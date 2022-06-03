Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Jun 3, 2022 | 12:28pm EDT

Lights shine and beacons burn for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Projections are seen displayed on the front of the Buckingham Palace during the lighting of the principal jubilee beacon, as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London. Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Fireworks explode above Blackpool Tower during the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony in Blackpool, Britain. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Bugler Army Cadet Ciaran Cook and Piper Army Cadet Callum Lowther play beside the Platinum Jubilee Beacon at Edinburgh Castle Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
The Light Pyramid in Campbell Park is lit as part of celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Queen Elizabeth attends the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Fireworks explode above Windsor Castle during the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Windsor. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
A Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacon is lit at Pembroke Castle, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Queen Elizabeth departs after the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony at Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Fireworks are set off as the beacon is lit outside Pierhead Building in Cardiff Bay, in Cardiff, Wales. REUTERS/Andy Couldridge

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Blackpool Tower is seen during the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony in Blackpool. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
A general view of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon being lit at Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Fireworks explode above Windsor Castle during the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony in Windsor. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Edinburgh Castle bugler Army Cadet Ciaran Cook and piper Army Cadet Callum Lowther stand next to a beacon during Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Edinburgh Castle, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Queen Elizabeth waits before the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon at Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Fireworks explode above Windsor Castle during the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Blackpool Tower is seen during the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony in Blackpool. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Fireworks are set off as the beacon is lit outside Pierhead Building in Cardiff Bay in Cardiff, Wales. REUTERS/Andy Couldridge

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
A beacon is lit to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Acle, Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Fireworks explode above Windsor Castle during the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
People watch as the Light Pyramid in Campbell Park is lit as part of celebrations in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
