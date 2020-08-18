Life in the age of coronavirus
People enjoy a music party inside a swimming pool at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park following the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
People enjoy the hot weather amongst summer-themed sculptures in London, Britain August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mangrove Steelband perform on stage whilst being recorded by a film crew at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Florian Mehler hugs his Brazilian girlfriend Renata Alves as the couple reunites following a six-month separation at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, August 15, 2020. Mehler, 41, from Wiesloch near Frankfurt, had not seen Alves, 40, since she...more
Bride Sarneet Singh, a geriatric trainee at St Mary's, and groom Neil Bhadresha, a doctor at St Thomas, leave Kensington and Chelsea Register Office at Chelsea's old town hall after getting married, after guest restrictions were lifted in London,...more
Maasai elders, wearing traditional costumes, with face masks on, gather at their homestead within the Orboma Manyatta in Sekenani, near the Maasai Mara game reserve in Narok County, Kenya August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A staff member sanitizes bowling balls at Hollywood Bowl in Lakeside, in Grays, Britain, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People enjoy the sunny weather on the beach in Brighton, Britain August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Vietnamese woman carries a stuffed animal while boarding a repatriation flight from Singapore to Vietnam at Changi airport, Singapore August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mai Nguyen
A couple is seen with their newborn baby inside a sanitized cabin called "Baby Cabin Parade" to show the newborn to relatives as a social distancing solution in Monterrey, Mexico July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Kenyan fashionista James Maina Mwangi poses for a photograph as he displays his attire, comprising at least 160 suits with matching accessories including a mask, at his residence in Nairobi, Kenya July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man smokes a cigarette with his eyes covered by a face mask as he takes part in a protest against the use of protective masks in Madrid, Spain August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Actors dressed as hummingbirds perform on the streets, flapping their wings to promote social distancing during a mayoral campaign in Bogota, Colombia August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Muslims offer prayers as they maintain social distance inside Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) as it was re-opened, after authorities eased lockdown in Srinagar, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Six-year-old Tilda wears her customized face mask and carries her school cone as she enters primary school for the first time after the lockdown in Rodenbach, Germany, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Alexa Callander virtually teaches a second grade class for students who are either at home or in a separate classroom as in-person learning resumes with restrictions in place at Rover Elementary School in Tempe, Arizona, August 17, 2020....more
A boy wears a face shield while watching a simulation of an online learning class from a smartphone in his home in Manila, Philippines, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
