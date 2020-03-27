Life for New York City family at epicenter of American outbreak

Lydia Hassebroek looks out at the view from her window, during her first week of home school after New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order closing New York public schools statewide due to public health concerns over the rapid...more

Lydia Hassebroek looks out at the view from her window, during her first week of home school after New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order closing New York public schools statewide due to public health concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus disease in Brooklyn, New York, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Close