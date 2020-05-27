Lockdown strands hundreds of Colombians at Brazil airport
Nubia Narvaez, 35, part of a group of about 200 Colombians living temporarily at Guarulhos International Airport due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, puts her hand on her face during the breakfast at the lobby of the airport near...more
Daniel Gallo, 25, takes a bath in a public toilet at a lobby of the airport near Sao Paulo, Brazil May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Yeraldin Betancourt, 27, and her son Jeremy, 2, play in the lobby of the airport near Sao Paulo, Brazil May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People sleep in the lobby of the airport near Sao Paulo, Brazil May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Yeraldin Betancourt, 27, and her son Jeremy, 2, watch airplanes at a lobby of the airport near Sao Paulo, Brazil May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Felicia Restrepo combs Samanta's hair after making braids as people organize food aid behind them at the lobby of the airport near Sao Paulo, Brazil May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Yeraldin Betancourt, 27, and her son Jeremy, 2, play in the lobby of the airport near Sao Paulo, Brazil May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Men carry a pot with food at the airport near Sao Paulo, Brazil May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Men cook lunch near the airport in Guarulhos, Brazil May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Yulieth Morales, 23, tries a soup as she cooks near the airport in Guarulhos, Brazil May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Isabella Ceballo, 19, and Yulieth Morales, 23, cook lunch near the airport in Guarulhos, Brazil May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People carry a pot with hot chocolate outside the airport near Sao Paulo, Brazil May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People carry pots with food as they enter the airport parking lot near Sao Paulo, Brazil May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People queue as women distribute food at the lobby of the airport near Sao Paulo, Brazil May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People serve breakfast at the lobby of the airport near Sao Paulo, Brazil May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People sleep in the lobby of the airport near Sao Paulo, Brazil May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Angie Mosquera, 22, brushes her teeth in a public toilet at a lobby of the airport near Sao Paulo, Brazil May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
People sleep at a lobby of the airport near Sao Paulo, Brazil May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Yeraldin Betancourt, 27, and her son Jeremy, 2, watch airplanes at a lobby of the airport near Sao Paulo, Brazil May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
