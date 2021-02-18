Life under lockdown at Britain's quarantine hotels

Sole, 61, waves from her room at the Radisson Blu Hotel, February 16, 2021. Sole, who declined to give her surname, said she realized too late that the new rules would kick in before she returned from visiting friends in Chile. "We are like captives...more

Sole, 61, waves from her room at the Radisson Blu Hotel, February 16, 2021. Sole, who declined to give her surname, said she realized too late that the new rules would kick in before she returned from visiting friends in Chile. "We are like captives in these rooms," she said. She plans to spend the time talking to friends, watching television and doing online classes and yoga. She also feels she is being punished after taking a holiday following a stressful year working in a hospital where she has treated COVID-19 patients. "Why has this happened? The new variant is in South Africa and it's going to spread anyway," she said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

