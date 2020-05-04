Life in the age of coronavirus

Olga Prades helps bride Isabel Jimenez try on a wedding dress at her bridal shop Innovias, on the first day that some small businesses are allowed to open in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. "It's being a very stressful experience. My wedding is scheduled...more

Olga Prades helps bride Isabel Jimenez try on a wedding dress at her bridal shop Innovias, on the first day that some small businesses are allowed to open in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. "It's being a very stressful experience. My wedding is scheduled for July and I hope we won't have to postpone it, but at this point, we are not a hundred percent sure of what will happen" Jimenez said. REUTERS/Susana Vera

