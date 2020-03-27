Edition:
Pictures | Thu Mar 26, 2020

Locked-down no longer, China's Hubei begins return to normal

Children and women wearing face masks are seen in Xianning, after the lockdown was eased in Hubei province, the epicenter of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A man wearing a face mask exercises at a riverside park by the Yangtze River in Wuhan of Hubei province, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
People wearing face masks walk through an ancient city wall in Jingzhou, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
A man wearing a face mask walks at a riverside park in Wuhan of Hubei province, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
A man wearing face masks and goggles selects apples inside a supermarket in Wuhan of Hubei province, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
A child with a face mask eats an ice cream outside the ice cream store on its first day of opening in Xianning, Hubei province, China March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A man stands at a window at a residential community in Jingzhou, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Workers wearing protective masks work on a bridge after construction work resumed, in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
An employee wearing a face mask sorts parcels at a logistics center of ZTO Express in Wuhan, March 22, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Workers wearing protective masks are seen outside Midea factory, which has resumed operations in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Residents bid farewell from their homes to a medical team from Guizhou province who is leaving Wuhan, March 25, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, March 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Medical workers from outside Wuhan pose for pictures with a Chinese Communist Party flag at the Wuhan Railway Station before leaving, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A worker in protective suit disinfects the Wuhan No. 7 Hospital, once a designated hospital for COVID-19 patients, to prepare it for the resumption of its normal service in Wuhan, March 19, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Patients who have been cured of COVID-19 and discharged from hospitals exercise at a quarantine center in Wuhan, March 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
People wearing face masks travel through an ancient city wall in Jingzhou, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
People wearing face masks line up outside Xianning Central Hospital in Xianning, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Passengers wearing face masks travel with their belongings at a railway station in Xianning of Hubei province, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A child wearing a face mask and a face shield is seen at a railway station in Xianning of Hubei province, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A man with a face mask sits in his vehicle while waiting for passengers in Xianning of Hubei province, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Women wearing face masks wait for buses at a bus stop in Xianning of Hubei province, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Workers wearing face masks remove barriers on a street in Wuhan, March 21, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
People wear face masks as they walk at a residential community in Xianning of Hubei province, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
