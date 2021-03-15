London police face backlash after dragging mourners at Sarah Everard vigil
A person stands in front of a police officer at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People hold placards and shout during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People hold placards during a protest outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, as the London Eye is pictured behind them, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A mourner sits in front of a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police secure the area during a protest following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman reacts as she attends a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People hold placards and gesture as they attend a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman holding a child looks at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People attend a protest outside New Scotland Yard, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People mourn at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People hold placards during a protest outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People hold placards as they attend a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People flash lights from their mobile phones as they attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman holds a placard as she attends a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman raises her hands showing a slogan written on her forearm and hand as she attends a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People hold placards as they attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People hold a placard as they attend a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman stands in front of police officers during a protest outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman reacts as she mourns at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People mourn at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman reacts as she mourns at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman holds a banner as she attends a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People mourn at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A mourner sits in front of a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
