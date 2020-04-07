Edition:
Lockdown easing, traumatized Wuhan residents venture outside

Residents wearing face masks dance at a residential community blocked by barriers in Wuhan, April 5. On Wednesday, Wuhan will finally start to lift a lockdown that has trapped millions for more than two months after the Chinese industrial powerhouse became the epicenter of a global coronavirus pandemic. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A grandma and her grandson walk in a residential community in Wuhan, April 5. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A resident looks out at a closed entrance of a residential community, April 5. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Security guards wearing face masks remove barriers on a street in Wuhan, April 5. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
People wearing face masks buy vegetables at a street market in Wuhan, April 6. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A resident wearing a face mask is seen at a residential community blocked by barriers in Wuhan, April 5. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask gets out through barriers in Wuhan, April 5. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
People wearing face masks check their phones by the Yangtze river in Wuhan, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
People wearing face masks pose for pictures by the Yangtze river in Wuhan, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan as China holds a national day of mourning for those who died of the coronavirus disease, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Delivery workers standing amid parcels observe a moment of silence outside a shopping mall in Wuhan as China holds a national day of mourning for those who died of the coronavirus, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
People wearing face masks pay tribute to the deceased in Wuhan, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A man with a face mask observes a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Volunteer drivers sound their horns while observing a moment of silence on a road in Wuhan, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
People observe a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Fresh chrysanthemum flowers, a traditional Chinese funeral flower, lie on the banks of the Yangtze River in Wuhan, April 3. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, April 2. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
People wearing face masks line up to pay for their breakfast in a residential area blocked by barriers in Wuhan, April 2. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, April 2. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Employees, wearing masks, work on a production line manufacturing display monitors at a TPV factory in Wuhan, April 7. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a construction worker in Wuhan, April 7. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A resident pays for groceries by standing on chairs to peer over barriers in Wuhan, April 1. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, April 2. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
