Life under lockdown at Britain's quarantine hotels

A person holds a sign from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" countries in London, Britain, February 16, 2021. People returning from any of 33 "high-risk" countries where travel to Britain is banned must pay 1,750 pounds for a 10-day quarantine hotel package. After being taken by bus to government-contracted hotels, they must spend most of the time in their rooms and have meals delivered to their door. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A woman carries her luggage as she arrives at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, February 15, 2021. Britain says the measures, effective since Monday, are needed to protect its COVID-19 vaccination program and guard against new coronavirus variants. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Zari Tadayon looks through a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Mohamed Noor gestures to the security guards while he takes his daily exercises outside the Holiday Inn Hotel, February 16, 2021. Noor faces 10 days in quarantine after falling foul of new border controls because of a flight delay. "I don't have a book. I don't have a Koran. I don't have nothing here," Noor, a 55-year-old Muslim, said by phone after his arrival, a day later than planned. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Mohammed Mostafa and Mohamed Noor, men who are quarantining, take their daily exercises outside the Holiday Inn Hotel, February 16, 2021. Noor, a postal driver, was visiting Somalia after his brother died and feels he is being punished for going to look after his mother. He spent four hours at the airport arguing his case and says he will refuse to pay. "My family was waiting outside the airport and you can't see them. My 11-year old son was waiting," he said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Sole, 61, waves from her room at the Radisson Blu Hotel, February 16, 2021. Sole, who declined to give her surname, said she realized too late that the new rules would kick in before she returned from visiting friends in Chile. "We are like captives in these rooms," she said. She plans to spend the time talking to friends, watching television and doing online classes and yoga. She also feels she is being punished after taking a holiday following a stressful year working in a hospital where she has treated COVID-19 patients. "Why has this happened? The new variant is in South Africa and it's going to spread anyway," she said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A person holds a handwritten sign at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Passengers arrive at the Radisson Blu hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
A man waves from the window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
A person holds a sign from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Journalists show messages to a passenger staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
A person holds a COVID-19 test kit at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A passenger with a child leaves a bus as he arrives at the Holiday Inn Hotel near Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A person gestures from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A person holds a sign from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Passengers from the red route zone are driven in a bus to the Radisson Blu hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
People look out from a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A woman gestures from the window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
A woman with a child looks through a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
A person looks through a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
