Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 21, 2020 | 5:05pm EST

Life in the time of the coronavirus

Shanghai Ballet dancers wearing masks practice in a dance studio in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Shanghai Ballet dancers wearing masks practice in a dance studio in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Shanghai Ballet dancers wearing masks practice in a dance studio in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
1 / 30
People wearing face masks play table tennis at a park in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

People wearing face masks play table tennis at a park in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
People wearing face masks play table tennis at a park in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 30
Passengers wearing protective masks disembark from a plane upon their arrival at Najaf airport, Iraq February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Passengers wearing protective masks disembark from a plane upon their arrival at Najaf airport, Iraq February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Passengers wearing protective masks disembark from a plane upon their arrival at Najaf airport, Iraq February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
3 / 30
People wearing face masks dance at a park in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

People wearing face masks dance at a park in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
People wearing face masks dance at a park in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 30
A worker installs plastic film to separate the front seats from the back, inside a vehicle for a car-hailing service in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China February 14, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

A worker installs plastic film to separate the front seats from the back, inside a vehicle for a car-hailing service in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China February 14, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A worker installs plastic film to separate the front seats from the back, inside a vehicle for a car-hailing service in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China February 14, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
5 / 30
A child wearing a face mask rides a smart self-balancing scooter on a street in Beijing, China February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A child wearing a face mask rides a smart self-balancing scooter on a street in Beijing, China February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
A child wearing a face mask rides a smart self-balancing scooter on a street in Beijing, China February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
6 / 30
A woman wears a face mask during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A woman wears a face mask during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A woman wears a face mask during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
7 / 30
People wearing face masks take a picture with a mobile phone outside Rafik Hariri hospital, where Lebanon's first coronavirus case is being quarantined, in Beirut, Lebanon February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

People wearing face masks take a picture with a mobile phone outside Rafik Hariri hospital, where Lebanon's first coronavirus case is being quarantined, in Beirut, Lebanon February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
People wearing face masks take a picture with a mobile phone outside Rafik Hariri hospital, where Lebanon's first coronavirus case is being quarantined, in Beirut, Lebanon February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
8 / 30
A man wears a mask outside a KFC in downtown Shanghai, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man wears a mask outside a KFC in downtown Shanghai, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A man wears a mask outside a KFC in downtown Shanghai, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
9 / 30
Worker Wang Fu wearing a face mask sprays disinfectant at an apartment's lobby in a residential compound in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Worker Wang Fu wearing a face mask sprays disinfectant at an apartment's lobby in a residential compound in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Worker Wang Fu wearing a face mask sprays disinfectant at an apartment's lobby in a residential compound in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
10 / 30
A resident wears a makeshift protective face shield at a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident wears a makeshift protective face shield at a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A resident wears a makeshift protective face shield at a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 30
A man wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus rides on a subway in Seoul, South Korea, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A man wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus rides on a subway in Seoul, South Korea, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A man wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus rides on a subway in Seoul, South Korea, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
12 / 30
A street cleaner wearing a face mask sanitizes trash cans in Beijing, China February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A street cleaner wearing a face mask sanitizes trash cans in Beijing, China February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
A street cleaner wearing a face mask sanitizes trash cans in Beijing, China February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 30
Sanitation workers disinfect a residential compound, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Bozhou, Anhui province, China February 18, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Sanitation workers disinfect a residential compound, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Bozhou, Anhui province, China February 18, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Sanitation workers disinfect a residential compound, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Bozhou, Anhui province, China February 18, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
14 / 30
People wear face masks and plastic raincoats as protection from coronavirus at Shanghai railway station, in Shanghai, China February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

People wear face masks and plastic raincoats as protection from coronavirus at Shanghai railway station, in Shanghai, China February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
People wear face masks and plastic raincoats as protection from coronavirus at Shanghai railway station, in Shanghai, China February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
15 / 30
A man wears a face mask on the Trocadero esplanade in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A man wears a face mask on the Trocadero esplanade in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
A man wears a face mask on the Trocadero esplanade in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
16 / 30
Women clean a classroom to protect against the recent coronavirus outbreak, in preparation for students' return to school in Hanoi, Vietnam February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Women clean a classroom to protect against the recent coronavirus outbreak, in preparation for students' return to school in Hanoi, Vietnam February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Women clean a classroom to protect against the recent coronavirus outbreak, in preparation for students' return to school in Hanoi, Vietnam February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kham
Close
17 / 30
A couple wearing masks to protect against an outbreak of a coronavirus as they ride on a carnival on Valentine s Day in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A couple wearing masks to protect against an outbreak of a coronavirus as they ride on a carnival on Valentine s Day in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A couple wearing masks to protect against an outbreak of a coronavirus as they ride on a carnival on Valentine s Day in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
18 / 30
A couple wears masks to protect against an outbreak of a coronavirus as they take a photo on Valentine s Day in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A couple wears masks to protect against an outbreak of a coronavirus as they take a photo on Valentine s Day in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A couple wears masks to protect against an outbreak of a coronavirus as they take a photo on Valentine s Day in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
19 / 30
A man wearing a face mask rides an escalator inside a shopping mall in Beijing, China February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A man wearing a face mask rides an escalator inside a shopping mall in Beijing, China February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
A man wearing a face mask rides an escalator inside a shopping mall in Beijing, China February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
20 / 30
An employee deliver buns to a customer through a ramp from the restaurant counter at a store in Beijing, China February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An employee deliver buns to a customer through a ramp from the restaurant counter at a store in Beijing, China February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
An employee deliver buns to a customer through a ramp from the restaurant counter at a store in Beijing, China February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
21 / 30
A health worker sprays disinfectant inside a Vietnam Airlines airplane to protect from the recent coronavirus outbreak, at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

A health worker sprays disinfectant inside a Vietnam Airlines airplane to protect from the recent coronavirus outbreak, at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A health worker sprays disinfectant inside a Vietnam Airlines airplane to protect from the recent coronavirus outbreak, at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kham
Close
22 / 30
A man wearing a mask rides on his motorbike in Daegu, South Korea February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A man wearing a mask rides on his motorbike in Daegu, South Korea February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A man wearing a mask rides on his motorbike in Daegu, South Korea February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
23 / 30
An Iranian woman wearing a protective mask to prevent contracting a coronavirus walks at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran February 20, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

An Iranian woman wearing a protective mask to prevent contracting a coronavirus walks at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran February 20, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
An Iranian woman wearing a protective mask to prevent contracting a coronavirus walks at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran February 20, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
Close
24 / 30
People wearing protective masks wait to have their temperature checked in an Apple Store, in Shanghai, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

People wearing protective masks wait to have their temperature checked in an Apple Store, in Shanghai, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
People wearing protective masks wait to have their temperature checked in an Apple Store, in Shanghai, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
25 / 30
A man wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus walks on a zebra crossing in Seoul, South Korea, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A man wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus walks on a zebra crossing in Seoul, South Korea, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A man wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus walks on a zebra crossing in Seoul, South Korea, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
26 / 30
Iraqi medical staff check passengers' temperature, amid the new coronavirus outbreak, upon their arrival at Najaf airport, Iraq February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani.

Iraqi medical staff check passengers' temperature, amid the new coronavirus outbreak, upon their arrival at Najaf airport, Iraq February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani.

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Iraqi medical staff check passengers' temperature, amid the new coronavirus outbreak, upon their arrival at Najaf airport, Iraq February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani.
Close
27 / 30
A man and a boy wear masks at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

A man and a boy wear masks at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A man and a boy wear masks at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Close
28 / 30
People wearing face masks look for products at a supermarket in Beijing, China February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wearing face masks look for products at a supermarket in Beijing, China February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
People wearing face masks look for products at a supermarket in Beijing, China February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
29 / 30
A child wearing a face mask plays a game with a man at a park in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A child wearing a face mask plays a game with a man at a park in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A child wearing a face mask plays a game with a man at a park in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Bernie Sanders supporter canvasses Nevada on horseback

Bernie Sanders supporter canvasses Nevada on horseback

Next Slideshows

Bernie Sanders supporter canvasses Nevada on horseback

Bernie Sanders supporter canvasses Nevada on horseback

Cynthia Rifi sets out on her horse, Sebastian, to get out the vote for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada.

4:05pm EST
Iran votes

Iran votes

Iranians vote in a parliamentary election likely to help hardline loyalists of the supreme leader tighten their grip on power as the country faces mounting U.S....

9:35am EST
Iran gears up for election

Iran gears up for election

Iran holds a parliamentary election on Friday, a vote seen as a litmus test of the popularity of the clerical establishment amid growing isolation on the global...

Feb 20 2020
Deadly shootings at shisha bars in Germany

Deadly shootings at shisha bars in Germany

A man suspected of shooting dead nine people in shisha bars in the German town of Hanau before killing himself and his mother had posted a manifesto online...

Feb 20 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Branson targets young travelers with Virgin Voyages cruise ship

Branson targets young travelers with Virgin Voyages cruise ship

British entrepreneur Richard Branson hopes to lure a younger generation of holidaymakers with his first cruise ship "Scarlet Lady," featuring a boutique hotel-type design and sundeck yoga, a tattoo studio and vinyl records store.

Bernie Sanders supporter canvasses Nevada on horseback

Bernie Sanders supporter canvasses Nevada on horseback

Cynthia Rifi sets out on her horse, Sebastian, to get out the vote for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada.

Warren Buffett: 'The Oracle' through the years

Warren Buffett: 'The Oracle' through the years

A look at Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett, ahead of the company's annual report and his annual letter to shareholders.

Iran votes

Iran votes

Iranians vote in a parliamentary election likely to help hardline loyalists of the supreme leader tighten their grip on power as the country faces mounting U.S. pressure over its nuclear program and growing discontent at home.

Iran gears up for election

Iran gears up for election

Iran holds a parliamentary election on Friday, a vote seen as a litmus test of the popularity of the clerical establishment amid growing isolation on the global stage and discontent at home over economic hardships.

Deadly shootings at shisha bars in Germany

Deadly shootings at shisha bars in Germany

A man suspected of shooting dead nine people in shisha bars in the German town of Hanau before killing himself and his mother had posted a manifesto online including conspiracy theories and deeply racist views, prosecutors said.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Democrats campaign in Nevada

Democrats campaign in Nevada

Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Nevada, where reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on Feb. 22.

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast