London home filled with royal memorabilia

Royal fan Margaret Tyler poses inside her home, which is adorned with thousands of pieces of Royal Family memorabilia, in north London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Tyler has garnered her own press attention for her royal dedication. Her London home is filled with plates, cups, pictures, dolls and life-size cardboard cut-outs of the queen and other royals. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Royal Family memorabilia inside the north London home of Margaret Tyler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Margaret Tyler outside of her home. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Royal memorabilia inside the north London home of Margaret Tyler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Memorabilia inside the home of Margaret Tyler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Memorabilia inside the home of Margaret Tyler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Memorabilia inside the home of Margaret Tyler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Margaret Tyler poses outside of her home. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Memorabilia inside the home of Margaret Tyler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Memorabilia inside the home of Margaret Tyler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Memorabilia inside the home of Margaret Tyler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Royal memorabilia inside the north London home of Margaret Tyler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Memorabilia inside the home of Margaret Tyler. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Margaret Tyler poses inside her home. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

