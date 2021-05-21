Little Island, park built by billionaire, further transforms Manhattan

People visit Little Island Park on Manhattan's West Side, during the park's opening day in New York City, May 21, 2021. Little Island is its name, but the vision and the budget behind it were colossal. The public park on the Hudson River finally...more

People visit Little Island Park on Manhattan's West Side, during the park's opening day in New York City, May 21, 2021. Little Island is its name, but the vision and the budget behind it were colossal. The public park on the Hudson River finally opened on Friday nearly seven years after plans were unveiled, thanks to billionaire media mogul Barry Diller, whose $260 million donation has further transformed the once-derelict West Side of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

