Pictures | Tue May 7, 2019

Living in the ruins of Aleppo's former frontline

A child on a balcony near damaged buildings smiles in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, Syria April 13, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A child on a balcony near damaged buildings smiles in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, Syria April 13, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
A child on a balcony near damaged buildings smiles in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, Syria April 13, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Men ride a motorbike past cars, in line at a gasoline station, waiting to fuel up in Aleppo, April 11. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Men ride a motorbike past cars, in line at a gasoline station, waiting to fuel up in Aleppo, April 11. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Men ride a motorbike past cars, in line at a gasoline station, waiting to fuel up in Aleppo, April 11. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Mustafa Karim, a taxi driver, is pictured in front of his destroyed house in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. Mustafa Karim's family left the district when the war came to Aleppo in 2012, and returned after the government recaptured it in December 2016. Their house was destroyed in the fierce battles in the month before the fighting ended. "It was a shock for us to hear it was destroyed. There's no way we can rebuild. We can barely manage our daily expenses," Karim said. Rubble covers three sides of the crossroads where his house stood, with bits of buildings sill protruding from them and, in one place, an olive tree. Pigeons kept by a neighbour flutter about. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Mustafa Karim, a taxi driver, is pictured in front of his destroyed house in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. Mustafa Karim's family left the district when the war came to Aleppo in 2012, and returned after the government recaptured it in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Mustafa Karim, a taxi driver, is pictured in front of his destroyed house in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. Mustafa Karim's family left the district when the war came to Aleppo in 2012, and returned after the government recaptured it in December 2016. Their house was destroyed in the fierce battles in the month before the fighting ended. "It was a shock for us to hear it was destroyed. There's no way we can rebuild. We can barely manage our daily expenses," Karim said. Rubble covers three sides of the crossroads where his house stood, with bits of buildings sill protruding from them and, in one place, an olive tree. Pigeons kept by a neighbour flutter about. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, gestures on the balcony of his house, which lies between rubble and damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. When Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul looks from his balcony in the historic Syrian city of Aleppo, little meets his gaze but ruins - great mounds of rubble where his neighbours' houses used to stand near an old frontline. He fled the area at the start of the fighting in 2012 and returned years later when it ended with a government victory over rebels in the city, finding his house upright though badly damaged. Like many people with homes near Aleppo's old frontlines, the city areas that suffered most damage in a war now into its ninth year, he must now make do with a life in the rubble. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, gestures on the balcony of his house, which lies between rubble and damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. When Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul looks from his balcony in the historic...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, gestures on the balcony of his house, which lies between rubble and damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. When Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul looks from his balcony in the historic Syrian city of Aleppo, little meets his gaze but ruins - great mounds of rubble where his neighbours' houses used to stand near an old frontline. He fled the area at the start of the fighting in 2012 and returned years later when it ended with a government victory over rebels in the city, finding his house upright though badly damaged. Like many people with homes near Aleppo's old frontlines, the city areas that suffered most damage in a war now into its ninth year, he must now make do with a life in the rubble. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, sits inside his house with his wife Aisha, 60, and their grandchildren, in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. The 75-year-old and his wife, Aisha, 60, borrowed money to fix the shell-smashed back wall and replaster the inside, where they now live with their daughter Maryam, 30, and her three children aged 9, 8 and 3. Their three rooms are furnished with mats, rugs, blankets and foam mattresses that double up as sofas and bedding. In the entranceway, coats hang next to a pink clock shaped like a teddy bear. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, sits inside his house with his wife Aisha, 60, and their grandchildren, in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. The 75-year-old and his wife, Aisha, 60, borrowed money to fix the shell-smashed...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, sits inside his house with his wife Aisha, 60, and their grandchildren, in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. The 75-year-old and his wife, Aisha, 60, borrowed money to fix the shell-smashed back wall and replaster the inside, where they now live with their daughter Maryam, 30, and her three children aged 9, 8 and 3. Their three rooms are furnished with mats, rugs, blankets and foam mattresses that double up as sofas and bedding. In the entranceway, coats hang next to a pink clock shaped like a teddy bear. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, and his wife Aisha, 60, are seen in their house in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. The family income rests on a tiny yellow taxi. Aoul rents it to a driver who gives him half the takings. But the driver has not shown up for five days. Meanwhile, the family must pay for food and electricity, taken from a private diesel-powered generator in the neighbourhood because government supplies have not yet reached this district. The taller buildings on each side were either totally destroyed or damaged to the point of being uninhabitable while just about still standing. On the main street nearby, a building collapsed in February, killing 11 people. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, and his wife Aisha, 60, are seen in their house in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. The family income rests on a tiny yellow taxi. Aoul rents it to a driver who gives him half the takings. But...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, and his wife Aisha, 60, are seen in their house in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. The family income rests on a tiny yellow taxi. Aoul rents it to a driver who gives him half the takings. But the driver has not shown up for five days. Meanwhile, the family must pay for food and electricity, taken from a private diesel-powered generator in the neighbourhood because government supplies have not yet reached this district. The taller buildings on each side were either totally destroyed or damaged to the point of being uninhabitable while just about still standing. On the main street nearby, a building collapsed in February, killing 11 people. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A general view of Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul's house between rubble and damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. The taller buildings on each side were either totally destroyed or damaged to the point of being uninhabitable while just about still standing. On the main street nearby, a building collapsed in February, killing 11 people. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A general view of Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul's house between rubble and damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. The taller buildings on each side were either totally destroyed or damaged to the point of being uninhabitable while just about still standing. On the main street nearby, a building collapsed in February, killing 11 people. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
