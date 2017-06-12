Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 12, 2017 | 2:00pm EDT

London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 27
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 27
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 27
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 27
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 27
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall TEMPLATE OUT

Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall TEMPLATE OUT

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall TEMPLATE OUT
Close
6 / 27
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
7 / 27
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 27
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 27
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 27
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 27
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 27
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 27
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 27
Models wait backstage of the Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models wait backstage of the Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Models wait backstage of the Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 27
A model is groomed backstage at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is groomed backstage at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A model is groomed backstage at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 27
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 27
KTZ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
KTZ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
18 / 27
KTZ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
KTZ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
19 / 27
John Lawrence Sullivan catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

John Lawrence Sullivan catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
John Lawrence Sullivan catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
20 / 27
John Lawrence Sullivan catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

John Lawrence Sullivan catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
John Lawrence Sullivan catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
21 / 27
Astrid Andersen catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Astrid Andersen catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Astrid Andersen catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
22 / 27
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
23 / 27
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
24 / 27
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
25 / 27
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
26 / 27
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
AFI Life Achievement Award

AFI Life Achievement Award

Next Slideshows

AFI Life Achievement Award

AFI Life Achievement Award

The stars come out for the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award honoring Diane Keaton in Los Angeles.

Jun 09 2017
CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards

Highlights from the 2017 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Jun 08 2017
Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Amal Clooney has given birth to twins named Ella and Alexander, her husband George Clooney's publicist said, the first children for the international human...

Jun 06 2017
Walt Disney's Disneyland auction

Walt Disney's Disneyland auction

Close to 1,000 pieces of Disneyland memorabilia including Walt Disney's original 1953 Disneyland map hit the auction block.

Jun 01 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast