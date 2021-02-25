Locals flock to Kazakhstan's glaciers during pandemic

An aerial view shows the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan February 17, 2021. "The number of tourists last year was several times bigger than in previous years, especially local tourists," says mountain guide Mikhail Kamirasov. "People can't go abroad now and they have started going to the mountains. This is literally a pilgrimage site now." Kamirasov takes visitors to the Bogdanovich glacier 3,500 metres (11,500 feet) above sea level and featuring a bowl-shaped formation which some have used to produce otherworldly landscape photographs. "As long as people don't leave garbage behind and use proper guides who look after nature, there should be no negative effects (on the glacier)," he said. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

