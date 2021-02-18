Life under lockdown at Britain's quarantine hotels
A person holds a sign from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" countries in London, Britain, February 16, 2021. People returning from any of 33...more
A woman carries her luggage as she arrives at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, February 15, 2021. Britain says the measures, effective since Monday, are needed to protect its COVID-19 vaccination program and guard...more
Zari Tadayon looks through a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Mohamed Noor gestures to the security guards while he takes his daily exercises outside the Holiday Inn Hotel, February 16, 2021. Noor faces 10 days in quarantine after falling foul of new border controls because of a flight delay. "I don't have a...more
Mohammed Mostafa and Mohamed Noor, men who are quarantining, take their daily exercises outside the Holiday Inn Hotel, February 16, 2021. Noor, a postal driver, was visiting Somalia after his brother died and feels he is being punished for going to...more
Sole, 61, waves from her room at the Radisson Blu Hotel, February 16, 2021. Sole, who declined to give her surname, said she realized too late that the new rules would kick in before she returned from visiting friends in Chile. "We are like captives...more
A person holds a handwritten sign at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Passengers arrive at the Radisson Blu hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man waves from the window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A person holds a sign from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Journalists show messages to a passenger staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A person holds a COVID-19 test kit at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A passenger with a child leaves a bus as he arrives at the Holiday Inn Hotel near Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A person gestures from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A person holds a sign from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Passengers from the red route zone are driven in a bus to the Radisson Blu hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People look out from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman gestures from the window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman with a child looks through a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A person looks through a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Blighted Trump casino demolished in Atlantic City
Atlantic City invited onlookers to watch as the city brought down the eyesore that was once the Trump Plaza casino with a controlled demolition on the New...
Barricades burn in Spanish streets amid protests over jailed rapper
Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and sound bombs at two protests in Madrid and Barcelona, each attended by thousands, the day after Pablo Hasel was...
Lava and ash spew from Italy's Mount Etna
Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.
Historic subzero cold reaching as far south as Texas has left millions without power.
Blighted Trump casino demolished in Atlantic City
Atlantic City invited onlookers to watch as the city brought down the eyesore that was once the Trump Plaza casino with a controlled demolition on the New Jersey waterfront.
Barricades burn in Spanish streets amid protests over jailed rapper
Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and sound bombs at two protests in Madrid and Barcelona, each attended by thousands, the day after Pablo Hasel was arrested on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs.
Lava and ash spew from Italy's Mount Etna
Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.
Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest
Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Myanmar on Wednesday, rejecting the army's assertion that the public supported its overthrow of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and vowing they would not be cowed in their bid to end military rule.
Stray dogs with bright blue fur found in Russia
A pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk.
An Italian family's year of living amid COVID
A year ago, Marzio Toniolo led a simple life as a primary school teacher, husband and father in the small northern Italian town of San Fiorano, until their town and a cluster of others became the first "red zone" outside China to be put under lockdown in February 2020.
Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in over a decade
The heaviest snowfall to hit Greece in 12 years triggered power cuts, disrupted transport as authorities briefly closed off sections of highways and appealed to the public to avoid non-essential travel.