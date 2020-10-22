Life-like dolls act as surrogate children for some Iranian families
Twenty-four-year-old Maryam Aghayee makes hyper-realistic baby dolls acting as surrogates for some Iranian families who are apprehensive of having more children. "It has been about three or four months since I started this work," says Maryam. "After...more
The baby dolls can also be used to help grieving mothers cope with the loss of a child, or in Mojagn Zabhipour's case - a companion for her five-year-old. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Zabhipour's daughter, Baran, has tea parties with the doll and keeps her close when she goes to sleep. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Zabhipour, said they decided to get the doll after their daughter's repeated requests for another sibling. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
"The feeling of hugging this doll is exactly like the time my own child was a baby. When I hugged it, I remembered exactly when my child was a baby,"" said Zabhipour. "These days families cannot even think about having three or four children." ...more
Maryam first started designing these dolls as a hobby, carefully coloring in the silicone baby's face and dressing it to make it look as life-like as possible. But after completing her second Reborn baby doll, the orders started to roll in. ...more
"Many of the customers for these reborn baby dolls are those whose children are complaining of being only-children in their families, wanting a sibling. Parents provide them with these dolls to stop their nagging and complaining," said Aghayee. ...more
"It has been about three or four months since I started this work," says Maryam. "After making my second doll, many orders have been coming in. The second doll was much more realistic than the previous one. After making my second doll, I said that...more
The designer added that many families in Iran are choosing to have one child because of economic restraints. "The custom of having one child is largely due to expenses and the economic situation.… But they don't realize that having a real sibling...more
Mozhgan and her child play with a Reborn baby doll at home in Tehran. "One of the main reasons (single-child households are common) is the economic situation, and the high expenses of having a child," says Mozhgan. "Having just one child is...more
Official statistics indicate that Iran will be the oldest country in the world in the next 30 years, the Iranian health ministry said this month. In July, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran would "fall behind others" if its...more
