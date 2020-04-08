Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 8, 2020 | 3:05pm EDT

Life under lockdown

Residents take part in a fitness class in London, April 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Residents take part in a fitness class in London, April 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Residents take part in a fitness class in London, April 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
1 / 31
Nhu (L), 23, and Thanh, 21, take pictures for their Instagram and Tik Tok pages as they stay home in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, April 5. REUTERS/Yen Duong

Nhu (L), 23, and Thanh, 21, take pictures for their Instagram and Tik Tok pages as they stay home in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, April 5. REUTERS/Yen Duong

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Nhu (L), 23, and Thanh, 21, take pictures for their Instagram and Tik Tok pages as they stay home in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, April 5. REUTERS/Yen Duong
Close
2 / 31
Friends and neighbors, Sarah and Elizabeth, talk about their weekends from opposite sides of the road as they maintain social distance in Syracuse, New York, April 5. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Friends and neighbors, Sarah and Elizabeth, talk about their weekends from opposite sides of the road as they maintain social distance in Syracuse, New York, April 5. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Friends and neighbors, Sarah and Elizabeth, talk about their weekends from opposite sides of the road as they maintain social distance in Syracuse, New York, April 5. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
3 / 31
A young man cuts another man's hair on top of a closed hairdresser in Oxford, Britain, March 31. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A young man cuts another man's hair on top of a closed hairdresser in Oxford, Britain, March 31. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A young man cuts another man's hair on top of a closed hairdresser in Oxford, Britain, March 31. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
4 / 31
Lloyd Robinson, a local musician plays a marching mellophone under the I10 highway during a gathering with musicians friends in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Lloyd Robinson, a local musician plays a marching mellophone under the I10 highway during a gathering with musicians friends in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Lloyd Robinson, a local musician plays a marching mellophone under the I10 highway during a gathering with musicians friends in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 31
Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural in Los Angeles, California, April 3. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural in Los Angeles, California, April 3. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural in Los Angeles, California, April 3. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 31
Neighbors celebrate the engagement of Juan Manuel Zamorano, 32, and Elena Gonzalez, 31, after she proposed to him at the balcony of their house in downtown Ronda, southern Spain, April 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Neighbors celebrate the engagement of Juan Manuel Zamorano, 32, and Elena Gonzalez, 31, after she proposed to him at the balcony of their house in downtown Ronda, southern Spain, April 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Neighbors celebrate the engagement of Juan Manuel Zamorano, 32, and Elena Gonzalez, 31, after she proposed to him at the balcony of their house in downtown Ronda, southern Spain, April 7. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
7 / 31
A delivery courier leaves pizza on the doorstep in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 25. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

A delivery courier leaves pizza on the doorstep in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 25. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A delivery courier leaves pizza on the doorstep in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 25. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
8 / 31
Mathilde Froustey, principle dancer of the San Francisco Ballet, practices virtually with her ballet company in an empty dining room at her husband Mourad Lahlou's restaurant, Aziza, in San Francisco, California, April 7. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Mathilde Froustey, principle dancer of the San Francisco Ballet, practices virtually with her ballet company in an empty dining room at her husband Mourad Lahlou's restaurant, Aziza, in San Francisco, California, April 7. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Mathilde Froustey, principle dancer of the San Francisco Ballet, practices virtually with her ballet company in an empty dining room at her husband Mourad Lahlou's restaurant, Aziza, in San Francisco, California, April 7. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 31
Careworkers from the Juan Calzada nursing home stand behind a banner reading "We are staying at home with our other family" in the Basque town of Guernica, Spain, April 2. REUTERS/Vincent West

Careworkers from the Juan Calzada nursing home stand behind a banner reading "We are staying at home with our other family" in the Basque town of Guernica, Spain, April 2. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Careworkers from the Juan Calzada nursing home stand behind a banner reading "We are staying at home with our other family" in the Basque town of Guernica, Spain, April 2. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
10 / 31
Alice Wilkinson, age 7, adds a face mask to her character on the game 'Roblox' at her home in Manchester, Britain, April 5. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Alice Wilkinson, age 7, adds a face mask to her character on the game 'Roblox' at her home in Manchester, Britain, April 5. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Alice Wilkinson, age 7, adds a face mask to her character on the game 'Roblox' at her home in Manchester, Britain, April 5. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
11 / 31
Well-wishers and friends gather on the street outside the home of former U.S. Marine nurse Ruth Gallivan to help celebrate her 104th birthday in San Diego, California, April 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Well-wishers and friends gather on the street outside the home of former U.S. Marine nurse Ruth Gallivan to help celebrate her 104th birthday in San Diego, California, April 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Well-wishers and friends gather on the street outside the home of former U.S. Marine nurse Ruth Gallivan to help celebrate her 104th birthday in San Diego, California, April 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 31
A clown performs to entertain Palestinian children during a home-confinement order in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 6. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A clown performs to entertain Palestinian children during a home-confinement order in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 6. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A clown performs to entertain Palestinian children during a home-confinement order in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 6. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
13 / 31
Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her phone in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her phone in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her phone in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 7. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 31
Pal, 41, and his daughter Marilou, 4, are reflected in a mirror as they practice ballet during a lockdown in Brussels, Belgium, April 6. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Pal, 41, and his daughter Marilou, 4, are reflected in a mirror as they practice ballet during a lockdown in Brussels, Belgium, April 6. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Pal, 41, and his daughter Marilou, 4, are reflected in a mirror as they practice ballet during a lockdown in Brussels, Belgium, April 6. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
15 / 31
Nick Lowden runs a marathon in his garden raising money for NHS in Manchester, Britain, April 5. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Nick Lowden runs a marathon in his garden raising money for NHS in Manchester, Britain, April 5. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Nick Lowden runs a marathon in his garden raising money for NHS in Manchester, Britain, April 5. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Close
16 / 31
A employee and a resident of the house for the elderly 'De Ravenstein' react as nurses dance and sing in the garden in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium, April 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A employee and a resident of the house for the elderly 'De Ravenstein' react as nurses dance and sing in the garden in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium, April 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A employee and a resident of the house for the elderly 'De Ravenstein' react as nurses dance and sing in the garden in Boortmeerbeek, Belgium, April 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
17 / 31
A woman dances on a roof in Rome, Italy, April 6. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A woman dances on a roof in Rome, Italy, April 6. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A woman dances on a roof in Rome, Italy, April 6. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
18 / 31
Molly, Emily and Sophie watch Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a televised address to the nation at their home in Henton, Britain, April 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Molly, Emily and Sophie watch Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a televised address to the nation at their home in Henton, Britain, April 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Molly, Emily and Sophie watch Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a televised address to the nation at their home in Henton, Britain, April 5. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
19 / 31
People stand on their balconies and light candles and oil lamps after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians to turn out their lights for nine minute to mark the coronavirus fight, during a lockdown in Ahmedabad, India, April 5. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People stand on their balconies and light candles and oil lamps after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians to turn out their lights for nine minute to mark the coronavirus fight, during a lockdown in Ahmedabad, India, April 5. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
People stand on their balconies and light candles and oil lamps after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indians to turn out their lights for nine minute to mark the coronavirus fight, during a lockdown in Ahmedabad, India, April 5. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
20 / 31
People sit on their doorsteps in Islington, London, April 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

People sit on their doorsteps in Islington, London, April 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
People sit on their doorsteps in Islington, London, April 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
21 / 31
Children of migrant workers wear protective masks inside a sports complex turned into a shelter in New Delhi, India, April 4. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Children of migrant workers wear protective masks inside a sports complex turned into a shelter in New Delhi, India, April 4. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Children of migrant workers wear protective masks inside a sports complex turned into a shelter in New Delhi, India, April 4. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
22 / 31
A child makes cookies following the instructions of his grandparents via Facebook's Messenger video-chat in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain, April 8. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A child makes cookies following the instructions of his grandparents via Facebook's Messenger video-chat in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain, April 8. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
A child makes cookies following the instructions of his grandparents via Facebook's Messenger video-chat in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain, April 8. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
23 / 31
Jane, Ellie and Mason sit out the front of their house in Enfield, London, April 5. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Jane, Ellie and Mason sit out the front of their house in Enfield, London, April 5. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Jane, Ellie and Mason sit out the front of their house in Enfield, London, April 5. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Close
24 / 31
Residents of an apartment building look at street musicians performing on their courtyard in Prague, Czech Republic, April 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Residents of an apartment building look at street musicians performing on their courtyard in Prague, Czech Republic, April 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Residents of an apartment building look at street musicians performing on their courtyard in Prague, Czech Republic, April 7. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
25 / 31
Aine with Zara aged 6 and Caiden aged 10 months enjoy their first outing in the garden since the lockdown, in Belfast, April 7. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Aine with Zara aged 6 and Caiden aged 10 months enjoy their first outing in the garden since the lockdown, in Belfast, April 7. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Aine with Zara aged 6 and Caiden aged 10 months enjoy their first outing in the garden since the lockdown, in Belfast, April 7. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
26 / 31
Kalle, Leo and Seela train at home using an online karate training video in Berlin, Germany, April 1. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Kalle, Leo and Seela train at home using an online karate training video in Berlin, Germany, April 1. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Kalle, Leo and Seela train at home using an online karate training video in Berlin, Germany, April 1. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
27 / 31
Residents of Prospect Quay socially distance as they watch Pete Martelle perform an impromptu gig to his apartment block in Putney, London, April 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Residents of Prospect Quay socially distance as they watch Pete Martelle perform an impromptu gig to his apartment block in Putney, London, April 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Residents of Prospect Quay socially distance as they watch Pete Martelle perform an impromptu gig to his apartment block in Putney, London, April 5. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
28 / 31
A woman looks out of an apartment window in Venice, Italy, April 4. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A woman looks out of an apartment window in Venice, Italy, April 4. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A woman looks out of an apartment window in Venice, Italy, April 4. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
29 / 31
Cynthia Burrell and her husband Jack Seifert, massage therapists whose home-based business has been shuttered, enjoy their backyard with their chicken Speck in Seattle, Washington, April 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Cynthia Burrell and her husband Jack Seifert, massage therapists whose home-based business has been shuttered, enjoy their backyard with their chicken Speck in Seattle, Washington, April 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Cynthia Burrell and her husband Jack Seifert, massage therapists whose home-based business has been shuttered, enjoy their backyard with their chicken Speck in Seattle, Washington, April 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
30 / 31
A rainbow drawing is seen as Jake Weller looks through the window of his house in Aylesbury, Britain, April 2. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A rainbow drawing is seen as Jake Weller looks through the window of his house in Aylesbury, Britain, April 2. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A rainbow drawing is seen as Jake Weller looks through the window of his house in Aylesbury, Britain, April 2. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Next Slideshows

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

2:55pm EDT
Bernie Sanders ends presidential bid

Bernie Sanders ends presidential bid

Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the...

12:15pm EDT
China's Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown

China's Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown

The Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged, infecting more than 50,000 people and killing 2,500, has ended its lockdown after more than two months.

10:45am EDT
The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

9:10am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Spectacular views of the pink supermoon

Spectacular views of the pink supermoon

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide.

Finding digital connections despite physical distance

Finding digital connections despite physical distance

People turn to the internet to stay connected for birthdays, school, exercise classes and more during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Bernie Sanders ends presidential bid

Bernie Sanders ends presidential bid

Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive nominee to face Republican Donald Trump in the November election.

China's Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown

China's Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown

The Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged, infecting more than 50,000 people and killing 2,500, has ended its lockdown after more than two months.

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls

Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls

Wisconsin voters faced long lines at limited polling locations on Tuesday, as the Midwestern state's presidential primary and local elections moved ahead despite mounting fears about the coronavirus outbreak.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast