soldier Julien (R) helps a medical worker to treat a patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Payerne, Switzerland, April 6, 2020. Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS
A medical worker gears up before entering intensive care unit in Attikon hospital in Athens, Greece April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, work at the intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soldiers assigned to the Javits New York Medical Station monitor COVID-19 patients in the facility’s intensive care unit in Manhattan, New York City, April 4, 2020. Barry Riley/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
A nurse in protective gear takes a blood sample of a patient potentially infected with COVID-19 at the Turku University Hospital Tyks in Turku, Finland, April 3, 2020. Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS
A staff member treats a patient in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital (CHUV) in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 3, 2020. Pool/Laurent Gillieron via REUTERS
Members of the medical staff in protective suits treat COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A COVID-19 patient is seen in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical worker treats a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Multiple members of the medical staff in protective suits are needed to move an 18-year-old COVID-19 patient at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A member of the medical personnel gestures as patients suffering from COVID-19 are treated at the intensive care unit at MontLegia CHC clinic in Liege, Belgium, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Medical workers in protective suits treat a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Medical workers in protective suits treat a COVID-19 patient at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A COVID-19 patient is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Messages are pictured on the happiness board in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a hospital in Payerne, Switzerland, April 6, 2020. Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS
A member of medical staff checks an oxygen bottle at the intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nurses eat lunch as they take a short break while taking care of COVID-19 patients at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
