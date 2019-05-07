Living in the ruins of Aleppo's former frontline
A child on a balcony near damaged buildings smiles in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, Syria April 13, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Men ride a motorbike past cars, in line at a gasoline station, waiting to fuel up in Aleppo, April 11. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Mustafa Karim, a taxi driver, is pictured in front of his destroyed house in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. Mustafa Karim's family left the district when the war came to Aleppo in 2012, and returned after the government recaptured it in...more
Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, gestures on the balcony of his house, which lies between rubble and damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. When Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul looks from his balcony in the historic...more
Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, sits inside his house with his wife Aisha, 60, and their grandchildren, in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. The 75-year-old and his wife, Aisha, 60, borrowed money to fix the shell-smashed...more
Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, and his wife Aisha, 60, are seen in their house in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. The family income rests on a tiny yellow taxi. Aoul rents it to a driver who gives him half the takings. But...more
A general view of Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul's house between rubble and damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. The taller buildings on each side were either totally destroyed or damaged to the point of being uninhabitable while just...more
Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, is seen on the balcony of his house, which lies between rubble and damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. Aoul, a retired stone cutter, said he is not worried about his house...more
Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, stands on the balcony of his house with his wife Aisha, 60, and their grandchildren in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A pigeon flies near mounds of rubble in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Hussein al-Burr, 41, is pictured inside his grocery shop in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. Hussein al-Burr's parents Ali and Fatemeh live on the second storey in a few dark rooms. They first built the shop, then the five storeys above it...more
Hussein al-Burr, 41, stands in his grocery shop in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Hussein al-Burr, 41, sits with his parents Ali and Fatemeh inside their house in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. The Burr house was on the government side, so was less badly damaged, though they had to repair several walls. But it was looted...more
Abu hassan, a local man, walks past rubble in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Ahmad Zarka, 73, a retired school worker, sits inside his shop in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 10. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A girl carries a stack of bread on her head as she walks near rubble of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 12. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People wait for food aid behind a chain barrier in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 9. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People queue to buy bread in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 12. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A boy holds a cardboard box of food aid received from World Food Programme in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 10. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man looks out from a balcony next to a collapsed building in Aleppo's Kalasa district, April 11. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Next Slideshows
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes On Fashion."
Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison
Convicted of breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act, Reuters journalists Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, had spent more than 500 days in jail when they were...
Classrooms near empty in Sri Lanka amid fears of more militant attacks
State schools in Sri Lanka resumed classes on Monday amid tight security after the Easter Sunday bombings, but many anxious parents kept their children at home...
Scientists warn of grave impacts from loss of natural world
The accelerating loss of plant and animal species will have grave consequences for people worldwide, scientists warned on Monday in the largest comprehensive...
MORE IN PICTURES
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes On Fashion."
Over-the-top at the Met Gala
Celebrities complete their camp-themed Met Gala outfits with headpieces, feathers, elaborate makeup and more.
Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar freed from prison
Convicted of breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act, Reuters journalists Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, had spent more than 500 days in jail when they were freed on Tuesday. They had been convicted in September and sentenced to seven years in jail, in a case that raised questions about Myanmar's progress toward democracy and sparked an outcry from diplomats and human rights advocates.
Classrooms near empty in Sri Lanka amid fears of more militant attacks
State schools in Sri Lanka resumed classes on Monday amid tight security after the Easter Sunday bombings, but many anxious parents kept their children at home over fears of more attacks by Islamic militants.
Scientists warn of grave impacts from loss of natural world
The accelerating loss of plant and animal species will have grave consequences for people worldwide, scientists warned on Monday in the largest comprehensive study into the impact of modern civilization on nature.
Meghan and Harry welcome baby boy
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain's Prince Harry, gave birth to a boy on Monday, Harry announced.
Michael Cohen reports to prison
Michael Cohen, the lawyer who once vowed to "take a bullet" for President Donald Trump but now calls him a "con man," reported to a federal prison to begin serving a three-year prison sentence for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with the president and for lying to Congress.
Childhood photos of Prince Harry
Looking back on the childhood years of Britain's Prince Harry as he announces his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a boy.
Ceasefire takes hold after surge of violence on Israel-Gaza border
A surge in deadly violence in the Gaza Strip and southern Israel petered out overnight with Palestinian officials reporting that Egypt had mediated a ceasefire on Monday ending the most serious spate of cross-border clashes for months.