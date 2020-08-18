Life in the age of coronavirus

Florian Mehler hugs his Brazilian girlfriend Renata Alves as the couple reunites following a six-month separation at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, August 15, 2020. Mehler, 41, from Wiesloch near Frankfurt, had not seen Alves, 40, since she returned to her native Brazil in January after visiting him in Germany. "We had to get so much paperwork together, unbelievable," said Mehler after he hugged Alves at Frankfurt airport. "I did ask myself why couples didn't count, as the love we have is the same as with married couples. But now she is finally here!" REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

