Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jun 2, 2019 | 2:55pm EDT

Liverpool win Champions League

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Champions League Final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Champions League Final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Champions League Final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
1 / 26
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with his medal and Adam Lallana after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with his medal and Adam Lallana after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with his medal and Adam Lallana after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
2 / 26
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
3 / 26
Liverpool's team bus travels past fans during the parade in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's team bus travels past fans during the parade in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Liverpool's team bus travels past fans during the parade in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
4 / 26
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates winning the Champions League Final as Tottenham's Harry Kane looks dejected. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates winning the Champions League Final as Tottenham's Harry Kane looks dejected. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates winning the Champions League Final as Tottenham's Harry Kane looks dejected. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
5 / 26
Tottenham's Harry Kane walks past the trophy after losing the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Tottenham's Harry Kane walks past the trophy after losing the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Tottenham's Harry Kane walks past the trophy after losing the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
6 / 26
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is thrown in the air by the players as they celebrate after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is thrown in the air by the players as they celebrate after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is thrown in the air by the players as they celebrate after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 26
General view of Liverpool's Jordan Henderson in the reflection of the trophy as they celebrate after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Toby Melville

General view of Liverpool's Jordan Henderson in the reflection of the trophy as they celebrate after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
General view of Liverpool's Jordan Henderson in the reflection of the trophy as they celebrate after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 26
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is thrown in the air by the players as they celebrate after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is thrown in the air by the players as they celebrate after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is thrown in the air by the players as they celebrate after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 26
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot with Jordan Henderson. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot with Jordan Henderson. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot with Jordan Henderson. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
10 / 26
Liverpool's Divock Origi scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Liverpool's Divock Origi scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool's Divock Origi scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
11 / 26
Liverpool's Divock Origi scores their second goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Liverpool's Divock Origi scores their second goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool's Divock Origi scores their second goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 26
Liverpool's Divock Origi scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Liverpool's Divock Origi scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool's Divock Origi scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
13 / 26
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 26
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal from the penalty spot. UEFA/Pool via REUTERS

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal from the penalty spot. UEFA/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal from the penalty spot. UEFA/Pool via REUTERS
Close
15 / 26
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal with Jordan Henderson as Tottenham's Hugo Lloris looks dejected. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal with Jordan Henderson as Tottenham's Hugo Lloris looks dejected. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal with Jordan Henderson as Tottenham's Hugo Lloris looks dejected. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
16 / 26
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
17 / 26
General view as Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine

General view as Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
General view as Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
18 / 26
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and team mates celebrate after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and team mates celebrate after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and team mates celebrate after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
19 / 26
Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates scoring their second goal with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and team mates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates scoring their second goal with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and team mates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates scoring their second goal with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and team mates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 26
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino embrace after the match. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino embrace after the match. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino embrace after the match. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 26
Tottenham's Fernando Llorente and team mates looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Tottenham's Fernando Llorente and team mates looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Tottenham's Fernando Llorente and team mates looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
22 / 26
A Tottenham fan looks dejected after losing the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A Tottenham fan looks dejected after losing the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
A Tottenham fan looks dejected after losing the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
23 / 26
Tottenham fans look dejected after losing the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tottenham fans look dejected after losing the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Tottenham fans look dejected after losing the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
24 / 26
General view of a Tottenham fan looking dejected after Liverpool win the Champions League. REUTERS/Susana Vera

General view of a Tottenham fan looking dejected after Liverpool win the Champions League. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
General view of a Tottenham fan looking dejected after Liverpool win the Champions League. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
25 / 26
Liverpool fans on traffic lights during the parade in Liverpool. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Liverpool fans on traffic lights during the parade in Liverpool. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Liverpool fans on traffic lights during the parade in Liverpool. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Next Slideshows

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.

May 31 2019
Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

May 26 2019
Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

May 20 2019
Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

May 12 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Huawei

Inside Huawei

A look inside Huawei's sprawling facilities in Shenzhen and Dongguan, China.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Photos of the month: May

Photos of the month: May

Our top photos from May 2019.

Inside New Mexico migrant facilities

Inside New Mexico migrant facilities

Inside an intake processing center and shelters for migrants in Deming, New Mexico.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.

Word whizzes at the Scripps Spelling Bee

Word whizzes at the Scripps Spelling Bee

The annual Scripps National Spelling Bee tests the spelling mettle of some 562 young people, ages 7 to 15.

Companies that are reconsidering their business in Georgia over abortion law

Companies that are reconsidering their business in Georgia over abortion law

Major U.S. media companies say they would reconsider working in Georgia if a new law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected takes effect.

On the frontlines of Tripoli

On the frontlines of Tripoli

The latest flare-up of violence in Libya, where Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, began over a month ago when eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar's forces advanced to the outskirts of Tripoli.

Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park

Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park

Chewbacca climbed into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and fireworks flew overhead as Walt Disney Co dedicated the new "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" section at California's Disneyland Resort.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast