Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 18, 2020 | 2:43pm EDT

Life in the age of coronavirus

People enjoy a music party inside a swimming pool at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park following the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

People enjoy a music party inside a swimming pool at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park following the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
People enjoy a music party inside a swimming pool at the Wuhan Maya Beach Park following the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 18
People enjoy the hot weather amongst summer-themed sculptures in London, Britain August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People enjoy the hot weather amongst summer-themed sculptures in London, Britain August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
People enjoy the hot weather amongst summer-themed sculptures in London, Britain August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 18
Mangrove Steelband perform on stage whilst being recorded by a film crew at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Mangrove Steelband perform on stage whilst being recorded by a film crew at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Mangrove Steelband perform on stage whilst being recorded by a film crew at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
3 / 18
Florian Mehler hugs his Brazilian girlfriend Renata Alves as the couple reunites following a six-month separation at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, August 15, 2020. Mehler, 41, from Wiesloch near Frankfurt, had not seen Alves, 40, since she returned to her native Brazil in January after visiting him in Germany. "We had to get so much paperwork together, unbelievable," said Mehler after he hugged Alves at Frankfurt airport. "I did ask myself why couples didn't count, as the love we have is the same as with married couples. But now she is finally here!" REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Florian Mehler hugs his Brazilian girlfriend Renata Alves as the couple reunites following a six-month separation at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, August 15, 2020. Mehler, 41, from Wiesloch near Frankfurt, had not seen Alves, 40, since she...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
Florian Mehler hugs his Brazilian girlfriend Renata Alves as the couple reunites following a six-month separation at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, August 15, 2020. Mehler, 41, from Wiesloch near Frankfurt, had not seen Alves, 40, since she returned to her native Brazil in January after visiting him in Germany. "We had to get so much paperwork together, unbelievable," said Mehler after he hugged Alves at Frankfurt airport. "I did ask myself why couples didn't count, as the love we have is the same as with married couples. But now she is finally here!" REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 18
Bride Sarneet Singh, a geriatric trainee at St Mary's, and groom Neil Bhadresha, a doctor at St Thomas, leave Kensington and Chelsea Register Office at Chelsea's old town hall after getting married, after guest restrictions were lifted in London, Britain August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Bride Sarneet Singh, a geriatric trainee at St Mary's, and groom Neil Bhadresha, a doctor at St Thomas, leave Kensington and Chelsea Register Office at Chelsea's old town hall after getting married, after guest restrictions were lifted in London,...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2020
Bride Sarneet Singh, a geriatric trainee at St Mary's, and groom Neil Bhadresha, a doctor at St Thomas, leave Kensington and Chelsea Register Office at Chelsea's old town hall after getting married, after guest restrictions were lifted in London, Britain August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
5 / 18
Maasai elders, wearing traditional costumes, with face masks on, gather at their homestead within the Orboma Manyatta in Sekenani, near the Maasai Mara game reserve in Narok County, Kenya August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Maasai elders, wearing traditional costumes, with face masks on, gather at their homestead within the Orboma Manyatta in Sekenani, near the Maasai Mara game reserve in Narok County, Kenya August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Maasai elders, wearing traditional costumes, with face masks on, gather at their homestead within the Orboma Manyatta in Sekenani, near the Maasai Mara game reserve in Narok County, Kenya August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
6 / 18
A staff member sanitizes bowling balls at Hollywood Bowl in Lakeside, in Grays, Britain, August 18, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A staff member sanitizes bowling balls at Hollywood Bowl in Lakeside, in Grays, Britain, August 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
A staff member sanitizes bowling balls at Hollywood Bowl in Lakeside, in Grays, Britain, August 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
7 / 18
People enjoy the sunny weather on the beach in Brighton, Britain August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People enjoy the sunny weather on the beach in Brighton, Britain August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
People enjoy the sunny weather on the beach in Brighton, Britain August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 18
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
9 / 18
A Vietnamese woman carries a stuffed animal while boarding a repatriation flight from Singapore to Vietnam at Changi airport, Singapore August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mai Nguyen

A Vietnamese woman carries a stuffed animal while boarding a repatriation flight from Singapore to Vietnam at Changi airport, Singapore August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mai Nguyen

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
A Vietnamese woman carries a stuffed animal while boarding a repatriation flight from Singapore to Vietnam at Changi airport, Singapore August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mai Nguyen
Close
10 / 18
A couple is seen with their newborn baby inside a sanitized cabin called "Baby Cabin Parade" to show the newborn to relatives as a social distancing solution in Monterrey, Mexico July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A couple is seen with their newborn baby inside a sanitized cabin called "Baby Cabin Parade" to show the newborn to relatives as a social distancing solution in Monterrey, Mexico July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
A couple is seen with their newborn baby inside a sanitized cabin called "Baby Cabin Parade" to show the newborn to relatives as a social distancing solution in Monterrey, Mexico July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
11 / 18
Kenyan fashionista James Maina Mwangi poses for a photograph as he displays his attire, comprising at least 160 suits with matching accessories including a mask, at his residence in Nairobi, Kenya July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenyan fashionista James Maina Mwangi poses for a photograph as he displays his attire, comprising at least 160 suits with matching accessories including a mask, at his residence in Nairobi, Kenya July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
Kenyan fashionista James Maina Mwangi poses for a photograph as he displays his attire, comprising at least 160 suits with matching accessories including a mask, at his residence in Nairobi, Kenya July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
12 / 18
A man smokes a cigarette with his eyes covered by a face mask as he takes part in a protest against the use of protective masks in Madrid, Spain August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A man smokes a cigarette with his eyes covered by a face mask as he takes part in a protest against the use of protective masks in Madrid, Spain August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A man smokes a cigarette with his eyes covered by a face mask as he takes part in a protest against the use of protective masks in Madrid, Spain August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
13 / 18
Actors dressed as hummingbirds perform on the streets, flapping their wings to promote social distancing during a mayoral campaign in Bogota, Colombia August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Actors dressed as hummingbirds perform on the streets, flapping their wings to promote social distancing during a mayoral campaign in Bogota, Colombia August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Actors dressed as hummingbirds perform on the streets, flapping their wings to promote social distancing during a mayoral campaign in Bogota, Colombia August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
14 / 18
Muslims offer prayers as they maintain social distance inside Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) as it was re-opened, after authorities eased lockdown in Srinagar, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Muslims offer prayers as they maintain social distance inside Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) as it was re-opened, after authorities eased lockdown in Srinagar, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Muslims offer prayers as they maintain social distance inside Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) as it was re-opened, after authorities eased lockdown in Srinagar, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
15 / 18
Six-year-old Tilda wears her customized face mask and carries her school cone as she enters primary school for the first time after the lockdown in Rodenbach, Germany, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Six-year-old Tilda wears her customized face mask and carries her school cone as she enters primary school for the first time after the lockdown in Rodenbach, Germany, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Six-year-old Tilda wears her customized face mask and carries her school cone as she enters primary school for the first time after the lockdown in Rodenbach, Germany, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
16 / 18
Alexa Callander virtually teaches a second grade class for students who are either at home or in a separate classroom as in-person learning resumes with restrictions in place at Rover Elementary School in Tempe, Arizona, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Alexa Callander virtually teaches a second grade class for students who are either at home or in a separate classroom as in-person learning resumes with restrictions in place at Rover Elementary School in Tempe, Arizona, August 17, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Alexa Callander virtually teaches a second grade class for students who are either at home or in a separate classroom as in-person learning resumes with restrictions in place at Rover Elementary School in Tempe, Arizona, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Close
17 / 18
A boy wears a face shield while watching a simulation of an online learning class from a smartphone in his home in Manila, Philippines, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A boy wears a face shield while watching a simulation of an online learning class from a smartphone in his home in Manila, Philippines, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
A boy wears a face shield while watching a simulation of an online learning class from a smartphone in his home in Manila, Philippines, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks...

Next Slideshows

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

A Japanese bulk carrier has broken apart after it ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month, threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian...

2:05pm EDT
Scenes from the virtual Democratic National Convention

Scenes from the virtual Democratic National Convention

The site of the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin was mostly empty as the Democrats kicked off a four-day virtual convention with a display of party...

2:02pm EDT
Inside fashion designer Elie Saab's gutted Beirut home

Inside fashion designer Elie Saab's gutted Beirut home

The home of Lebanese designer Elie Saab was gutted by the massive explosion that shook Beirut.

1:26pm EDT
Student-led anti-government protests roil Thailand

Student-led anti-government protests roil Thailand

Demonstrations that began on university campuses have taken place almost daily since mid-July in an increasing challenge to the ruling establishment in a...

12:59pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Americans protest cuts to U.S. Postal Service

Americans protest cuts to U.S. Postal Service

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to public outcry that the cuts could slow the handling of mail-in ballots, which could account for as many as half of all votes cast in November's election.

Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president

Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president

A political crisis has erupted in Belarus after an election that protesters say longtime President Alexander Lukashenko massively rigged to ensure a phony landslide win.

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

A Japanese bulk carrier has broken apart after it ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month, threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island.

Scenes from the virtual Democratic National Convention

Scenes from the virtual Democratic National Convention

The site of the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin was mostly empty as the Democrats kicked off a four-day virtual convention with a display of party unity for presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Inside fashion designer Elie Saab's gutted Beirut home

Inside fashion designer Elie Saab's gutted Beirut home

The home of Lebanese designer Elie Saab was gutted by the massive explosion that shook Beirut.

Student-led anti-government protests roil Thailand

Student-led anti-government protests roil Thailand

Demonstrations that began on university campuses have taken place almost daily since mid-July in an increasing challenge to the ruling establishment in a country long dominated by the army and the monarchy.

Biggest Thai protest in years puts pressure on government

Biggest Thai protest in years puts pressure on government

Demonstrations that began on university campuses have taken place almost daily since mid-July in an increasing challenge to the ruling establishment in the Southeast Asian country that has long been dominated by the army and the monarchy.

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mexico's women protest gender violence

Mexico's women protest gender violence

Women demand justice for victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City as the number of women and children seeking help for victims in Mexico has surged by more than 80% under the coronavirus lockdown, according to the country's largest network of shelters for victims of violence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast