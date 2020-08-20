Lightning-sparked fires rage across California
A burning home is seen along Cherry Glen Road during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. Nearly 11,000 lightning strikes were documented during a 72-hour stretch this week in the heaviest spate of...more
Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire are seen on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters douse water on a burning structure during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Leia De Los Santos and her father Teo load a vehicle while preparing to evacuate their home as the LNU Lighting Complex Fire approaches on the outskirts of Fairfield, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A line of vehicles is seen as residents evacuate from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Fairfield, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A pickup truck drives on a freeway overpass as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire approach Interstate 80 on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire are seen on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters start a defensive back fire as the LNU Lighting Complex Fire approaches Interstate 80 on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire are seen on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burned vehicle is seen along Pleasant Valley Road during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A cow walks among charred vegetation during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters douse water on a burning structure during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A television cameraman moves away from the flames along Interstate 80 during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Charred animal remains are seen along Pleasants Valley Road during the LNU Lighting Complex Fire on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A tractor-trailer navigates through thick smoke as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire burns on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
U.S. schools grapple with reopening amid pandemic
The Trump administration has publicly pushed for U.S. schools to reopen, saying there are low risks to young people from the coronavirus, even as teachers and...
Student-led anti-government protests roil Thailand
Demonstrations that began on university campuses have taken place almost daily since mid-July in an increasing challenge to the ruling establishment in a...
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast
As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly...
MORE IN PICTURES
Scenes from the virtual Democratic National Convention
The site of the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin was mostly empty as the Democrats held the third day of their virtual convention with a display of party unity for presidential candidate Joe Biden.
U.S. schools grapple with reopening amid pandemic
The Trump administration has publicly pushed for U.S. schools to reopen, saying there are low risks to young people from the coronavirus, even as teachers and public health experts raised alarms about whether it could be done safely.
Student-led anti-government protests roil Thailand
Demonstrations that began on university campuses have taken place almost daily since mid-July in an increasing challenge to the ruling establishment in a country long dominated by the army and the monarchy.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast
As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly transformed.
Trump rallies crowds of supporters amid pandemic
President Donald Trump campaigns before crowds of hundreds, as the coronavirus curtails the mass arena rallies that he favors.
Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel
Gaza's lone power plant shut down on Tuesday, less than a week after Israel suspended fuel shipments to the Palestinian enclave over the launching of incendiary balloons that have caused brush fires in southern Israel.
Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president
A political crisis has erupted in Belarus after an election that protesters say longtime President Alexander Lukashenko massively rigged to ensure a phony landslide win.
Americans protest cuts to U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to public outcry that the cuts could slow the handling of mail-in ballots, which could account for as many as half of all votes cast in November's election.