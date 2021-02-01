Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Feb 1, 2021 | 12:28pm EST

London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths surge

Embalmer Mary Evans prepares the body of a person who died from COVID-19 in the mortuary at W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors in Bromley, south east London, Britain, January 28, 2021. With the deceased arriving faster than they can be cremated or buried, the mortuaries at the funeral home are packed with coffins, many pinned with a sign: "COVID-19 - TAKE PRECAUTIONS." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Embalmer Mary Evans prepares the body of a person who died from COVID-19 in the mortuary at W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors in Bromley, south east London, Britain, January 28, 2021. With the deceased arriving faster than they can be cremated...more

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Embalmer Mary Evans prepares the body of a person who died from COVID-19 in the mortuary at W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors in Bromley, south east London, Britain, January 28, 2021. With the deceased arriving faster than they can be cremated or buried, the mortuaries at the funeral home are packed with coffins, many pinned with a sign: "COVID-19 - TAKE PRECAUTIONS." REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
1 / 28
Britain has recorded more COVID-19 deaths per capita than any other country, but Matthew Uden (pictured) said he refused to be numbed by the escalating toll. "These are people's loved ones, they're not numbers," he said. "No matter how busy we are, everyone is treated with the same dignity and respect." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Britain has recorded more COVID-19 deaths per capita than any other country, but Matthew Uden (pictured) said he refused to be numbed by the escalating toll. "These are people's loved ones, they're not numbers," he said. "No matter how busy we are,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Britain has recorded more COVID-19 deaths per capita than any other country, but Matthew Uden (pictured) said he refused to be numbed by the escalating toll. "These are people's loved ones, they're not numbers," he said. "No matter how busy we are, everyone is treated with the same dignity and respect." REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
2 / 28
Uden & Sons usually arranges about 10 funerals a day during the winter. Now it is doing 15 or 16, with dozens more bodies awaiting collection from hospitals and care homes. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Uden & Sons usually arranges about 10 funerals a day during the winter. Now it is doing 15 or 16, with dozens more bodies awaiting collection from hospitals and care homes. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Uden & Sons usually arranges about 10 funerals a day during the winter. Now it is doing 15 or 16, with dozens more bodies awaiting collection from hospitals and care homes. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 28
Funeral conductor Spencer Baxter and pallbearer Doug Austin prepare a hearse, Staff at funeral homes play vital roles in the battle against the pandemic, but often get less recognition than doctors, nurses and other frontline workers. Reuters spent a day at Uden & Sons, where staff provided a rare window into love, death and grieving in the time of coronavirus, even as they worked long hours to keep up with the march of the dead. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Funeral conductor Spencer Baxter and pallbearer Doug Austin prepare a hearse, Staff at funeral homes play vital roles in the battle against the pandemic, but often get less recognition than doctors, nurses and other frontline workers. Reuters spent a...more

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Funeral conductor Spencer Baxter and pallbearer Doug Austin prepare a hearse, Staff at funeral homes play vital roles in the battle against the pandemic, but often get less recognition than doctors, nurses and other frontline workers. Reuters spent a day at Uden & Sons, where staff provided a rare window into love, death and grieving in the time of coronavirus, even as they worked long hours to keep up with the march of the dead. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
4 / 28
Britain's funeral directors arranged around 90,000 more funerals in 2020 than in recent years, according to the National Association of Funeral Directors, a leading trade association. "In terms of 2021 (funerals), we're currently about 30 percent up on a normal January/February," said Deborah Smith, the association's spokeswoman. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Britain's funeral directors arranged around 90,000 more funerals in 2020 than in recent years, according to the National Association of Funeral Directors, a leading trade association. "In terms of 2021 (funerals), we're currently about 30 percent up...more

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Britain's funeral directors arranged around 90,000 more funerals in 2020 than in recent years, according to the National Association of Funeral Directors, a leading trade association. "In terms of 2021 (funerals), we're currently about 30 percent up on a normal January/February," said Deborah Smith, the association's spokeswoman. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 28
The company's bearers carefully loaded coffins onto hearses parked outside its various branches. At the back of the shops, 19 bodies arrived from hospitals and care homes, and another three were collected overnight. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The company's bearers carefully loaded coffins onto hearses parked outside its various branches. At the back of the shops, 19 bodies arrived from hospitals and care homes, and another three were collected overnight. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
The company's bearers carefully loaded coffins onto hearses parked outside its various branches. At the back of the shops, 19 bodies arrived from hospitals and care homes, and another three were collected overnight. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
6 / 28
During the pandemic's first wave last spring, Uden said it took a week and a half to arrange a funeral. Now, families had to wait four or five weeks, as mortuary and registry staff struggled to process the sheer volume of deaths. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

During the pandemic's first wave last spring, Uden said it took a week and a half to arrange a funeral. Now, families had to wait four or five weeks, as mortuary and registry staff struggled to process the sheer volume of deaths. REUTERS/Hannah...more

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
During the pandemic's first wave last spring, Uden said it took a week and a half to arrange a funeral. Now, families had to wait four or five weeks, as mortuary and registry staff struggled to process the sheer volume of deaths. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
7 / 28
Funeral directors Spencer Baxter and Adam Tremelling make final checks on a deceased person ahead of a funeral. The company already has 130 funerals booked for February, among them an unusual number of "double funerals," of husbands and wives who die around the same time. Before the pandemic, they arranged about nine such funerals in a year. Now, they have nine in the next month alone. "I've never seen anything like it," said Uden. One couple had been married for over 50 years and died of COVID-19 within an hour of each other, he said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Funeral directors Spencer Baxter and Adam Tremelling make final checks on a deceased person ahead of a funeral. The company already has 130 funerals booked for February, among them an unusual number of "double funerals," of husbands and wives who die...more

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Funeral directors Spencer Baxter and Adam Tremelling make final checks on a deceased person ahead of a funeral. The company already has 130 funerals booked for February, among them an unusual number of "double funerals," of husbands and wives who die around the same time. Before the pandemic, they arranged about nine such funerals in a year. Now, they have nine in the next month alone. "I've never seen anything like it," said Uden. One couple had been married for over 50 years and died of COVID-19 within an hour of each other, he said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
8 / 28
Embalmer Mary Evans dresses in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before entering the mortuary. None of Uden's staff have caught the virus, which he credits to extra precautions the company has taken. All vehicles are sanitized between funerals, and the limousines have screens to separate driver and passengers. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Embalmer Mary Evans dresses in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before entering the mortuary. None of Uden's staff have caught the virus, which he credits to extra precautions the company has taken. All vehicles are sanitized between funerals, and...more

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Embalmer Mary Evans dresses in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before entering the mortuary. None of Uden's staff have caught the virus, which he credits to extra precautions the company has taken. All vehicles are sanitized between funerals, and the limousines have screens to separate driver and passengers. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 28
In the mortuary, embalmer Mary Evans wears heavy duty personal protective equipment as she prepares the body of elderly COVID victim, and doesn't move the body more than necessary in case the lungs expel infected air droplets. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

In the mortuary, embalmer Mary Evans wears heavy duty personal protective equipment as she prepares the body of elderly COVID victim, and doesn't move the body more than necessary in case the lungs expel infected air droplets. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
In the mortuary, embalmer Mary Evans wears heavy duty personal protective equipment as she prepares the body of elderly COVID victim, and doesn't move the body more than necessary in case the lungs expel infected air droplets. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
10 / 28
"When we see a deceased who has died from COVID and been very severely ill, it isn't very nice," said Evans. She said her work allowed families to "see their loved ones at rest, looking as peaceful as they can." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

