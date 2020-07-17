Edition:
Life in the age of coronavirus

A man takes a nap on the street using a protective mask in Tokyo, Japan July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Salon owner Marta Zaczkowska works at the "Waxing Specialist" beauty salon, as coronavirus restrictions are eased in Battersea district, in London, Britain July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
A volunteer delivers food rations at a so-called 'Olla comun', a communal kitchen set up to provide hot food for those with dwindling incomes or nothing, on a hill named "Mariposas" (butterflies), in Valparaiso, Chile July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
People exercise at the parking lot of a gym where its fitness equipment was temporarily moved, as the government has not announced a reopening date for fitness centers, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
People take part in a campaign by Israel's Nature and Parks Authority calling on Israelis to join sightseeing tours and find comfort in tree hugging in Apollonia National Park, near Herzliya, Israel July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Passengers sit separated from their neighbors by a curtain on a bus in Lima, Peru July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A priest wearing a protective face mask listens to a confession behind a folding screen, outdoors at Sagrada Familia church, during the start of gradual reopening of religious activities in Mexico City, Mexico July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
A sex worker wearing a protective face mask, a face shield and gloves poses for a picture at the club where she works in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Lydia Hassebroek carries balloons for her birthday party in Brooklyn, New York, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Visitors, wearing protective face masks, make a selfie in front of the "Mona Lisa" (La Joconde) by Leonardo Da Vinci at the Louvre museum in Paris, France, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
People wear compulsory protective masks as they enjoy a ride in Thorpe Park after it reopened in Chertsey near London, Britain, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2020
Actors dressed as zombies and ghouls perform during a drive-in haunted house show by Kowagarasetai (Scare Squad), for people inside a car in order to maintain social distancing, at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
A passenger wearing a mask for protection against coronavirus boards the jeepney, while another sprays disinfectant on her seat, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Dermatologist doctor Windy Keumala Budianti performs a treatment on a woman wearing a mini protective mask as she lies under an acrylic box at the Emerald Aesthetic Medic and Beauty clinic after the government eased restrictive measures in Jakarta, Indonesia June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Seats are spaced by cardboard cutouts of movie characters aimed at social distancing ahead of the reopening of the Arena Cinelounge theatre in Los Angeles, California, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A woman sits inside her car during the performance of the Brasilia Philharmonic Orchestra during the inauguration of the drive-in movie theatre at the parking lot of President Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport Park in Brasilia, Brazil June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A counselor wearing a protective face mask plays with children as summer camps reopen amid the spread of coronavirus at Carls Family YMCA summer camp in Milford, Michigan, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Barber Renan Estate gives a haircut to a child at home as part of his "Delivery Barber" service in the Complexo do Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Nursery plants are seen placed in people's seats during a rehearsal as Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera reopens its doors with a concert for plants, to raise awareness about the importance of an audience after the coronavirus lockdown, in Barcelona, Spain June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
People sit in their cars as they enjoy a drive-in concert in Riga, Latvia June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Karla Lopez Rangel, 24, gives birth to Sabino Yoehi Flores Lopez as she is supported by her husband Miguel Flores Torres, 24, and midwives Luz Aurora Carrera Lopez and Gabriela Zebadua Baqueiro, in a birthing tub at her home, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Xochimilco, Mexico City, Mexico, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
Doug Hassebroek pours confetti over his daughter Lydia, celebrating her graduation ceremony at their home in Brooklyn, New York, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Everton fan Speedo Mick watches his team's match againt Liverpool at home, as Premier League play resumes behind closed doors following the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain, June 21, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Barbers wearing protective suits and face masks provide haircuts to customers inside a salon in Dhaka, Bangladesh June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Minions toys are seen on chairs to maintain social distancing between spectators at a MK2 cinema in Paris, France, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Merlin Coles, 3, watches Royal Ascot horse racing on TV at home, whilst sat on his horse Mr Glitter Sparkles with his dog Mistress, in Bere Regis, Dorset, Britain, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, wears cardboard shaped into a house at a market to protect herself from the coronavirus in Havana, Cuba, June 11, 2020. Rojas decided to build and wear mobile housing to shield herself from the virus that is particularly deadly to seniors in a country where personal protective equipment is not sold at stores. "I am at home, what about you?" reads a message on her box, in a witty nod to Cuba's coronavirus slogan "Stay at home." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
People drink outside a bar during the reopening phase in the East Village neighborhood in New York City, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
People attend the first "corona-proof" dance event in Nijmegen, Netherlands June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Beauticians wearing protective gear tend to their customers inside a parlor at a shopping mall after authorities allowed the reopening of malls in Ahmedabad, India, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Artists perform in front of screens showing audience via the Zoom application during the first six-hour online music festival at a studio in Bangkok, Thailand, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A motorist arranges fruits and vegetables for sale next to her vehicle, as an alternative mobile grocery stall, along the highway on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Loreto Vergara, 47, is pictured with some members of his family, cramped inside their shanty home, amid the coronavirus lockdown, in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Alex Montagano demonstrates his "Hugging Station" with neighbour Sharon Pearce-Anderson, that he built to embrace family members amid the coronavirus precautions in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Pastor Traci Blackmon poses inside the closed Christ the King United Church of Christ, where five members of her 180-member congregation had gotten sick from the coronavirus and two have died, in Florissant, Missouri, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Manal Adada, waters plants on the rooftop of a building, as many Lebanese turn to grow vegetables and fruits at home as the pandemic hammers the collapsing economy and food costs soar to new heights, in Beirut, Lebanon May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
An NYPD officer keeps an eye on people as they control social distance on a warm day at Domino Park in New York, May 16. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
Monica Samudio, 46, whose husband Jorge Garcia, 51, died from COVID-19, is reflected in the window as she looks out of her new apartment, in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. Samudio said she moved from her previous home after feeling discriminated against when she and her husband contracted the disease. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Children Mila and Teo Principe and Alexandria and Juliana Lyles, maintain social distance during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Arin Yoon &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Francisco throws a plastic container filled with wine to another rooftop during a nationwide quarantine in Caracas, Venezuela April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
A male crossdresser, who goes by the pseudonym Anzu, gestures to other participants as he uses the online drinking party service "Tacnom" on a laptop at his house in Yokohama, Japan May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A couple embraces outside of a terminal pickup area at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Personal trainer Flo Dowler leads the residents of Napier Avenue in a workout fitness class in Fulham, West London, May 11. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Coombs &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at bathing suits in a shop of Cap 3000 department store in Saint Laurent du Var near Nice, France, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Roberto Ruiz visits his mother, Elena Filippi, 80, in a retirement residence and talks with her through the transparent separation screen on Mother's Day in Vina del Mar, Chile, May 10. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
Pregnant nurse Samantha Salinas attends an appointment with her midwives at Birth Center Stone Oak in San Antonio, Texas, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Georgina Cooper does her daily exercise in a dinosaur costume to entertain her neighbours in Watford, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, meets with a virtual customer in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal now offers sexual services online after the nightclub where she had worked was closed due to the outbreak. With no way to pay her bills, Hormazabal switched to video calls conducted from her high-rise apartment bedroom, and asked her regulars to meet her online. She is one of the thousands of sex workers worldwide left in a precarious position after the very intimacy that defines their work was thwarted by social distancing measures. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Alexis Lamoreaux celebrates with her family after she graduated from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is seen before leaving home for his vaccination, in Hanoi, Vietnam April 13, 2020. Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital in Hanoi on April 1, when the Southeast Asian country started strict restrictions on movement. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A couple kisses at Duomo Square, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown in Catania, Italy May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
