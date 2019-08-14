Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 14, 2019 | 1:55pm EDT

Life under lockdown in Kashmir

Jameela, mother of Irfan Ahmad Hurra, who according to relatives was arrested during a clampdown after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir, is consoled by a relative inside her house in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, August 13. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Jameela, mother of Irfan Ahmad Hurra, who according to relatives was arrested during a clampdown after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir, is consoled by a relative inside her house in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, August...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Jameela, mother of Irfan Ahmad Hurra, who according to relatives was arrested during a clampdown after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir, is consoled by a relative inside her house in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, August 13. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 25
Kashmiri boys cycle in an empty street during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kashmiri boys cycle in an empty street during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Kashmiri boys cycle in an empty street during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 25
Fareeda, wife of Shameem Ahmad Ganai, who according to Fareeda was arrested during a clampdown a day before the scrapping of the special constitutional status in Kashmir, sits at the doorway of her house, in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, August 13. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Fareeda, wife of Shameem Ahmad Ganai, who according to Fareeda was arrested during a clampdown a day before the scrapping of the special constitutional status in Kashmir, sits at the doorway of her house, in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, August 13. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Fareeda, wife of Shameem Ahmad Ganai, who according to Fareeda was arrested during a clampdown a day before the scrapping of the special constitutional status in Kashmir, sits at the doorway of her house, in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, August 13. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 25
A Kashmiri man looks out of his house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Kashmiri man looks out of his house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
A Kashmiri man looks out of his house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 25
Bilquis, sister of Irfan Ahmad Hurra, who according to relatives was arrested, is attended after she fainted while crying inside their house, in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, August 13. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Bilquis, sister of Irfan Ahmad Hurra, who according to relatives was arrested, is attended after she fainted while crying inside their house, in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, August 13. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Bilquis, sister of Irfan Ahmad Hurra, who according to relatives was arrested, is attended after she fainted while crying inside their house, in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, August 13. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 25
Kashmiri men wait before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kashmiri men wait before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Kashmiri men wait before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 25
A Kashmiri baker waits for customers during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Kashmiri baker waits for customers during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
A Kashmiri baker waits for customers during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 25
A Kashmiri man eats his breakfast inside his one-room house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Kashmiri man eats his breakfast inside his one-room house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
A Kashmiri man eats his breakfast inside his one-room house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 25
Kashmiri woman washes clothes in an alley during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kashmiri woman washes clothes in an alley during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Kashmiri woman washes clothes in an alley during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 25
An Indian security force personnel buys goods from a shop during restrictions in Srinagar, August 13. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An Indian security force personnel buys goods from a shop during restrictions in Srinagar, August 13. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
An Indian security force personnel buys goods from a shop during restrictions in Srinagar, August 13. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
10 / 25
Kashmiri residents eat inside their house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kashmiri residents eat inside their house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Kashmiri residents eat inside their house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 25
A Kashmiri woman talks to another in an alley during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Kashmiri woman talks to another in an alley during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
A Kashmiri woman talks to another in an alley during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 25
A man with pellet injuries is treated inside a house in a neighbourhood where there have been regular clashes with Indian security forces, in Srinagar August 14. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man with pellet injuries is treated inside a house in a neighbourhood where there have been regular clashes with Indian security forces, in Srinagar August 14. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
A man with pellet injuries is treated inside a house in a neighbourhood where there have been regular clashes with Indian security forces, in Srinagar August 14. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
13 / 25
Kashmiri residents look out of their house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kashmiri residents look out of their house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Kashmiri residents look out of their house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 25
A Kashmiri man walks past a house with windows covered with bedsheets and blankets after the house was allegedly damaged by Indian security forces after clashes between protesters and security forces, in Srinagar August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Kashmiri man walks past a house with windows covered with bedsheets and blankets after the house was allegedly damaged by Indian security forces after clashes between protesters and security forces, in Srinagar August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
A Kashmiri man walks past a house with windows covered with bedsheets and blankets after the house was allegedly damaged by Indian security forces after clashes between protesters and security forces, in Srinagar August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 25
A Kashmiri woman reacts as she speaks about the restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Kashmiri woman reacts as she speaks about the restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
A Kashmiri woman reacts as she speaks about the restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 25
Kashmiri residents leave their house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kashmiri residents leave their house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Kashmiri residents leave their house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 25
A Kashmiri woman looks out of her house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Kashmiri woman looks out of her house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
A Kashmiri woman looks out of her house during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 25
A Kashmiri woman feeds her daughter as others stand in an alley during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Kashmiri woman feeds her daughter as others stand in an alley during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
A Kashmiri woman feeds her daughter as others stand in an alley during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
19 / 25
A Kashmiri woman collects water from a tap in an alley during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Kashmiri woman collects water from a tap in an alley during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
A Kashmiri woman collects water from a tap in an alley during restrictions in Srinagar, August 14. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
20 / 25
A Kashmiri woman feeds pigeons during restrictions in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Kashmiri woman feeds pigeons during restrictions in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
A Kashmiri woman feeds pigeons during restrictions in Srinagar, August 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
21 / 25
Kashmiris walk past a blockade put up by residents to prevent security personnel from sealing the area around a mosque ahead of Eid-al-Adha prayers, during restrictions in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kashmiris walk past a blockade put up by residents to prevent security personnel from sealing the area around a mosque ahead of Eid-al-Adha prayers, during restrictions in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Kashmiris walk past a blockade put up by residents to prevent security personnel from sealing the area around a mosque ahead of Eid-al-Adha prayers, during restrictions in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
22 / 25
Kashmiri residents throw stones towards Indian security forces in Srinagar, August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kashmiri residents throw stones towards Indian security forces in Srinagar, August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Kashmiri residents throw stones towards Indian security forces in Srinagar, August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
23 / 25
Kashmiri residents walk past a truck which was allegedly damaged by Indian security forces after clashes between protesters and security forces, in Srinagar, August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kashmiri residents walk past a truck which was allegedly damaged by Indian security forces after clashes between protesters and security forces, in Srinagar, August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Kashmiri residents walk past a truck which was allegedly damaged by Indian security forces after clashes between protesters and security forces, in Srinagar, August 10. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
24 / 25
A Kashmiri man waits before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Kashmiri man waits before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
A Kashmiri man waits before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions in Srinagar, August 12. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
'Eye for an eye': Hong Kongers protest with patches

'Eye for an eye': Hong Kongers protest with patches

Next Slideshows

'Eye for an eye': Hong Kongers protest with patches

'Eye for an eye': Hong Kongers protest with patches

Protesters in Hong Kong wear eye patches in solidarity with a young woman who was shot in the right eye with a pellet round in a violent police crackdown.

1:10pm EDT
Artifacts of slavery

Artifacts of slavery

On the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to North...

7:25am EDT
Protesters clash with police at Hong Kong airport

Protesters clash with police at Hong Kong airport

Police and protesters clashed at Hong Kong's international airport on Tuesday evening after flights were disrupted for a second day and the political crisis in...

Aug 13 2019
Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the...

Aug 13 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Hong Kong police fire tear gas in Sham Shui Po streets

Hong Kong police fire tear gas in Sham Shui Po streets

Hong Kong police shot tear gas at hundreds of protesters who had gathered outside a police station to shine laser beams and burn joss papers in the residential area of Sham Shui Po.

Our ocean of plastic

Our ocean of plastic

Globally, public awareness is growing about the harm being done by plastic, which hurts marine life and instead of biodegrading breaks down into ubiquitous microplastics.

Wildfires rage across Greece

Wildfires rage across Greece

A wildfire fanned by strong winds razed tracts of pine forest on the Greek island of Evia after fires burned in at least four other regions, and the fire brigade said it had been called to put out 182 fires in the last three days.

50 years after Woodstock

50 years after Woodstock

Scenes of peace, music, mud and free love at Woodstock, the iconic 1969 music festival attended by more than 450,000 people on a farm in upstate New York.

'Eye for an eye': Hong Kongers protest with patches

'Eye for an eye': Hong Kongers protest with patches

Protesters in Hong Kong wear eye patches in solidarity with a young woman who was shot in the right eye with a pellet round in a violent police crackdown.

Artifacts of slavery

Artifacts of slavery

On the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to North America slave trade.

Protesters clash with police at Hong Kong airport

Protesters clash with police at Hong Kong airport

Police and protesters clashed at Hong Kong's international airport on Tuesday evening after flights were disrupted for a second day and the political crisis in the former British colony deepened.

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the first nominating contest in February 2020.

Nations flex military might at International Army Games

Nations flex military might at International Army Games

Armed forces from dozens of countries show off their combat skills at Russia's International Army Games.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast