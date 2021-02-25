Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Feb 25, 2021 | 9:19am EST

Locals flock to Kazakhstan's glaciers during pandemic

A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. Prevented from travelling abroad by the pandemic, Kazakhs are flocking to the magnificent glaciers of the Tian Shan mountain range near their country's biggest city, Almaty. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. Prevented from travelling abroad by the pandemic, Kazakhs are flocking to the magnificent glaciers of the Tian...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. Prevented from travelling abroad by the pandemic, Kazakhs are flocking to the magnificent glaciers of the Tian Shan mountain range near their country's biggest city, Almaty. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
1 / 15
An aerial view shows the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan February 17, 2021. "The number of tourists last year was several times bigger than in previous years, especially local tourists," says mountain guide Mikhail Kamirasov. "People can't go abroad now and they have started going to the mountains. This is literally a pilgrimage site now." Kamirasov takes visitors to the Bogdanovich glacier 3,500 metres (11,500 feet) above sea level and featuring a bowl-shaped formation which some have used to produce otherworldly landscape photographs. "As long as people don't leave garbage behind and use proper guides who look after nature, there should be no negative effects (on the glacier)," he said. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

An aerial view shows the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan February 17, 2021. "The number of tourists last year was several times bigger than in previous years, especially local tourists," says mountain guide Mikhail Kamirasov. "People can't go abroad now...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
An aerial view shows the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan February 17, 2021. "The number of tourists last year was several times bigger than in previous years, especially local tourists," says mountain guide Mikhail Kamirasov. "People can't go abroad now and they have started going to the mountains. This is literally a pilgrimage site now." Kamirasov takes visitors to the Bogdanovich glacier 3,500 metres (11,500 feet) above sea level and featuring a bowl-shaped formation which some have used to produce otherworldly landscape photographs. "As long as people don't leave garbage behind and use proper guides who look after nature, there should be no negative effects (on the glacier)," he said. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
2 / 15
A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. Safety experts say some tourists try to save money and go without guides. "The higher influx of tourists affects their own safety because completely unprepared people have started going to the mountains now," says Viktor Blagoveshchensky, chief researcher at the Institute of Geography and Water Safety. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. Safety experts say some tourists try to save money and go without guides. "The higher influx of...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. Safety experts say some tourists try to save money and go without guides. "The higher influx of tourists affects their own safety because completely unprepared people have started going to the mountains now," says Viktor Blagoveshchensky, chief researcher at the Institute of Geography and Water Safety. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
3 / 15
Tourists hike towards the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Tourists hike towards the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Tourists hike towards the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
4 / 15
A tourist is seen on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A tourist is seen on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A tourist is seen on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
5 / 15
A view shows the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A view shows the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A view shows the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
6 / 15
Tourists hike towards the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Tourists hike towards the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Tourists hike towards the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
7 / 15
A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
8 / 15
A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
9 / 15
A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
10 / 15
Tourists are seen on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Tourists are seen on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Tourists are seen on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
11 / 15
Tourists take pictures during a hike towards the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Tourists take pictures during a hike towards the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Tourists take pictures during a hike towards the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
12 / 15
A view shows peaks of the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A view shows peaks of the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A view shows peaks of the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
13 / 15
A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
14 / 15
A tourist jumps as she poses for a picture during a hike towards the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A tourist jumps as she poses for a picture during a hike towards the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A tourist jumps as she poses for a picture during a hike towards the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The life and times of golf great Tiger Woods

The life and times of golf great Tiger Woods

Next Slideshows

The life and times of golf great Tiger Woods

The life and times of golf great Tiger Woods

Already in the final chapter of one of golf's greatest careers, Tiger Woods may have penned a shocking end to that story when the winner of 15 majors was...

Feb 24 2021
Rescued Australian sheep freed from wool weighing 78 pounds

Rescued Australian sheep freed from wool weighing 78 pounds

Baarack the sheep, found wandering wild in an Australian forest, was liberated from years' worth of wool weighing 78 pounds.

Feb 24 2021
Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Feb 24 2021
Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Portuguese nurses struggle to pay bills

Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Portuguese nurses struggle to pay bills

Nurse Ines Lopes and her colleagues, who work the night shift taking care of coronavirus patients in a Lisbon ICU, love their job but it barely pays the bills.

Feb 24 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

The life and times of golf great Tiger Woods

The life and times of golf great Tiger Woods

Already in the final chapter of one of golf's greatest careers, Tiger Woods may have penned a shocking end to that story when the winner of 15 majors was involved in a single-car crash and hospitalized with severe leg injuries.

Rescued Australian sheep freed from wool weighing 78 pounds

Rescued Australian sheep freed from wool weighing 78 pounds

Baarack the sheep, found wandering wild in an Australian forest, was liberated from years' worth of wool weighing 78 pounds.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Portuguese nurses struggle to pay bills

Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Portuguese nurses struggle to pay bills

Nurse Ines Lopes and her colleagues, who work the night shift taking care of coronavirus patients in a Lisbon ICU, love their job but it barely pays the bills.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Protests in Rochester after Daniel Prude death ruling

Protests in Rochester after Daniel Prude death ruling

A grand jury in New York state voted not to indict police officers for the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation while in police custody in March 2020 in the upstate city of Rochester.

Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Golfing champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized in Los Angeles with severe leg injuries suffered when his car veered off a road and rolled down a steep hillside.

Ahmaud Arbery remembered on anniversary of his death

Ahmaud Arbery remembered on anniversary of his death

Loved ones remember Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was chased down and shot dead as he jogged through his Georgia neighborhood, on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Lava and ash spew from Italy's Mount Etna

Lava and ash spew from Italy's Mount Etna

Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast