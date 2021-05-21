Little Island, park built by billionaire, further transforms Manhattan
People visit Little Island Park on Manhattan's West Side, during the park's opening day in New York City, May 21, 2021. Little Island is its name, but the vision and the budget behind it were colossal. The public park on the Hudson River finally...more
The island was built on the pillars of the former Pier 54, connected to Manhattan by a walkway that will take visitors from the trendy Meatpacking District to the site where survivors of the Titanic were taken and from where the Lusitania...more
Little Island Park spans almost three acres of new public park space which sits on stilts over the Hudson River. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People look out at the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade center tower from the peak of the park. The West Side, once dominated by a bustling port, deteriorated into industrial eyesores and homeless camps before a revitalization this...more
The latest addition, nicknamed Diller Island, is "eye candy" and "a charmer, with killer views," according to New York Times architecture critic Michael Kimmelman. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Its 2.7 acres (1.1 hectares) slope up and down, teeming with flora and featuring a 687-seat amphitheater with sunset views. Foot traffic will be regulated to prevent the park from being overrun. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Park visitor Janet Alvarez, a longtime local resident, said she has anticipated Friday's opening for years. The day was delayed by legal challenges and the pandemic. "I'm bursting with emotion. And to see people smiling and looking happy and with the...more
The Diller - von Furstenberg Family Foundation of Diller and his wife, the designer Diane von Furstenberg, will pay for maintenance for the park for the next 20 years. The same foundation donated $20 million to the nearby High Line, a disused...more
