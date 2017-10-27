London Comic Con
A visitor wearing a T-Rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A visitor in costume walks past diners at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A visitor in costume passes through a security check on arrival at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A visitor in costume arrives at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Visitors in costume arrive at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Visitors in costume arrive at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Visitors in costume arrive at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A visitor in costume passes through a security check on arrival at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Visitors in costume arrive at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Visitors in costume use their vapes before entering the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Visitors in costume pass through a security check on arrival at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A visitor in costume arrives at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A visitor in costume passes through a security check on arrival at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A visitor in costume arrives at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
