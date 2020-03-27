Edition:
Life for New York City family at epicenter of American outbreak

Lydia Hassebroek looks out at the view from her window, during her first week of home school after New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order closing New York public schools statewide due to public health concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus disease in Brooklyn, New York, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
5th grader Lydia Hassebroek plays in her backyard on a Friday afternoon at the end of her first week of home school, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
Jane Hassebroek, 13, who attends IS 318, signals her father to go away during the first day of digital classes, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Lydia Hassebroek, 10, who attends PS 34, conducts an experiment during remote school, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Jane Hassebroek, 13, who attends IS 318, begins the first day of remote school and digital classes, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Lydia Hassebroek, 10, who attends PS 34, begins the first day of remote school, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Jane Hassebroek, 13, who attends IS 318, waits for the first day of digital classes to begin as her sister Lydia, 10, hangs from their bunk bed, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Lydia and her sister Jane Hassebroek practice a dance they made up in their backyard March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
Lydia Hassebroek attends a ballet class from home while practicing social distancing, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Naomi and her husband Doug Hassebroek enjoy a happy hour and cheers friends and family from their home using Zoom to connect digitally at the end of their first Friday working from home, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Felix Hassebroek watches his sisters play in the backyard of their home at the end of their first week of home school, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
School supplies of 5th grader Lydia Hassebroek are bagged and labeled before being collected from her school, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Jane Hassebroek, 13, who attends IS 318, takes a break during the first day of remote school, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Naomi Hassebroek holds her son Felix while working with her husband Doug Hassebroek at their home, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Doug Hassebroek shops with a protective mask, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Doug Hassebroek packs groceries separated from the cashier by a plastic sheet, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Doug Hassebroek walks home from the grocery store, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Doug Hassebroek washes his hands thoroughly after returning from a trip to the grocery store, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Naomi Hassebroek takes an afternoon nap at her home, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Naomi Hassebroek directs a food delivery upstairs while working from home, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