"When we see a deceased who has died from COVID and been very severely ill, it isn't very nice," said Evans. She said her work allowed families to "see their loved ones at rest, looking as peaceful as they can." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
"When we see a deceased who has died from COVID and been very severely ill, it isn't very nice," said Evans. She said her work allowed families to "see their loved ones at rest, looking as peaceful as they can." REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
11 / 28
Coffins containing the bodies of people who died from COVID-19 are seen in a mortuary at W. Uden & Sons. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Coffins containing the bodies of people who died from COVID-19 are seen in a mortuary at W. Uden & Sons. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Coffins containing the bodies of people who died from COVID-19 are seen in a mortuary at W. Uden & Sons. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
12 / 28
Embalmer Mary Evans prepares the body of a person who died from COVID-19. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Embalmer Mary Evans prepares the body of a person who died from COVID-19. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Embalmer Mary Evans prepares the body of a person who died from COVID-19. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
13 / 28
Embalmer Mary Evans poses for a portrait in the mortuary. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Embalmer Mary Evans poses for a portrait in the mortuary. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Embalmer Mary Evans poses for a portrait in the mortuary. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
14 / 28
Friends and relatives of Eileen Anderson, who died from COVID-19, pay their respects during her funeral service in the chapel at Beckenham Crematorium in south east London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Friends and relatives of Eileen Anderson, who died from COVID-19, pay their respects during her funeral service in the chapel at Beckenham Crematorium in south east London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Friends and relatives of Eileen Anderson, who died from COVID-19, pay their respects during her funeral service in the chapel at Beckenham Crematorium in south east London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
15 / 28
Floral tributes are seen at Beckenham Cemetery after the funeral of Eileen Anderson, who died from COVID-19 in south east London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Floral tributes are seen at Beckenham Cemetery after the funeral of Eileen Anderson, who died from COVID-19 in south east London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Floral tributes are seen at Beckenham Cemetery after the funeral of Eileen Anderson, who died from COVID-19 in south east London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
16 / 28
Funeral workers are accustomed to death, but the pandemic had still taken an emotional toll, said Matthew Uden (pictured). His eyes teared up when he recalled a "remarkable" 12-year-old girl who, despite losing her father to COVID, brimmed with strength and positivity at his funeral. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Funeral workers are accustomed to death, but the pandemic had still taken an emotional toll, said Matthew Uden (pictured). His eyes teared up when he recalled a "remarkable" 12-year-old girl who, despite losing her father to COVID, brimmed with...more

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Funeral workers are accustomed to death, but the pandemic had still taken an emotional toll, said Matthew Uden (pictured). His eyes teared up when he recalled a "remarkable" 12-year-old girl who, despite losing her father to COVID, brimmed with strength and positivity at his funeral. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
17 / 28
W. Uden & Sons Funeral Conductor Spencer Baxter leads the procession of a funeral service in Sidcup. Uden also saw other signs of hope and resilience, despite households being isolated due to lockdown. He said whole neighborhoods often emerged from their houses to stand silently in respect as a hearse carried someone away. "It's so touching to see," he said. "Even though we're not together, it's bringing a real togetherness." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

W. Uden & Sons Funeral Conductor Spencer Baxter leads the procession of a funeral service in Sidcup. Uden also saw other signs of hope and resilience, despite households being isolated due to lockdown. He said whole neighborhoods often emerged from...more

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
W. Uden & Sons Funeral Conductor Spencer Baxter leads the procession of a funeral service in Sidcup. Uden also saw other signs of hope and resilience, despite households being isolated due to lockdown. He said whole neighborhoods often emerged from their houses to stand silently in respect as a hearse carried someone away. "It's so touching to see," he said. "Even though we're not together, it's bringing a real togetherness." REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
18 / 28
Workshop manager Jack Uden lines a coffin in the workshop. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Workshop manager Jack Uden lines a coffin in the workshop. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Workshop manager Jack Uden lines a coffin in the workshop. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
19 / 28
A funeral van containing empty coffins is seen ahead of workers collecting the bodies of deceased people from hospital morgues. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A funeral van containing empty coffins is seen ahead of workers collecting the bodies of deceased people from hospital morgues. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
A funeral van containing empty coffins is seen ahead of workers collecting the bodies of deceased people from hospital morgues. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
20 / 28
Pallbearers from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors prepare and polish a hearse. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Pallbearers from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors prepare and polish a hearse. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Pallbearers from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors prepare and polish a hearse. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
21 / 28
A funeral director from W. Uden & Sons prepares to conduct a funeral. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A funeral director from W. Uden & Sons prepares to conduct a funeral. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
A funeral director from W. Uden & Sons prepares to conduct a funeral. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
22 / 28
A pallbearer from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors prepares a hearse. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A pallbearer from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors prepares a hearse. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
A pallbearer from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors prepares a hearse. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
23 / 28
Pallbearers from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors bow their heads to a coffin during a funeral service in Bromley. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Pallbearers from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors bow their heads to a coffin during a funeral service in Bromley. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Pallbearers from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors bow their heads to a coffin during a funeral service in Bromley. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
24 / 28
Pallbearers from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors load a coffin into a hearse. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Pallbearers from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors load a coffin into a hearse. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Pallbearers from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors load a coffin into a hearse. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
25 / 28
Pallbearers from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors carry the coffin of Eileen Anderson, who died from COVID-19, into the chapel at Beckenham Crematorium. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Pallbearers from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors carry the coffin of Eileen Anderson, who died from COVID-19, into the chapel at Beckenham Crematorium. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Pallbearers from W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors carry the coffin of Eileen Anderson, who died from COVID-19, into the chapel at Beckenham Crematorium. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
26 / 28
W. Uden & Sons Funeral Conductor Spencer Baxter leads a team briefing with pallbearers ahead of a funeral service in Sidcup. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

W. Uden & Sons Funeral Conductor Spencer Baxter leads a team briefing with pallbearers ahead of a funeral service in Sidcup. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
W. Uden & Sons Funeral Conductor Spencer Baxter leads a team briefing with pallbearers ahead of a funeral service in Sidcup. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
27 / 28
W. Uden & Sons Funeral Conductor Spencer Baxter bows his head to a hearse containing a coffin as it is driven to a crematorium in Bromley. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

W. Uden & Sons Funeral Conductor Spencer Baxter bows his head to a hearse containing a coffin as it is driven to a crematorium in Bromley. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
W. Uden & Sons Funeral Conductor Spencer Baxter bows his head to a hearse containing a coffin as it is driven to a crematorium in Bromley. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu...

Next Slideshows

Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar s military seizes power in a coup against the democratically elected government.

11:54am EST
Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Riot police broke up protests across Russia in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, detaining more than 5,000 people who had braved the bitter cold and the...

Jan 31 2021
Photos of the month: January

Photos of the month: January

Our top photos from January 2021.

Jan 30 2021
Life in locked down South Africa

Life in locked down South Africa

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 infections and deaths on the continent, and is now facing a troubling new variant of the virus that has been shown...

Jan 29 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow

Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow

A major winter storm sweeps over the U.S. east coast with nearly two feet of snow expected in some areas.

Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar s military seizes power in a coup against the democratically elected government.

Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Riot police broke up protests across Russia in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, detaining more than 5,000 people who had braved the bitter cold and the threat of prosecution to demand he be set free.

Photos of the month: January

Photos of the month: January

Our top photos from January 2021.

Life in locked down South Africa

Life in locked down South Africa

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 infections and deaths on the continent, and is now facing a troubling new variant of the virus that has been shown to evade antibody protection in lab studies.

America's COVID deaths surge as vaccines roll out

America's COVID deaths surge as vaccines roll out

The United States is scrambling to inoculate most Americans by summertime, as the incoming Biden administration races to curb a pandemic it warns could still get worse.

With fresh reinforcements, Indian farmers face off with police

With fresh reinforcements, Indian farmers face off with police

Thousands of Indian farmers marched overnight to reinforce protesting colleagues camping out on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, to press the government to withdraw three new farm laws that they say will hurt their livelihoods.

Violent protests in locked-down Lebanon

Violent protests in locked-down Lebanon

Clashes continue between security forces and protesters angry over a strict lockdown that has cut off livelihoods in a collapsing economy.

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 150 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast