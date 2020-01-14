Edition:
Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa

An Ethiopian girl attempts to fend off desert locusts as they fly in a farm on the outskirt of Jijiga in Somali region, Ethiopia January 12, 2020. Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
A desert locust is seen on the farmer's hand in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 22, 2019. The locusts began crossing into Kenya around Dec. 28, initially destroying pastures in semi-arid counties mainly occupied by herder communities. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Locust feed of a plant near the village of Riandira in Kirinyaga County, Kenya, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Ahmed Ibrahim, 30, an Ethiopian farmer, attempts to fend off desert locusts as they fly in his khat farm on the outskirt of Jijiga in Somali region, Ethiopia January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
A man sprays organic pesticide on locusts to demonstrate its effects in fighting their spreading, near the village of Riandira in Kirinyaga County, Kenya, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Desert locusts are seen feeding on a tree in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
An Ethiopian boy attempts to fend off desert locusts as they fly in a farm on the outskirt of Jijiga in Somali region, Ethiopia January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Locust feed of a plant near the village of Riandira in Kirinyaga County, Kenya, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Ahmed Ibrahim, 30, an Ethiopian farmer, attempts to fend off desert locusts as they fly in his khat farm on the outskirts of Jijiga in Somali region, Ethiopia January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Desert locusts are seen along the road on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
A Somali farmer walks within desert locusts in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
A desert locust is seen feeding on a plantation in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Somali farmers lift a plastic sheeting to fend off desert locusts in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
A Somali farmer walks within desert locusts in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
