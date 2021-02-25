Life through the windows at Britain's quarantine hotels
A woman holds a sign at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces a hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, February 25, 2021....more
A traveller is assisted by security outside the Novotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman gestures from a window at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A mobile COVID-19 testing unit van is seen at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Sole, 61, waves from her room at the Radisson Blu Hotel, February 16, 2021. Sole, who declined to give her surname, said she realized too late that the new rules would kick in before she returned from visiting friends in Chile. "We are like captives...more
Mohammed Mostafa and Mohamed Noor, men who are quarantining, take their daily exercises outside the Holiday Inn Hotel, February 16, 2021. Noor, a postal driver, was visiting Somalia after his brother died and feels he is being punished for going to...more
Sole looks through a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport while she holds up her lunch, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Journalists show messages to a passenger staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People gesture from windows at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman carries her luggage as she arrives at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A mobile COVID-19 testing unit van leaves the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A person looks out of a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A person holds a COVID-19 test kit at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A person holds a handwritten sign at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man waves from the window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Passengers arrive at the Radisson Blu hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People gesture from a window at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman looks through a window at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A passenger with a child leaves a bus as he arrives at the Holiday Inn Hotel near Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman looks out from a window at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A person gestures from a window at the Renaissance London Heathrow Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman waves from the window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A sign is seen on a window at the Renaissance London Heathrow Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man looks through a window at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A person holds a handwritten sign at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A paper bag with a message written on it is seen in a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People look out from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A person holds a sign from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A person holds a sign from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Zari Tadayon gestures from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman with a child looks through a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
