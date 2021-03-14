London police clash with mourners at vigil for murdered woman Sarah Everard
Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People clash with police during a gathering at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police members stand guard as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A sign is seen as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People clash with police during a gathering at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A detained person sits in a police vehicle as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police officers stand at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, during a vigil following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Protesters shout towards police as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A protester clashes with police as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Mourners clash with police officers at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, during a vigil following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People clash with police during a gathering at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A mourner talks with police officers at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mourners clash with police officers at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, during a vigil following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A mourner holds a cellphone at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, during a vigil following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A person stands near flowers at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A detained person sits in a police vehicle as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman shouts near police members as people gather at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People clash with police during a gathering at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People hold candles as they gather at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman hold a sign in front of police as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A protester gestures towards police as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Flowers are seen at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A mourner holds a placard as they clash with police officers at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, during a vigil following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People react at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman holds flowers at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People gather at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman brings flowers to a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People mourn at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman reacts at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman reacts at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman lights a candle as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Deadly violence mounts in Myanmar
Violence has escalated as coup leaders try to disrupt a sweeping movement of protests and civil disobedience, six weeks after a military takeover in Myanmar.
One year with COVID: How the pandemic has re-engineered our world
From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.
Wildfire destroys hundreds of homes in Argentina
Hundreds of homes have been devastated by a wildfire in Argentina's Chubut province.
One year with COVID: Anti-lockdown protests
Protesters around the world railed against restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
MORE IN PICTURES
Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar
(Warning: graphic content) At least 39 people were reported killed in Myanmar as Chinese factories burn, on the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Deadly violence mounts in Myanmar
Violence has escalated as coup leaders try to disrupt a sweeping movement of protests and civil disobedience, six weeks after a military takeover in Myanmar.
Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together
A Ukrainian couple who grew tired of arguing are trying to mend their on-off relationship by handcuffing their hands together for three months and documenting their experiences on social media.
One year with COVID: How the pandemic has re-engineered our world
From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.
One year with COVID: Human connections in a distanced world
People around the world find ways to connect despite the social distance.
Wildfire destroys hundreds of homes in Argentina
Hundreds of homes have been devastated by a wildfire in Argentina's Chubut province.
One year with COVID: Anti-lockdown protests
Protesters around the world railed against restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Texas ends statewide mask mandate
Texas ended a statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions on businesses were lifted this week, a move some heralded as freedom and others as foolishness.
One year with COVID: Life under lockdown
All the ways the pandemic has changed how we live, work and interact with one another.