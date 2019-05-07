Living in the ruins of Aleppo's former frontline

Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul, 75, a retired stone cutter, gestures on the balcony of his house, which lies between rubble and damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 13. When Hassan Ahmed al-Aoul looks from his balcony in the historic Syrian city of Aleppo, little meets his gaze but ruins - great mounds of rubble where his neighbours' houses used to stand near an old frontline. He fled the area at the start of the fighting in 2012 and returned years later when it ended with a government victory over rebels in the city, finding his house upright though badly damaged. Like many people with homes near Aleppo's old frontlines, the city areas that suffered most damage in a war now into its ninth year, he must now make do with a life in the rubble. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

