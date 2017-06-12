London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018
A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall TEMPLATE OUT
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models wait backstage of the Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is groomed backstage at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
KTZ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
KTZ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
John Lawrence Sullivan catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
John Lawrence Sullivan catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Astrid Andersen catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Next Slideshows
AFI Life Achievement Award
The stars come out for the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award honoring Diane Keaton in Los Angeles.
CMT Music Awards
Highlights from the 2017 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Amal and George Clooney welcome twins
Amal Clooney has given birth to twins named Ella and Alexander, her husband George Clooney's publicist said, the first children for the international human...
Walt Disney's Disneyland auction
Close to 1,000 pieces of Disneyland memorabilia including Walt Disney's original 1953 Disneyland map hit the auction block.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.