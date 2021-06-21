Live chickens, lottery tickets and marijuana offered as vaccine incentives
Lili Dinata, 72-year-old local of Sindanglaya village, is being rewarded with a live chicken by Galih Apria, the district police chief, after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, during a door-to-door vaccination in Cianjur regency, West...more
Saepudin, 66-year-old local of Sindanglaya village, carrying a live chicken rewarded after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, makes his way to his house in Cianjur regency, West Java province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Willy...more
Neneng, 62-year-old local of Sindanglaya village, poses for pictures while holding a live chicken rewarded after receiving her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, inside her stall in Cianjur regency, West Java province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021....more
Jeje Jaenudin, 68-year-old local of Sindanglaya village, poses for pictures while holding a live chicken rewarded after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, outside his stall in Cianjur regency, West Java province, Indonesia, June 15,...more
Street performer Keith Sexton wears a hat with dragon mask, adorned with a surgical mask, while receiving the coronavirus vaccine by Tara Biller of healthcare organization Pliable during a "Joints for Jabs" initiative event at the Evergreen Market...more
John Goedert of the Evergreen Market cannabis store displays free joints of marijuana for people who get a coronavirus vaccine as part of the "Joints for Jabs" initiative at the Evergreen Market cannabis store in Auburn, Washington, June 18, 2021....more
California Governor Gavin Newsom juggles the Vax for the Win lottery contest program balls at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, Los Angeles, California, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Selected numbers for the Vax for the Win lottery contest program are seen at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, Los Angeles, California, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
California Governor Newsom poses with two of the winners of the Vax for the Win lottery contest program, at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, Los Angeles, California, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Emily and Matthew Dougherty collect their free baseball tickets for Friday's game after getting their coronavirus vaccine at pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by the Detroit Tigers in partnership with McLaren Health Care and Meijer at the Fox Theater...more
Emily and Ryan Dougherty head into Comerica Park with their free baseball ticket after receiving their coronavirus vaccine at pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by the Detroit Tigers in partnership with McLaren Health Care and Meijer at the Fox Theater...more
Jane Hassebroek receives a Shake Shack order with free fries after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, in Manhattan, New York City, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
French fries are seen as Shake Shack announced it would give away free fries with proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in Manhattan, New York City, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People wait to get COVID vaccines in the Usce shopping mall, hoping to be among the first 100 vaccinated to receive a discount voucher worth 3,000 dinars ($30.74) secured by mall's management and retailers, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2021....more
Customers sit in a cafe that offers free coffee for people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Baghdad, Iraq May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A man prepares roasted ox in front of a restaurant where people are receiving doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and a free meal in Kragujevac, Serbia, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Customers have their meals at a restaurant where people are receiving doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in Kragujevac, Serbia, May 4, 2021. The Biblioteka kod Milutina restaurant served a free meal to the newly vaccinated, as a one-time offer to...more
A man receives a dose of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine at a restaurant offering free meals to the newly vaccinated in Kragujevac, Serbia, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman receives a vaccination against the coronavirus as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative offering a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A man and a medical worker toast at a bar where residents who receive a COVID vaccination receive a free drink as part of an initiative by Tel Aviv municipality to encourage residents to get inoculated, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 18, 2021....more
