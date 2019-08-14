Life under lockdown in Kashmir
Jameela, mother of Irfan Ahmad Hurra, who according to relatives was arrested during a clampdown after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir, is consoled by a relative inside her house in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, August...more
Kashmiri boys cycle in an empty street during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fareeda, wife of Shameem Ahmad Ganai, who according to Fareeda was arrested during a clampdown a day before the scrapping of the special constitutional status in Kashmir, sits at the doorway of her house, in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, August 13. ...more
A Kashmiri man looks out of his house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bilquis, sister of Irfan Ahmad Hurra, who according to relatives was arrested, is attended after she fainted while crying inside their house, in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, August 13. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri men wait before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri baker waits for customers during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri man eats his breakfast inside his one-room house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri woman washes clothes in an alley during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Indian security force personnel buys goods from a shop during restrictions in Srinagar, August 13. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri residents eat inside their house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri woman talks to another in an alley during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man with pellet injuries is treated inside a house in a neighbourhood where there have been regular clashes with Indian security forces, in Srinagar August 14. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri residents look out of their house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri man walks past a house with windows covered with bedsheets and blankets after the house was allegedly damaged by Indian security forces after clashes between protesters and security forces, in Srinagar August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri woman reacts as she speaks about the restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri residents leave their house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri woman looks out of her house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri woman feeds her daughter as others stand in an alley during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri woman collects water from a tap in an alley during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri woman feeds pigeons during restrictions in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiris walk past a blockade put up by residents to prevent security personnel from sealing the area around a mosque ahead of Eid-al-Adha prayers, during restrictions in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri residents throw stones towards Indian security forces in Srinagar, August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri residents walk past a truck which was allegedly damaged by Indian security forces after clashes between protesters and security forces, in Srinagar, August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri man waits before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
