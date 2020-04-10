Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 9, 2020 | 8:15pm EDT

Life and death in Italy's intensive care units

A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
1 / 22
Medical staff members wearing protective gear show their hands with the words written on gloves "Ce la faremo" ("We'll make it") written on them at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical staff members wearing protective gear show their hands with the words written on gloves "Ce la faremo" ("We'll make it") written on them at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Medical staff members wearing protective gear show their hands with the words written on gloves "Ce la faremo" ("We'll make it") written on them at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
2 / 22
Multiple members of the medical staff in protective suits are needed to move an 18-year-old COVID-19 patient at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Multiple members of the medical staff in protective suits are needed to move an 18-year-old COVID-19 patient at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Multiple members of the medical staff in protective suits are needed to move an 18-year-old COVID-19 patient at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
3 / 22
A COVID-19 patient is seen in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A COVID-19 patient is seen in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A COVID-19 patient is seen in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
4 / 22
A member of the medical staff enters the COVID-19 unit at San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

A member of the medical staff enters the COVID-19 unit at San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A member of the medical staff enters the COVID-19 unit at San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Close
5 / 22
A COVID-19 patient holds the hand of a medical staff member in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A COVID-19 patient holds the hand of a medical staff member in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A COVID-19 patient holds the hand of a medical staff member in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
6 / 22
A medical staff member is seen next to a COVID-19 patient at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical staff member is seen next to a COVID-19 patient at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A medical staff member is seen next to a COVID-19 patient at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
7 / 22
A medical staff member reacts in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical staff member reacts in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A medical staff member reacts in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
8 / 22
Medical workers in protective suits treat a COVID-19 patient at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Medical workers in protective suits treat a COVID-19 patient at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits treat a COVID-19 patient at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
9 / 22
Medical staff members are seen behind a desk in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical staff members are seen behind a desk in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Medical staff members are seen behind a desk in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
10 / 22
A medical worker wearing a protective mask and suit treats COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical worker wearing a protective mask and suit treats COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A medical worker wearing a protective mask and suit treats COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
11 / 22
A medical staff member is seen in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical staff member is seen in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A medical staff member is seen in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
12 / 22
Medical workers in protective suits treat a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Medical workers in protective suits treat a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits treat a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, a hospital in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
13 / 22
A medical staff member disinfects his hands in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical staff member disinfects his hands in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A medical staff member disinfects his hands in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
14 / 22
Medical staff members are seen next to a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Medical staff members are seen next to a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Medical staff members are seen next to a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
15 / 22
Medical workers in protective suits transfer a coronavirus patient from the intensive care unit of the Gemelli Hospital to the Columbus Covid Hospital, assigned to be a coronavirus treatment hospital, in Rome, Italy, March 16, 2020. Gemelli Policlinico/Handout via REUTERS

Medical workers in protective suits transfer a coronavirus patient from the intensive care unit of the Gemelli Hospital to the Columbus Covid Hospital, assigned to be a coronavirus treatment hospital, in Rome, Italy, March 16, 2020. Gemelli...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits transfer a coronavirus patient from the intensive care unit of the Gemelli Hospital to the Columbus Covid Hospital, assigned to be a coronavirus treatment hospital, in Rome, Italy, March 16, 2020. Gemelli Policlinico/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 22
A member of the medical staff in a protective suit treats a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A member of the medical staff in a protective suit treats a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A member of the medical staff in a protective suit treats a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
17 / 22
A COVID-19 patient is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A COVID-19 patient is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A COVID-19 patient is seen in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
18 / 22
A COVID-19 patient is seen in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A COVID-19 patient is seen in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A COVID-19 patient is seen in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
19 / 22
A member of the medical staff in a protective suit watches a monitor to treat a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A member of the medical staff in a protective suit watches a monitor to treat a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A member of the medical staff in a protective suit watches a monitor to treat a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
20 / 22
A medical worker treats a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical worker treats a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A medical worker treats a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
21 / 22
Members of the medical staff pose for a photo in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Members of the medical staff pose for a photo in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Members of the medical staff pose for a photo in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

7:47pm EDT
Faces of Seattle's coronavirus frontline

Faces of Seattle's coronavirus frontline

Staff pose for portraits at Harborview Medical Center, a hospital at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle, Washington.

7:45pm EDT
Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker

Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

7:10pm EDT
U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads

U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads

The United States is preparing for what one official called the 'peak death week' of the coronavirus.

6:45pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Faces of Seattle's coronavirus frontline

Faces of Seattle's coronavirus frontline

Staff pose for portraits at Harborview Medical Center, a hospital at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle, Washington.

Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker

Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads

U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads

The United States is preparing for what one official called the 'peak death week' of the coronavirus.

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.

A day in the life of an Amazon courier on the frontlines of the U.S. pandemic

A day in the life of an Amazon courier on the frontlines of the U.S. pandemic

Excelso Sabulao delivers groceries for Amazon.com in California so he can help provide his parents an income. Now, with endless interactions at stores and at homes during a pandemic, he worries his work will kill them.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.

Prisoners at risk for infection in coronavirus pandemic

Prisoners at risk for infection in coronavirus pandemic

Prisoners around the world, confined in crowded and often squalid conditions, are at risk of mass coronavirus transmission.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast