Life in the age of coronavirus

Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, meets with a virtual customer in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal now offers sexual services online after the nightclub where she had worked was closed due to the outbreak. With no way to pay her bills, Hormazabal switched to video calls conducted from her high-rise apartment bedroom, and asked her regulars to meet her online. She is one of the thousands of sex workers worldwide left in a precarious position after the very intimacy that defines their work was thwarted by social distancing measures. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

