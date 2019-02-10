Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Feb 10, 2019 | 5:30pm EST

Lindsey Vonn wins bronze in final race

Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates after her final race, at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden, February 10. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates after her final race, at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden, February 10. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates after her final race, at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden, February 10. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
1 / 11
Lindsey Vonn after finishing the race. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Lindsey Vonn after finishing the race. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Lindsey Vonn after finishing the race. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
2 / 11
Silver medalist Switzerland's Corinne Suter, gold medalist Slovenia s Ilka Stuhec and bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrate. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Silver medalist Switzerland's Corinne Suter, gold medalist Slovenia s Ilka Stuhec and bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrate. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Silver medalist Switzerland's Corinne Suter, gold medalist Slovenia s Ilka Stuhec and bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrate. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
3 / 11
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
4 / 11
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. poses with medals during a news conference. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. poses with medals during a news conference. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. poses with medals during a news conference. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
5 / 11
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
6 / 11
Gold medalist Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec and bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrate on the podium. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Gold medalist Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec and bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrate on the podium. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Gold medalist Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec and bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrate on the podium. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
7 / 11
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
8 / 11
Lindsey Vonn during a news conference. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Lindsey Vonn during a news conference. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Lindsey Vonn during a news conference. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
9 / 11
Lindsey Vonn reacts after finishing the race. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Lindsey Vonn reacts after finishing the race. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Lindsey Vonn reacts after finishing the race. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
10 / 11
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Week in sports

Week in sports

Next Slideshows

Week in sports

Week in sports

Some of our top sports photos of the past week.

12:00pm EST
Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland

Frozen scenes from around the world.

Feb 08 2019
Maduro blocks aid at Venezuela-Colombia border

Maduro blocks aid at Venezuela-Colombia border

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said U.S.-backed humanitarian aid being stockpiled at the Colombian border for his country should be distributed to poor...

Feb 08 2019
Demolishing Genoa's collapsed bridge

Demolishing Genoa's collapsed bridge

Builders will start demolishing sections of the Morandi bridge ahead of its reconstruction, six months after the viaduct gave way in the Italian port city,...

Feb 08 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

BAFTA red carpet

BAFTA red carpet

Red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in London.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Some of our top sports photos of the past week.

Flamenco fashion

Flamenco fashion

Outfits made for the dance floor at the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in Seville, Spain.

Winter wonderland

Winter wonderland

Frozen scenes from around the world.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Maduro blocks aid at Venezuela-Colombia border

Maduro blocks aid at Venezuela-Colombia border

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said U.S.-backed humanitarian aid being stockpiled at the Colombian border for his country should be distributed to poor Colombians as Venezuelans are not "beggars."

Demolishing Genoa's collapsed bridge

Demolishing Genoa's collapsed bridge

Builders will start demolishing sections of the Morandi bridge ahead of its reconstruction, six months after the viaduct gave way in the Italian port city, sending dozens of vehicles into free-fall and killing 43 people.

Istanbul apartment collapses

Istanbul apartment collapses

At least two people were killed and six wounded after an eight-storey residential building collapsed in Istanbul, Turkey.

Fashion gone to the dogs

Fashion gone to the dogs

On the runway and backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast