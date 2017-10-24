Lighting the Olympic torch
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess with the flame on the torch during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Actresses during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Actresses with the flame during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess passes the flame to Greek cross country skiing athlete Apostolos Aggelis during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess gives an olive branch to Greek cross country skiing athlete Apostolos Aggelis. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
First torchbearer Greek cross country skiing athlete Apostolos Aggelis runs with the Olympic flame and an olive branch at the Pierre de Coubertin monument during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. ...more
Actresses during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Spectators with South Korea flags. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Former South Korea footballer Park Ji-sung holds the Olympic torch. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Actresses during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Former South Korea footballer Park Ji-sung poses with the Olympic torch. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Actresses with the flame during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek cross country skiing athlete Apostolos Aggelis passes the flame to former South Korea footballer Park Ji-sung. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek cross country skiing athlete Apostolos Aggelis runs with the flame. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Next Slideshows
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Athletes protest racial injustice
Athletes stage on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice, as President Donald Trump calls for owners to fire those who refuse to stand...
Meet Team USA
Portraits of the athletes who will represent the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
MORE IN PICTURES
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Testing Trump's border wall
Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.
Parade of the skeletons
People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.