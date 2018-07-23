Edition:
Living statues take over Belgian town

Artists called "Le couple en chocolat" take part in the festival "Statues en Marche" in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 22, 2018. Isaac Newton, Leonardo da Vinci and Albert Einstein strode into a tiny Belgian town at the weekend to stand alongside more unconventional figures at Europe's biggest "living statue" festival. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "Le Bourreau/The Headsman". A man and a woman made entirely of chocolate, a mermaid with a flowing tail and an axe-wielding medieval executioner were also on display at the annual event in Marche-en-Famenne. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "Albert Einstein". Living statues are a common sight in many city centres, but it is rare to see such a diverse range of this peculiar form of street art for which performers must keep still for painfully long periods of time to create the desired illusion. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "The Trashformer". Some of the statues in Marche came to southern Belgium from as far away as Argentina, Russia and Italy and were seen by more than 50,000 visitors. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "Le Facteur/The Postman". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "La Bohemienne". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "Aladin". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "Levitating Statue" . REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "Le Gouverneur". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "Le Bourreau/The Headsman". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "Isaac Newton". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "Kiberg Pilot". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "L'Amazone". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "Le Bourreau/The Headsman". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "Levitating Statue". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "Leonard De Vinci". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "La Sirene/The mermaid". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Artists called "Le couple en chocolat". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "Le Facteur/The Postman". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Artists called "Les hommes de papier". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An artist called "Le Gouverneur". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
