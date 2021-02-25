Edition:
Life through the windows at Britain's quarantine hotels

A woman holds a sign at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces a hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, February 25, 2021. Britain says the measures are needed to protect its COVID-19 vaccination program and guard against new coronavirus variants. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A traveller is assisted by security outside the Novotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman gestures from a window at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A mobile COVID-19 testing unit van is seen at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Sole, 61, waves from her room at the Radisson Blu Hotel, February 16, 2021. Sole, who declined to give her surname, said she realized too late that the new rules would kick in before she returned from visiting friends in Chile. "We are like captives in these rooms," she said. She plans to spend the time talking to friends, watching television and doing online classes and yoga. She also feels she is being punished after taking a holiday following a stressful year working in a hospital where she has treated COVID-19 patients. "Why has this happened? The new variant is in South Africa and it's going to spread anyway," she said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Sole, 61, waves from her room at the Radisson Blu Hotel, February 16, 2021. Sole, who declined to give her surname, said she realized too late that the new rules would kick in before she returned from visiting friends in Chile. "We are like captives in these rooms," she said. She plans to spend the time talking to friends, watching television and doing online classes and yoga. She also feels she is being punished after taking a holiday following a stressful year working in a hospital where she has treated COVID-19 patients. "Why has this happened? The new variant is in South Africa and it's going to spread anyway," she said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Mohammed Mostafa and Mohamed Noor, men who are quarantining, take their daily exercises outside the Holiday Inn Hotel, February 16, 2021. Noor, a postal driver, was visiting Somalia after his brother died and feels he is being punished for going to look after his mother. He spent four hours at the airport arguing his case and says he will refuse to pay. "My family was waiting outside the airport and you can't see them. My 11-year old son was waiting," he said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Mohammed Mostafa and Mohamed Noor, men who are quarantining, take their daily exercises outside the Holiday Inn Hotel, February 16, 2021. Noor, a postal driver, was visiting Somalia after his brother died and feels he is being punished for going to look after his mother. He spent four hours at the airport arguing his case and says he will refuse to pay. "My family was waiting outside the airport and you can't see them. My 11-year old son was waiting," he said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Sole looks through a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport while she holds up her lunch, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Journalists show messages to a passenger staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People gesture from windows at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman carries her luggage as she arrives at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A mobile COVID-19 testing unit van leaves the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A person looks out of a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A person holds a COVID-19 test kit at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A person holds a handwritten sign at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man waves from the window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Passengers arrive at the Radisson Blu hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People gesture from a window at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman looks through a window at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A passenger with a child leaves a bus as he arrives at the Holiday Inn Hotel near Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman looks out from a window at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A person gestures from a window at the Renaissance London Heathrow Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman waves from the window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A sign is seen on a window at the Renaissance London Heathrow Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A man looks through a window at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A person holds a handwritten sign at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A paper bag with a message written on it is seen in a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People look out from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A person holds a sign from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A person holds a sign from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Zari Tadayon gestures from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman with a child looks through a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

