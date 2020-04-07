Lockdown easing, traumatized Wuhan residents venture outside
Residents wearing face masks dance at a residential community blocked by barriers in Wuhan, April 5. On Wednesday, Wuhan will finally start to lift a lockdown that has trapped millions for more than two months after the Chinese industrial powerhouse...more
A grandma and her grandson walk in a residential community in Wuhan, April 5. REUTERS/Aly Song
A resident looks out at a closed entrance of a residential community, April 5. REUTERS/Aly Song
Security guards wearing face masks remove barriers on a street in Wuhan, April 5. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks buy vegetables at a street market in Wuhan, April 6. REUTERS/Aly Song
A resident wearing a face mask is seen at a residential community blocked by barriers in Wuhan, April 5. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman wearing a face mask gets out through barriers in Wuhan, April 5. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks check their phones by the Yangtze river in Wuhan, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks pose for pictures by the Yangtze river in Wuhan, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan as China holds a national day of mourning for those who died of the coronavirus disease, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Delivery workers standing amid parcels observe a moment of silence outside a shopping mall in Wuhan as China holds a national day of mourning for those who died of the coronavirus, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS
People wearing face masks pay tribute to the deceased in Wuhan, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man with a face mask observes a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Volunteer drivers sound their horns while observing a moment of silence on a road in Wuhan, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS
People observe a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Fresh chrysanthemum flowers, a traditional Chinese funeral flower, lie on the banks of the Yangtze River in Wuhan, April 3. REUTERS/Aly Song
Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, April 2. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wearing face masks line up to pay for their breakfast in a residential area blocked by barriers in Wuhan, April 2. REUTERS/Aly Song
Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, April 2. REUTERS/Aly Song
Employees, wearing masks, work on a production line manufacturing display monitors at a TPV factory in Wuhan, April 7. China Daily via REUTERS
A worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a construction worker in Wuhan, April 7. China Daily via REUTERS
A resident pays for groceries by standing on chairs to peer over barriers in Wuhan, April 1. REUTERS/Aly Song
Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, April 2. REUTERS/Aly Song
