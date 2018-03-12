Edition:
Living in fear in Syria's Ghouta

Children stand near curtains in a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 11. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A wounded man is seen in a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 11. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People hold a warning leaflet dropped by plane entitled "Keep yourself and your family aware" in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta,in Damascus, March 11. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

A man gestures as he sits in a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 11. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children are seen in a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 11. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy is seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 8. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A child gathers wood in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, March 9. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings at the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, March 5. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man stands on the rubble of a damaged building at the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, March 5. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children watch as an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent drives through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, March 5. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civil defence members sit amid the rubble as they watch an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent driving through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria March 5. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Abu Mohammad Alaya, 50, stands in debris, where he shelters in Douma, March 2. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men sit in a damaged truck in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, March 1. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 27. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

A man is seen in the besieged town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 27. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Children are seen in a shelter in the besieged town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 27. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, February 27. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A young man cleans a damaged house in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 25. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A child looks on, as staff clean stretchers, at a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Wounded children are seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A wounded man is seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Wounded children are seen in a hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People inspect missile remains in the besieged town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, February 23. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Syria Civil Defence members help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, February 22. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

