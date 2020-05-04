Life in the age of coronavirus
Customer Natsuki Suda, wearing a protective mask to prevent infection, receives hair treatment from the owner of hair salon Pinch, Akihiro Yoshida, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim...more
Staff at The Berkeley hotel give food to police officers in London, Britain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People exercise at Epicentrum's Gym, one of the businesses that reopened after a shutdown in Belgrade, Serbia, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Olga Prades helps bride Isabel Jimenez try on a wedding dress at her bridal shop Innovias, on the first day that some small businesses are allowed to open in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. "It's being a very stressful experience. My wedding is scheduled...more
A long-time surfer wearing a mask walks past younger surfers not wearing masks as he leaves the beach in Encinitas, California, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An employee of a paint shop gestures to say goodbye to a client through a protective screen on the first day that some small businesses are allowed to open in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Dermatologist Marta Maria Moratinos treats patient Fernanda Zabala at her clinic on the first day that some small businesses are allowed to open during lockdown in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2020. "I feel thankful we have been allowed to open. I've had to...more
A police officer tries to control the crowds outside a wine store during an extended nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Travellers queue at Naples Central Station, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown in Naples, Italy May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Performers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A hairdresser from the Kestir Gitsin hairdresser shop serves a customer after its reopening in Cologne, Germany, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A waitress wearing a face shield serves food for customers in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4,...more
Teacher Nancie Toullec looks at children during their lunch in the courtyard in a private school open to children of health workers and workers on the coronavirus frontline in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 4, 2020....more
A customer gets hair treatment at a barbershop on the first day of easing of a nationwide lockdown in Thessaloniki, Greece, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People walk past 25th April Bridge along the Tagus river in Lisbon, Portugal, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Benjamin Hassan, a German ATP player, wears a face mask as he warms up for an exhibition tennis match played without spectators and broadcasted by remote-controlled cameras at a tennis academy in Hoehr-Grenzhausen, near Koblenz, Germany, May 2, 2020....more
Jessica King sits under a dryer at Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique, during the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants in Marietta, Georgia, U.S. April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
Pet adopter Mary Carmen Arreguin, 41, gestures to dogs behind a fence at San Gregorio animal shelter which is promoting pet adoptions as a way of making quarantine more bearable in El Ajusco, on the southern outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico April 24,...more
A boarding school student and an official wearing protective masks use a telescope and a monocular to view the moon on the roof of Al Musariin mosque to mark the first day of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People rest and enjoy the day at Central Park maintaining social distancing norms in Manhattan, New York, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
