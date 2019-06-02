Liverpool win Champions League
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Champions League Final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with his medal and Adam Lallana after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Liverpool's team bus travels past fans during the parade in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates winning the Champions League Final as Tottenham's Harry Kane looks dejected. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Tottenham's Harry Kane walks past the trophy after losing the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is thrown in the air by the players as they celebrate after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General view of Liverpool's Jordan Henderson in the reflection of the trophy as they celebrate after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is thrown in the air by the players as they celebrate after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot with Jordan Henderson. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Liverpool's Divock Origi scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Liverpool's Divock Origi scores their second goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Liverpool's Divock Origi scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal from the penalty spot. UEFA/Pool via REUTERS
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal with Jordan Henderson as Tottenham's Hugo Lloris looks dejected. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine
General view as Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and team mates celebrate after winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates scoring their second goal with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and team mates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino embrace after the match. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tottenham's Fernando Llorente and team mates looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A Tottenham fan looks dejected after losing the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Tottenham fans look dejected after losing the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Susana Vera
General view of a Tottenham fan looking dejected after Liverpool win the Champions League. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Liverpool fans on traffic lights during the parade in Liverpool. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
