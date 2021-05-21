Edition:
Little Island, park built by billionaire, further transforms Manhattan

People visit Little Island Park on Manhattan's West Side, during the park's opening day in New York City, May 21, 2021. Little Island is its name, but the vision and the budget behind it were colossal. The public park on the Hudson River finally opened on Friday nearly seven years after plans were unveiled, thanks to billionaire media mogul Barry Diller, whose $260 million donation has further transformed the once-derelict West Side of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
People visit Little Island Park on Manhattan's West Side, during the park's opening day in New York City, May 21, 2021. Little Island is its name, but the vision and the budget behind it were colossal. The public park on the Hudson River finally opened on Friday nearly seven years after plans were unveiled, thanks to billionaire media mogul Barry Diller, whose $260 million donation has further transformed the once-derelict West Side of Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The island was built on the pillars of the former Pier 54, connected to Manhattan by a walkway that will take visitors from the trendy Meatpacking District to the site where survivors of the Titanic were taken and from where the Lusitania departed. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
The island was built on the pillars of the former Pier 54, connected to Manhattan by a walkway that will take visitors from the trendy Meatpacking District to the site where survivors of the Titanic were taken and from where the Lusitania departed. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Little Island Park spans almost three acres of new public park space which sits on stilts over the Hudson River. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
Little Island Park spans almost three acres of new public park space which sits on stilts over the Hudson River. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People look out at the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade center tower from the peak of the park. The West Side, once dominated by a bustling port, deteriorated into industrial eyesores and homeless camps before a revitalization this century converted much of it into magnificent parkland. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
People look out at the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade center tower from the peak of the park. The West Side, once dominated by a bustling port, deteriorated into industrial eyesores and homeless camps before a revitalization this century converted much of it into magnificent parkland. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The latest addition, nicknamed Diller Island, is "eye candy" and "a charmer, with killer views," according to New York Times architecture critic Michael Kimmelman. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
The latest addition, nicknamed Diller Island, is "eye candy" and "a charmer, with killer views," according to New York Times architecture critic Michael Kimmelman. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Its 2.7 acres (1.1 hectares) slope up and down, teeming with flora and featuring a 687-seat amphitheater with sunset views. Foot traffic will be regulated to prevent the park from being overrun. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
Its 2.7 acres (1.1 hectares) slope up and down, teeming with flora and featuring a 687-seat amphitheater with sunset views. Foot traffic will be regulated to prevent the park from being overrun. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Park visitor Janet Alvarez, a longtime local resident, said she has anticipated Friday's opening for years. The day was delayed by legal challenges and the pandemic. "I'm bursting with emotion. And to see people smiling and looking happy and with the mask off. It's a wonderful day in the neighborhood," Alvarez said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Park visitor Janet Alvarez, a longtime local resident, said she has anticipated Friday's opening for years. The day was delayed by legal challenges and the pandemic. "I'm bursting with emotion. And to see people smiling and looking happy and with the mask off. It's a wonderful day in the neighborhood," Alvarez said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Diller - von Furstenberg Family Foundation of Diller and his wife, the designer Diane von Furstenberg, will pay for maintenance for the park for the next 20 years. The same foundation donated $20 million to the nearby High Line, a disused elevated railroad converted into a park in the sky. Diller also built his IAC corporate headquarters near the High Line in a building designed by star architect Frank Gehry. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
The Diller - von Furstenberg Family Foundation of Diller and his wife, the designer Diane von Furstenberg, will pay for maintenance for the park for the next 20 years. The same foundation donated $20 million to the nearby High Line, a disused elevated railroad converted into a park in the sky. Diller also built his IAC corporate headquarters near the High Line in a building designed by star architect Frank Gehry. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The new Little Island Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
The new Little Island Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People visit Little Island Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
People visit Little Island Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The skyline of lower Manhattan and the One World Trade Center tower are seen as people visit the peak of Little Island Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
The skyline of lower Manhattan and the One World Trade Center tower are seen as people visit the peak of Little Island Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People visit Little Island Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
People visit Little Island Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People visit Little Island Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
People visit Little Island Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People visit Little Island Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
People visit Little Island Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The new Little Island Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
The new Little Island Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The new Little Island Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
The new Little Island Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People visit Little Island Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
People visit Little Island Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People visit Little Island Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
People visit Little Island Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The new Little Island Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
The new Little Island Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People visit Little Island Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
People visit Little Island Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The new Little Island Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
The new Little Island Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
