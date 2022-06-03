Lights shine and beacons burn for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Projections are seen displayed on the front of the Buckingham Palace during the lighting of the principal jubilee beacon, as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London. Chris Jackson/Pool
Fireworks explode above Blackpool Tower during the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony in Blackpool, Britain. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Bugler Army Cadet Ciaran Cook and Piper Army Cadet Callum Lowther play beside the Platinum Jubilee Beacon at Edinburgh Castle Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
The Light Pyramid in Campbell Park is lit as part of celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth attends the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Fireworks explode above Windsor Castle during the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Windsor. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacon is lit at Pembroke Castle, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Queen Elizabeth departs after the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony at Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fireworks are set off as the beacon is lit outside Pierhead Building in Cardiff Bay, in Cardiff, Wales. REUTERS/Andy Couldridge
Blackpool Tower is seen during the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony in Blackpool. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A general view of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon being lit at Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fireworks explode above Windsor Castle during the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony in Windsor. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Edinburgh Castle bugler Army Cadet Ciaran Cook and piper Army Cadet Callum Lowther stand next to a beacon during Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Edinburgh Castle, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Queen Elizabeth waits before the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon at Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Fireworks explode above Windsor Castle during the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Blackpool Tower is seen during the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony in Blackpool. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Fireworks are set off as the beacon is lit outside Pierhead Building in Cardiff Bay in Cardiff, Wales. REUTERS/Andy Couldridge
A beacon is lit to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Acle, Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Fireworks explode above Windsor Castle during the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People watch as the Light Pyramid in Campbell Park is lit as part of celebrations in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Queen's Jubilee brings parade of Corgies
Corgi owners parade their pets for Queen s Jubilee. The first corgi, Susan, was given to the queen by her mother and her father, George VI, and she has owned...
Meghan and Harry return to Britain for Queen's Jubilee
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were greeted with cheers and some jeers as they joined the royal family at a thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth, their...
Scripps National Spelling Bee decided after first-ever 'spell-off'
Harini Logan, 14, of San Antonio won the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday after a first-ever "spell-off" was required for a champion to emerge in...
Civilians caught in the crossfire of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Residents around Ukraine face the daily reality of the Russian invasion.
MORE IN PICTURES
In pictures: 100 days of war in Ukraine
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Images from 100 days of fighting in Ukraine after Russia launched an all-out invasion by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.
Queen's Jubilee brings parade of Corgies
Corgi owners parade their pets for Queen s Jubilee. The first corgi, Susan, was given to the queen by her mother and her father, George VI, and she has owned more than 30 since.
Meghan and Harry return to Britain for Queen's Jubilee
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were greeted with cheers and some jeers as they joined the royal family at a thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth, their first public appearance together in Britain since quitting royal duties.
Scripps National Spelling Bee decided after first-ever 'spell-off'
Harini Logan, 14, of San Antonio won the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday after a first-ever "spell-off" was required for a champion to emerge in the extremely close competition.
Civilians caught in the crossfire of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Residents around Ukraine face the daily reality of the Russian invasion.
In pictures: Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth thanked all those involved in her Platinum Jubilee celebrations featuring four days of pomp, parties, parades and public holidays to herald her record-breaking 70 years on the British throne.
Royal fans show their love for Queen Elizabeth at Platinum Jubilee
Tens of thousands of royal supporters waving flags lined the streets of London for a military parade at the start of the four-day Platinum Jubilee.
Shanghai bursts back to life as COVID lockdown lifts
Shanghai springs back to life after two months of bitter isolation under a ruthless COVID lockdown, with shops and public transportation reopening, and residents going back to offices, parks and markets.
Photos of the week
A selection of some of our top news photography from around the world this week.