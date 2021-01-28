Life and death on the frontlines of the pandemic
A patient is carried to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Cascais Hospital in Cascais, Portugal, January 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
People wait next to empty oxygen tanks to be recharged at a private supplier amid the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A patient suffering from the coronavirus breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia, January 26. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Family members carry the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at a cemetery, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Angela Ponce
Paramedics wait outside the General Hospital for available hospital beds for their patients showing symptoms of the coronavirus to be admitted, in Mexico City, January 7. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A British government public health information sign is seen on bus shelter amid the spread of the coronavirus in London, Britain, January 27. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A healthcare worker takes a patient into the emergency unit of the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A nurse assists a patient suffering from the coronavirus at an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia, January 26. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Municipality workers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim at a burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A healthcare worker is pictured at a coronavirus testing station in Singapore, January 25. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies in bed at an intensive care unit at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, January 19. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
A view shows the deserted Iena Bridge near the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus in Paris, France, January 25. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Employees direct traffic and check-in people who are classed in the 1B category, including teachers and childcare providers, to receive the coronavirus vaccine at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 21. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
An LED sign at the Trinity United Methodist Church displays a message as hundreds line up early to wait for a free drive-through coronavirus vaccine for people 70 and older and their spouse or partner, run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim,...more
A hospital staff member prepares to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hospital de Sant Pau in Barcelona, Spain, January 21. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The airplane carrying two million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines from India lands at Galeao Air Base in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 22. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Women react as their unresponsive family member in a taxi showing symptoms of the coronavirus is assisted by health workers at the entrance to a hospital in Mexico City, January 7. The women were informed later that the man had died. REUTERS/Luis...more
Health workers in protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, China, January 23. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Healthcare workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain, January 26. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A patient suffering from the coronavirus lies in bed at an intensive care unit at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, January 21. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Medical workers hold roses given by members of the public at a coronavirus testing center in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, January 25. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Medical personnel choose donated food as they wait in the line at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, January 27. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A medical staff member receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at the CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, Belgium, January 27. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Mourners react at a burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Family members of a victim of the coronavirus cry after a burial at a cemetery, in Batu Caves, Malaysia, January 27. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A medical worker rests at a coronavirus testing center in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, January 25. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A nurse attends to a patient in the COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants in a mock inoculation exercise wait their turn, as Japan prepares for a vaccination campaign, at a college gym in Kawasaki, Japan, January 27. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A nurse consults with a person as they wait in their vehicle to receive the coronavirus vaccine during a drive through vaccination site at the TCF center in Detroit, Michigan, January 15. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
A patient receives medical treatment in a ward at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, January 20. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Safeway pharmacy manager Kel Fanny administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Linda Horst at a mass vaccination site at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, Washington. "It's a relief," said Horst. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic
Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma...more
