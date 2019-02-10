Lindsey Vonn wins bronze in final race
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates after her final race, at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden, February 10. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Lindsey Vonn after finishing the race. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Silver medalist Switzerland's Corinne Suter, gold medalist Slovenia s Ilka Stuhec and bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrate. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. poses with medals during a news conference. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Gold medalist Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec and bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrate on the podium. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Lindsey Vonn during a news conference. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Lindsey Vonn reacts after finishing the race. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
