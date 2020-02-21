Life in the time of the coronavirus
Shanghai Ballet dancers wearing masks practice in a dance studio in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks play table tennis at a park in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Passengers wearing protective masks disembark from a plane upon their arrival at Najaf airport, Iraq February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
People wearing face masks dance at a park in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker installs plastic film to separate the front seats from the back, inside a vehicle for a car-hailing service in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China February 14, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A child wearing a face mask rides a smart self-balancing scooter on a street in Beijing, China February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A woman wears a face mask during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
People wearing face masks take a picture with a mobile phone outside Rafik Hariri hospital, where Lebanon's first coronavirus case is being quarantined, in Beirut, Lebanon February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A man wears a mask outside a KFC in downtown Shanghai, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Worker Wang Fu wearing a face mask sprays disinfectant at an apartment's lobby in a residential compound in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A resident wears a makeshift protective face shield at a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A man wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus rides on a subway in Seoul, South Korea, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A street cleaner wearing a face mask sanitizes trash cans in Beijing, China February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Sanitation workers disinfect a residential compound, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Bozhou, Anhui province, China February 18, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
People wear face masks and plastic raincoats as protection from coronavirus at Shanghai railway station, in Shanghai, China February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man wears a face mask on the Trocadero esplanade in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Women clean a classroom to protect against the recent coronavirus outbreak, in preparation for students' return to school in Hanoi, Vietnam February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kham
A couple wearing masks to protect against an outbreak of a coronavirus as they ride on a carnival on Valentine s Day in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A couple wears masks to protect against an outbreak of a coronavirus as they take a photo on Valentine s Day in Hong Kong, China February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man wearing a face mask rides an escalator inside a shopping mall in Beijing, China February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
An employee deliver buns to a customer through a ramp from the restaurant counter at a store in Beijing, China February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A health worker sprays disinfectant inside a Vietnam Airlines airplane to protect from the recent coronavirus outbreak, at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kham
A man wearing a mask rides on his motorbike in Daegu, South Korea February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An Iranian woman wearing a protective mask to prevent contracting a coronavirus walks at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran February 20, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
People wearing protective masks wait to have their temperature checked in an Apple Store, in Shanghai, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus walks on a zebra crossing in Seoul, South Korea, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Iraqi medical staff check passengers' temperature, amid the new coronavirus outbreak, upon their arrival at Najaf airport, Iraq February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani.
A man and a boy wear masks at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran
People wearing face masks look for products at a supermarket in Beijing, China February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A child wearing a face mask plays a game with a man at a park in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
