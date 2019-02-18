London Fashion Week
Roksanda. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Roksanda. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Rose McGowan presents a creation during the Vivienne Westwood show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Models backstage at Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Burberry. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Burberry. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Burberry. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Model Gigi Hadid during Burberry. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Designer Victoria Beckham after her show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Mary Katrantzou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Mary Katrantzou. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Backstage at House of Holland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Model Pixie Geldof during House of Holland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
House of Holland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
House of Holland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Molly Goddard. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Molly Goddard. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Molly Goddard. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Molly Goddard. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
ALEXACHUNG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
ALEXACHUNG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
ALEXACHUNG. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Ashley Williams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Ashley Williams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Marta Jakubowski. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Matty Bovan. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Marta Jakubowski. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Bora Aksu. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Mark Fast. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Mark Fast. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Mark Fast. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Fashionistas gather outside the BFC Showspace. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