A general view of Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul's house between rubble and damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. The taller buildings on each side were either totally destroyed or damaged to the point of being uninhabitable while just about still standing. On the main street nearby, a building collapsed in February, killing 11 people. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, is seen on the balcony of his house, which lies between rubble and damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. Aoul, a retired stone cutter, said he is not worried about his house falling down. However, its collapse would not only put their lives in danger - it represents almost all they own. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, is seen on the balcony of his house, which lies between rubble and damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. Aoul, a retired stone cutter, said he is not worried about his house...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, is seen on the balcony of his house, which lies between rubble and damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. Aoul, a retired stone cutter, said he is not worried about his house falling down. However, its collapse would not only put their lives in danger - it represents almost all they own. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, stands on the balcony of his house with his wife Aisha, 60, and their grandchildren in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, stands on the balcony of his house with his wife Aisha, 60, and their grandchildren in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, stands on the balcony of his house with his wife Aisha, 60, and their grandchildren in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A pigeon flies near mounds of rubble in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A pigeon flies near mounds of rubble in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
A pigeon flies near mounds of rubble in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Hussein al-Burr, 41, is pictured inside his grocery shop in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. Hussein al-Burr's parents Ali and Fatemeh live on the second storey in a few dark rooms. They first built the shop, then the five storeys above it one by one, Fatemeh said. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Hussein al-Burr, 41, is pictured inside his grocery shop in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. Hussein al-Burr's parents Ali and Fatemeh live on the second storey in a few dark rooms. They first built the shop, then the five storeys above it one by one, Fatemeh said. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Hussein al-Burr, 41, is pictured inside his grocery shop in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. Hussein al-Burr's parents Ali and Fatemeh live on the second storey in a few dark rooms. They first built the shop, then the five storeys above it one by one, Fatemeh said. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Hussein al-Burr, 41, stands in his grocery shop in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Hussein al-Burr, 41, stands in his grocery shop in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Hussein al-Burr, 41, stands in his grocery shop in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Hussein al-Burr, 41, sits with his parents Ali and Fatemeh inside their house in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. The Burr house was on the government side, so was less badly damaged, though they had to repair several walls. But it was looted in the chaos. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Hussein al-Burr, 41, sits with his parents Ali and Fatemeh inside their house in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. The Burr house was on the government side, so was less badly damaged, though they had to repair several walls. But it was looted in the chaos. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Hussein al-Burr, 41, sits with his parents Ali and Fatemeh inside their house in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. The Burr house was on the government side, so was less badly damaged, though they had to repair several walls. But it was looted in the chaos. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Abu hassan, a local man, walks past rubble in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Abu hassan, a local man, walks past rubble in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Abu hassan, a local man, walks past rubble in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Ahmad Zarka, 73, a retired school worker, sits inside his shop in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 10. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Ahmad Zarka, 73, a retired school worker, sits inside his shop in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 10. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Ahmad Zarka, 73, a retired school worker, sits inside his shop in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 10. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A girl carries a stack of bread on her head as she walks near rubble of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 12. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A girl carries a stack of bread on her head as she walks near rubble of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 12. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
A girl carries a stack of bread on her head as she walks near rubble of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 12. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People wait for food aid behind a chain barrier in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 9. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People wait for food aid behind a chain barrier in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 9. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
People wait for food aid behind a chain barrier in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 9. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People queue to buy bread in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 12. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People queue to buy bread in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 12. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
People queue to buy bread in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 12. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A boy holds a cardboard box of food aid received from World Food Programme in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 10. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A boy holds a cardboard box of food aid received from World Food Programme in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 10. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
A boy holds a cardboard box of food aid received from World Food Programme in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 10. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man looks out from a balcony next to a collapsed building in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 11. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man looks out from a balcony next to a collapsed building in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 11. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
A man looks out from a balcony next to a collapsed building in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 11. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
