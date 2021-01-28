Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jan 28, 2021 | 12:20pm EST

Life and death on the frontlines of the pandemic

A patient is carried to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Cascais Hospital in Cascais, Portugal, January 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

A patient is carried to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Cascais Hospital in Cascais, Portugal, January 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A patient is carried to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Cascais Hospital in Cascais, Portugal, January 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Close
1 / 33
People wait next to empty oxygen tanks to be recharged at a private supplier amid the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

People wait next to empty oxygen tanks to be recharged at a private supplier amid the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
People wait next to empty oxygen tanks to be recharged at a private supplier amid the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
2 / 33
A patient suffering from the coronavirus breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia, January 26. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A patient suffering from the coronavirus breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia, January 26. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia, January 26. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
3 / 33
Family members carry the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at a cemetery, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Family members carry the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at a cemetery, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Family members carry the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at a cemetery, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Angela Ponce
Close
4 / 33
Paramedics wait outside the General Hospital for available hospital beds for their patients showing symptoms of the coronavirus to be admitted, in Mexico City, January 7. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Paramedics wait outside the General Hospital for available hospital beds for their patients showing symptoms of the coronavirus to be admitted, in Mexico City, January 7. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
Paramedics wait outside the General Hospital for available hospital beds for their patients showing symptoms of the coronavirus to be admitted, in Mexico City, January 7. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
5 / 33
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
6 / 33
A British government public health information sign is seen on bus shelter amid the spread of the coronavirus in London, Britain, January 27. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A British government public health information sign is seen on bus shelter amid the spread of the coronavirus in London, Britain, January 27. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A British government public health information sign is seen on bus shelter amid the spread of the coronavirus in London, Britain, January 27. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 33
A healthcare worker takes a patient into the emergency unit of the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A healthcare worker takes a patient into the emergency unit of the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A healthcare worker takes a patient into the emergency unit of the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 33
A nurse assists a patient suffering from the coronavirus at an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia, January 26. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A nurse assists a patient suffering from the coronavirus at an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia, January 26. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A nurse assists a patient suffering from the coronavirus at an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia, January 26. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
9 / 33
Municipality workers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim at a burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Municipality workers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim at a burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Municipality workers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim at a burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
10 / 33
A healthcare worker is pictured at a coronavirus testing station in Singapore, January 25. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A healthcare worker is pictured at a coronavirus testing station in Singapore, January 25. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A healthcare worker is pictured at a coronavirus testing station in Singapore, January 25. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
11 / 33
A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies in bed at an intensive care unit at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, January 19. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies in bed at an intensive care unit at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, January 19. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies in bed at an intensive care unit at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, January 19. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Close
12 / 33
A view shows the deserted Iena Bridge near the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus in Paris, France, January 25. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows the deserted Iena Bridge near the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus in Paris, France, January 25. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A view shows the deserted Iena Bridge near the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus in Paris, France, January 25. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
13 / 33
Employees direct traffic and check-in people who are classed in the 1B category, including teachers and childcare providers, to receive the coronavirus vaccine at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 21.   REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Employees direct traffic and check-in people who are classed in the 1B category, including teachers and childcare providers, to receive the coronavirus vaccine at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 21.   REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Employees direct traffic and check-in people who are classed in the 1B category, including teachers and childcare providers, to receive the coronavirus vaccine at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 21.   REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Close
14 / 33
An LED sign at the Trinity United Methodist Church displays a message as hundreds line up early to wait for a free drive-through coronavirus vaccine for people 70 and older and their spouse or partner, run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Washington, January 23. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with Sequim residents, was able to begin the first-come, first-served site earlier than other locations in the state due to its tribal sovereignty. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An LED sign at the Trinity United Methodist Church displays a message as hundreds line up early to wait for a free drive-through coronavirus vaccine for people 70 and older and their spouse or partner, run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim,...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
An LED sign at the Trinity United Methodist Church displays a message as hundreds line up early to wait for a free drive-through coronavirus vaccine for people 70 and older and their spouse or partner, run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Washington, January 23. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with Sequim residents, was able to begin the first-come, first-served site earlier than other locations in the state due to its tribal sovereignty. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
15 / 33
A hospital staff member prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hospital de Sant Pau in Barcelona, Spain, January 21. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A hospital staff member prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hospital de Sant Pau in Barcelona, Spain, January 21. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A hospital staff member prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hospital de Sant Pau in Barcelona, Spain, January 21. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
16 / 33
The airplane carrying two million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines from India lands at Galeao Air Base in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 22. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The airplane carrying two million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines from India lands at Galeao Air Base in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 22. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
The airplane carrying two million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines from India lands at Galeao Air Base in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 22. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
17 / 33
Women react as their unresponsive family member in a taxi showing symptoms of the coronavirus is assisted by health workers at the entrance to a hospital in Mexico City, January 7. The women were informed later that the man had died. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Women react as their unresponsive family member in a taxi showing symptoms of the coronavirus is assisted by health workers at the entrance to a hospital in Mexico City, January 7. The women were informed later that the man had died. REUTERS/Luis...more

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
Women react as their unresponsive family member in a taxi showing symptoms of the coronavirus is assisted by health workers at the entrance to a hospital in Mexico City, January 7. The women were informed later that the man had died. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Close
18 / 33
Health workers in protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, China, January 23. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Health workers in protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, China, January 23. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Health workers in protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, China, January 23. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
19 / 33
Healthcare workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain, January 26. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Healthcare workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain, January 26. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Healthcare workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain, January 26. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
20 / 33
A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies in bed at an intensive care unit at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, January 21. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies in bed at an intensive care unit at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, January 21. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies in bed at an intensive care unit at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, January 21. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Close
21 / 33
Medical workers hold roses given by members of the public at a coronavirus testing center in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, January 25. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Medical workers hold roses given by members of the public at a coronavirus testing center in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, January 25. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Medical workers hold roses given by members of the public at a coronavirus testing center in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, January 25. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
22 / 33
Medical personnel choose donated food as they wait in the line at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, January 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Medical personnel choose donated food as they wait in the line at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, January 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Medical personnel choose donated food as they wait in the line at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, January 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Close
23 / 33
A medical staff member receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at the CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, Belgium, January 27. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A medical staff member receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at the CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, Belgium, January 27. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A medical staff member receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at the CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, Belgium, January 27. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
24 / 33
Mourners react at a burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Mourners react at a burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Mourners react at a burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
25 / 33
Family members of a victim of the coronavirus cry after a burial at a cemetery, in Batu Caves, Malaysia, January 27. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Family members of a victim of the coronavirus cry after a burial at a cemetery, in Batu Caves, Malaysia, January 27. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Family members of a victim of the coronavirus cry after a burial at a cemetery, in Batu Caves, Malaysia, January 27. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
26 / 33
A medical worker rests at a coronavirus testing center in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, January 25. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A medical worker rests at a coronavirus testing center in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, January 25. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A medical worker rests at a coronavirus testing center in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, January 25. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
27 / 33
A nurse attends to a patient in the COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A nurse attends to a patient in the COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A nurse attends to a patient in the COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
28 / 33
Participants in a mock inoculation exercise wait their turn, as Japan prepares for a vaccination campaign, at a college gym in Kawasaki,  Japan, January 27. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Participants in a mock inoculation exercise wait their turn, as Japan prepares for a vaccination campaign, at a college gym in Kawasaki,  Japan, January 27. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Participants in a mock inoculation exercise wait their turn, as Japan prepares for a vaccination campaign, at a college gym in Kawasaki,  Japan, January 27. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
29 / 33
A nurse consults with a person as they wait in their vehicle to receive the coronavirus vaccine during a drive through vaccination site at the TCF center in Detroit, Michigan, January 15.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin

A nurse consults with a person as they wait in their vehicle to receive the coronavirus vaccine during a drive through vaccination site at the TCF center in Detroit, Michigan, January 15.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
A nurse consults with a person as they wait in their vehicle to receive the coronavirus vaccine during a drive through vaccination site at the TCF center in Detroit, Michigan, January 15.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Close
30 / 33
A patient receives medical treatment in a ward at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, January 20. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A patient receives medical treatment in a ward at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, January 20. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A patient receives medical treatment in a ward at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, January 20. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
31 / 33
Safeway pharmacy manager Kel Fanny administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Linda Horst at a mass vaccination site at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, Washington. "It's a relief," said Horst. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic

Safeway pharmacy manager Kel Fanny administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Linda Horst at a mass vaccination site at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, Washington. "It's a relief," said Horst. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Safeway pharmacy manager Kel Fanny administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Linda Horst at a mass vaccination site at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, Washington. "It's a relief," said Horst. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic
Close
32 / 33
Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Inside Biden's first week as president

Inside Biden's first week as president

Next Slideshows

Inside Biden's first week as president

Inside Biden's first week as president

Images from the first week of the new Biden administration.

10:29am EST
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 150 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's...

9:24am EST
Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Jan 27 2021
The race to vaccinate the world

The race to vaccinate the world

Countries around the world race to secure doses of COVID-19 vaccines, amid faster-spreading coronavirus variants, supply shortages and public fears about...

Jan 27 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Biden's first week as president

Inside Biden's first week as president

Images from the first week of the new Biden administration.

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 150 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Fans mourn Kobe Bryant on first anniversary of his death

Fans mourn Kobe Bryant on first anniversary of his death

Fans honor the basketball legend, who died a year ago alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopter crashed into a hillside near Los Angeles.

The race to vaccinate the world

The race to vaccinate the world

Countries around the world race to secure doses of COVID-19 vaccines, amid faster-spreading coronavirus variants, supply shortages and public fears about inoculation.

100 million cases and rising: Our global effort to contain COVID

100 million cases and rising: Our global effort to contain COVID

Global coronavirus cases have surpassed 100 million as countries around the world struggle with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls.

Texas family mourns father lost to COVID

Texas family mourns father lost to COVID

Gregory Dwayne Blanks, a husband, father of 7, car enthusiast and devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, is laid to rest after contracting the coronavirus.

Anti-lockdown protests around the world

Anti-lockdown protests around the world

From Amsterdam to Tripoli, protests against pandemic restrictions.

Our socially distanced society

Our socially distanced society

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast