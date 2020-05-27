Lockdown strands hundreds of Colombians at Brazil airport

Nubia Narvaez, 35, part of a group of about 200 Colombians living temporarily at Guarulhos International Airport due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, puts her hand on her face during the breakfast at the lobby of the airport near...more

Nubia Narvaez, 35, part of a group of about 200 Colombians living temporarily at Guarulhos International Airport due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, puts her hand on her face during the breakfast at the lobby of the airport near Sao Paulo, Brazil May 24, 2020. Hundreds of Colombian migrants, tourists and students remain stranded in Sao Paulo International Airport due to a lockdown their country imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

