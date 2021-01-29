Life in locked down South Africa
A traveller is tested for the coronavirus disease amid a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, at the Grasmere Toll Plaza in Lenasia, South Africa, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Funeral workers wearing personal protective equipment carry a casket during the burial of a COVID-19 victim at the Olifantsvlei cemetery, south-west of Joburg, South Africa January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers stop men wearing masks during a patrol as a nighttime curfew is reimposed amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, in Pretoria, South Africa, January 9, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A health worker approaches a motorist at a COVID-19 drive-through testing site of a Dis-Chem pharmacy, amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, in Midrand, South Africa, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Healthcare workers tend to a patient at a temporary ward set up during the coronavirus outbreak, at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, January 19, 2021. Phill Magakoe/Pool via REUTERS
A man, detained by police officers, sits on the ground during a patrol as a nighttime curfew is reimposed amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, in Pretoria, South Africa, January 9, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Boys play soccer using training cones as goal posts amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, at Lehae township near Lenasia, South Africa, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Healthcare workers chat at a temporary ward set up during the coronavirus outbreak, at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, January 19, 2021. Phill Magakoe/Pool via REUTERS
A health worker wears protective clothing as she prepares to test travellers for the coronavirus amid a nationwide lockdown, at the Grasmere Toll Plaza, in Lenasia, South Africa, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Health workers chat near an ambulance at the parking lot of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, in Pretoria, South Africa, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Travellers wait in a queue ahead of testing for the coronavirus disease amid a nationwide lockdown, at the Grasmere Toll Plaza, in Lenasia, South Africa, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mourners arrive to attend the burial of a COVID-19 victim at the Olifantsvlei cemetery, south-west of Joburg, South Africa January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A police officer counts banknotes found on a suspect during a patrol as a nighttime curfew is reimposed amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, in Pretoria, South Africa, January 9, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A funeral worker walks carrying a casket lowering device after a burial at the Westpark Cemetery, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
General view of an almost empty beach on New Year's Day after officials closed the beaches in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Durban, South Africa January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Police officers gesture during a patrol on New Year's day as a nighttime curfew is reimposed amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, in Johannesburg, South Africa January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man looks on as a police officer keeps watch on New Year's day as a nighttime curfew is reimposed amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, in Johannesburg, South Africa January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police officers search people during New Year's Eve patrols as a nighttime curfew is reimposed amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, in Johannesburg, South Africa December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man, not wearing a face mask, walks beneath a mural depicting a hospital in Soweto, South Africa, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A health worker tests a motorist at a drive trough COVID-19 testing site at a Dis-Chem pharmacy in Midrand, South Africa, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A health worker prepares a COVID-19 tester for motorists amid a nationwide lockdown, at a Dis-Chem pharmacy in Midrand, South Africa, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Funeral workers wearing personal protective equipment disinfects equipment after the burial of a COVID-19 victim at the Olifantsvlei cemetery, south-west of Joburg, South Africa January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A security guard redirects traffic in front of a sign at a drive-through COVID-19 testing centre which was closed after reaching capacity in Johannesburg's Northcliff suburb, South Africa, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/ Marius Bosch
