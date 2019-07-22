Edition:
Mon Jul 22, 2019 | 11:10am EDT

Living statues take over Belgian town

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Artists take part in the festival 'Statues en Marche' in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium, July 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

