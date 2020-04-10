Life and death in Italy's intensive care units
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical staff members wearing protective gear show their hands with the words written on gloves "Ce la faremo" ("We'll make it") written on them at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Multiple members of the medical staff in protective suits are needed to move an 18-year-old COVID-19 patient at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A COVID-19 patient is seen in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A member of the medical staff enters the COVID-19 unit at San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
A COVID-19 patient holds the hand of a medical staff member in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical staff member is seen next to a COVID-19 patient at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical staff member reacts in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical workers in protective suits treat a COVID-19 patient at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Medical staff members are seen behind a desk in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical worker wearing a protective mask and suit treats COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical staff member is seen in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical workers in protective suits treat a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A medical staff member disinfects his hands in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical staff members are seen next to a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical workers in protective suits transfer a coronavirus patient from the intensive care unit of the Gemelli Hospital to the Columbus Covid Hospital, assigned to be a coronavirus treatment hospital, in Rome, Italy, March 16, 2020. Gemelli...more
A member of the medical staff in a protective suit treats a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A COVID-19 patient is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A COVID-19 patient is seen in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A member of the medical staff in a protective suit watches a monitor to treat a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A medical worker treats a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Members of the medical staff pose for a photo in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Next Slideshows
Faces of Seattle's coronavirus frontline
Staff pose for portraits at Harborview Medical Center, a hospital at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle, Washington.
Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads
The United States is preparing for what one official called the 'peak death week' of the coronavirus.
MORE IN PICTURES
Faces of Seattle's coronavirus frontline
Staff pose for portraits at Harborview Medical Center, a hospital at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle, Washington.
Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads
The United States is preparing for what one official called the 'peak death week' of the coronavirus.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
Thanking coronavirus frontline workers
People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.
A day in the life of an Amazon courier on the frontlines of the U.S. pandemic
Excelso Sabulao delivers groceries for Amazon.com in California so he can help provide his parents an income. Now, with endless interactions at stores and at homes during a pandemic, he worries his work will kill them.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.
Prisoners at risk for infection in coronavirus pandemic
Prisoners around the world, confined in crowded and often squalid conditions, are at risk of mass coronavirus transmission.