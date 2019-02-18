Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 18, 2019 | 10:45am EST

London Fashion Week

Roksanda. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Roksanda. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Roksanda. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
1 / 40
Roksanda. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Roksanda. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, February 18, 2019
Roksanda. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
2 / 40
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
3 / 40
Rose McGowan presents a creation during the Vivienne Westwood show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Rose McGowan presents a creation during the Vivienne Westwood show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Rose McGowan presents a creation during the Vivienne Westwood show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
4 / 40
Models backstage at Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Models backstage at Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Models backstage at Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
5 / 40
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
6 / 40
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
7 / 40
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
8 / 40
Burberry. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Burberry. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Burberry. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
9 / 40
Burberry. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Burberry. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Burberry. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
10 / 40
Burberry. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Burberry. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Burberry. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
11 / 40
Model Gigi Hadid during Burberry. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Model Gigi Hadid during Burberry. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Model Gigi Hadid during Burberry. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
12 / 40
Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
13 / 40
Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
14 / 40
Designer Victoria Beckham after her show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Designer Victoria Beckham after her show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Designer Victoria Beckham after her show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
15 / 40
Mary Katrantzou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Mary Katrantzou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Mary Katrantzou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
16 / 40
Mary Katrantzou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Mary Katrantzou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Mary Katrantzou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
17 / 40
Backstage at House of Holland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Backstage at House of Holland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Backstage at House of Holland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
18 / 40
Model Pixie Geldof during House of Holland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Model Pixie Geldof during House of Holland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Model Pixie Geldof during House of Holland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
19 / 40
House of Holland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

House of Holland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
House of Holland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
20 / 40
House of Holland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

House of Holland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
House of Holland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
21 / 40
Molly Goddard. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Molly Goddard. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Molly Goddard. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
22 / 40
Molly Goddard. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Molly Goddard. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Molly Goddard. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
23 / 40
Molly Goddard. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Molly Goddard. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Molly Goddard. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
24 / 40
Molly Goddard. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Molly Goddard. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Molly Goddard. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
25 / 40
ALEXACHUNG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

ALEXACHUNG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
ALEXACHUNG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
26 / 40
ALEXACHUNG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

ALEXACHUNG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
ALEXACHUNG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
27 / 40
ALEXACHUNG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

ALEXACHUNG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
ALEXACHUNG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
28 / 40
Ashley Williams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Ashley Williams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Ashley Williams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
29 / 40
Ashley Williams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Ashley Williams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Ashley Williams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
30 / 40
Marta Jakubowski. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Marta Jakubowski. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Marta Jakubowski. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
31 / 40
Matty Bovan. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Matty Bovan. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Matty Bovan. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
32 / 40
Marta Jakubowski. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Marta Jakubowski. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Marta Jakubowski. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
33 / 40
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Bora Aksu. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
34 / 40
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Bora Aksu. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
35 / 40
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Bora Aksu. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
36 / 40
Mark Fast. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Mark Fast. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Mark Fast. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
37 / 40
Mark Fast. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Mark Fast. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Mark Fast. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
38 / 40
Mark Fast. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Mark Fast. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Mark Fast. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
39 / 40
Fashionistas gather outside the BFC Showspace. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Fashionistas gather outside the BFC Showspace. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Fashionistas gather outside the BFC Showspace. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Carnival in Venice

Carnival in Venice

Next Slideshows

Carnival in Venice

Carnival in Venice

Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.

10:45am EST
Week in sports

Week in sports

Some of our top sports from the past week.

Feb 17 2019
When the Soviets left Afghanistan

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

Thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

Feb 15 2019
Floodwaters threaten Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Floodwaters threaten Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Sediment-filled water from recent flooding in Queensland is flowing into Australia's 1,400-mile-long coral reef system, reducing light and water quality.

Feb 15 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

German town breaks record for most Smurfs

German town breaks record for most Smurfs

A German town breaks the world record for the largest gathering of Smurfs.

NBA All-Star weekend

NBA All-Star weekend

Highlights from the NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.

Carnival in Venice

Carnival in Venice

Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Some of our top sports from the past week.

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

Thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

Floodwaters threaten Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Floodwaters threaten Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Sediment-filled water from recent flooding in Queensland is flowing into Australia's 1,400-mile-long coral reef system, reducing light and water quality.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Crossing the Rio Grande

Crossing the Rio Grande

Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his border wall.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast