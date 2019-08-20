Edition:
Life in Hong Kong, city of protest

A man walks past a graffiti during a march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
People are seen inside a restaurant as anti-extradition bill protesters take part in the march to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
An employee poses with an anti-extradition mooncake with Chinese words "Support each other" at Wah Yee Tang Bakery in Hong Kong, China July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Men watch a TV broadcast of news conference of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam inside a restaurant in Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
A man walks past a fast-food restaurant that is decorated with sticky notes in support of the anti-government protest movement in the Sheung Wan neighborhood in Hong Kong, China, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
An anti-extradition bill protester reads a poetry book wearing a helmet and gas mask outside government headquarters during a march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Locals shout at riot police as they chase anti-government protesters down Nathan Road in Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Locals react during the "Reclaim Hung Hom and To Kwa Wan, Restore Tranquility to Our Homeland" demonstration against the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Customers react at a restaurant as riot police approach after a march at Mongkok, in Hong Kong, China August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
A man reacts after the police fired tear gas to disperse anti-extradition bill protesters demonstration at Sham Shui Po, in Hong Kong, China August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
People looking from their windows observe a "Reclaim Hung Hom and To Kwa Wan, Restore Tranquility to Our Homeland" demonstration against the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Protesters share a moment at Mei Foo underground MTR station, after protesters moved into the station following tear gas fired by riot police, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Henry Tong, wearing a helmet and a first aid vest associated with the anti-extradition bill protests, kisses his wife Elaine To as they pose for photos after getting married in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2019. The banner reads,"Let's go for it together". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
A child participates in a protest rally titled "Guard Our Children's Future" with her parents at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, China, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Anti-extradition bill demonstrators wearing helmets are seen inside a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
A commuter argues with a protester as a train is stalled during disruption of the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) services by protesters, in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
An elderly woman is helped by a demonstrator after police fired tear gas during a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tin Shui Wai in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
A laundry deliveryman gestures as he walks through a barricade built by protesters attending a demonstration to support the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms in Mong Kok area in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
People watch from a bus as police faces anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, China, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Passengers on the tram shout slogans as civil servants attend a rally to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Anti-extradition demonstrators march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong, China July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, July 21, 2019
A man shows thumbs up to people taking part in the "Reclaim Hung Hom and To Kwa Wan, Restore Tranquility to Our Homeland" demonstration against the extradition bill in To Kwa Wan neighborhood, Hong Kong, China August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Riot police walk past a shop as they chase anti-government protesters down Nathan Road in Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Demonstrators hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters write memos and notices on their friends shoulder in front of the "Lennon Walls" at Kwun Tong in Hong Kong, China July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
A woman chats with a man as she takes part in a "Reclaim Hung Hom and To Kwa Wan, Restore Tranquility to Our Homeland" demonstration against the extradition bill in Hong Kong, China August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
A man watches the dots of laser pointers move across the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum during a flash mob staged to denounce the authorities' claim that laser pointers were offensive weapons in Hong Kong, China August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Protesters rest along a road near a police headquarters during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China, June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
