London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths surge

Funeral directors Spencer Baxter and Adam Tremelling make final checks on a deceased person ahead of a funeral. The company already has 130 funerals booked for February, among them an unusual number of "double funerals," of husbands and wives who die around the same time. Before the pandemic, they arranged about nine such funerals in a year. Now, they have nine in the next month alone. "I've never seen anything like it," said Uden. One couple had been married for over 50 years and died of COVID-19 within an hour of each other, he said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

