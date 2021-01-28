Life and death on the frontlines of the pandemic

An LED sign at the Trinity United Methodist Church displays a message as hundreds line up early to wait for a free drive-through coronavirus vaccine for people 70 and older and their spouse or partner, run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim,...more

An LED sign at the Trinity United Methodist Church displays a message as hundreds line up early to wait for a free drive-through coronavirus vaccine for people 70 and older and their spouse or partner, run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Washington, January 23. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with Sequim residents, was able to begin the first-come, first-served site earlier than other locations in the state due to its tribal sovereignty. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

