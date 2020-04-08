Life under lockdown
Residents take part in a fitness class in London, April 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Nhu (L), 23, and Thanh, 21, take pictures for their Instagram and Tik Tok pages as they stay home in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, April 5. REUTERS/Yen Duong
Friends and neighbors, Sarah and Elizabeth, talk about their weekends from opposite sides of the road as they maintain social distance in Syracuse, New York, April 5. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A young man cuts another man's hair on top of a closed hairdresser in Oxford, Britain, March 31. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Lloyd Robinson, a local musician plays a marching mellophone under the I10 highway during a gathering with musicians friends in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural in Los Angeles, California, April 3. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Neighbors celebrate the engagement of Juan Manuel Zamorano, 32, and Elena Gonzalez, 31, after she proposed to him at the balcony of their house in downtown Ronda, southern Spain, April 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A delivery courier leaves pizza on the doorstep in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 25. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Mathilde Froustey, principle dancer of the San Francisco Ballet, practices virtually with her ballet company in an empty dining room at her husband Mourad Lahlou's restaurant, Aziza, in San Francisco, California, April 7. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Careworkers from the Juan Calzada nursing home stand behind a banner reading "We are staying at home with our other family" in the Basque town of Guernica, Spain, April 2. REUTERS/Vincent West
Alice Wilkinson, age 7, adds a face mask to her character on the game 'Roblox' at her home in Manchester, Britain, April 5. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Well-wishers and friends gather on the street outside the home of former U.S. Marine nurse Ruth Gallivan to help celebrate her 104th birthday in San Diego, California, April 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A clown performs to entertain Palestinian children during a home-confinement order in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 6. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her phone in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pal, 41, and his daughter Marilou, 4, are reflected in a mirror as they practice ballet during a lockdown in Brussels, Belgium, April 6. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Nick Lowden runs a marathon in his garden raising money for NHS in Manchester, Britain, April 5. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A employee and a resident of the house for the elderly 'De Ravenstein' react as nurses dance and sing in the garden in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium, April 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman dances on a roof in Rome, Italy, April 6. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Molly, Emily and Sophie watch Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a televised address to the nation at their home in Henton, Britain, April 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
People stand on their balconies and light candles and oil lamps after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians to turn out their lights for nine minute to mark the coronavirus fight, during a lockdown in Ahmedabad, India, April 5. ...more
People sit on their doorsteps in Islington, London, April 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Children of migrant workers wear protective masks inside a sports complex turned into a shelter in New Delhi, India, April 4. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A child makes cookies following the instructions of his grandparents via Facebook's Messenger video-chat in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain, April 8. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Jane, Ellie and Mason sit out the front of their house in Enfield, London, April 5. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Residents of an apartment building look at street musicians performing on their courtyard in Prague, Czech Republic, April 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Aine with Zara aged 6 and Caiden aged 10 months enjoy their first outing in the garden since the lockdown, in Belfast, April 7. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Kalle, Leo and Seela train at home using an online karate training video in Berlin, Germany, April 1. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Residents of Prospect Quay socially distance as they watch Pete Martelle perform an impromptu gig to his apartment block in Putney, London, April 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman looks out of an apartment window in Venice, Italy, April 4. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Cynthia Burrell and her husband Jack Seifert, massage therapists whose home-based business has been shuttered, enjoy their backyard with their chicken Speck in Seattle, Washington, April 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A rainbow drawing is seen as Jake Weller looks through the window of his house in Aylesbury, Britain, April 2. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
