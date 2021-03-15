Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Mar 15, 2021 | 12:32am EDT

London police face backlash after dragging mourners at Sarah Everard vigil

A person stands in front of a police officer at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A person stands in front of a police officer at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A person stands in front of a police officer at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
1 / 28
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
2 / 28
People hold placards and shout during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People hold placards and shout during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People hold placards and shout during a protest at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
3 / 28
People hold placards during a protest outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, as the London Eye is pictured behind them, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People hold placards during a protest outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, as the London Eye is pictured behind them, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People hold placards during a protest outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, as the London Eye is pictured behind them, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
4 / 28
A mourner sits in front of a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A mourner sits in front of a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A mourner sits in front of a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
5 / 28
Police secure the area during a protest following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police secure the area during a protest following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Police secure the area during a protest following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
6 / 28
A woman reacts as she attends a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman reacts as she attends a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A woman reacts as she attends a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
7 / 28
People hold placards and gesture as they attend a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People hold placards and gesture as they attend a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People hold placards and gesture as they attend a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
8 / 28
A woman holding a child looks at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman holding a child looks at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A woman holding a child looks at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
9 / 28
People attend a protest outside New Scotland Yard, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People attend a protest outside New Scotland Yard, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People attend a protest outside New Scotland Yard, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
10 / 28
People mourn at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People mourn at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People mourn at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
11 / 28
People hold placards during a protest outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People hold placards during a protest outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People hold placards during a protest outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
12 / 28
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
13 / 28
People hold placards as they attend a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People hold placards as they attend a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People hold placards as they attend a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
14 / 28
People flash lights from their mobile phones as they attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People flash lights from their mobile phones as they attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People flash lights from their mobile phones as they attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
15 / 28
A woman holds a placard as she attends a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman holds a placard as she attends a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A woman holds a placard as she attends a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
16 / 28
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
17 / 28
A woman raises her hands showing a slogan written on her forearm and hand as she attends a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman raises her hands showing a slogan written on her forearm and hand as she attends a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A woman raises her hands showing a slogan written on her forearm and hand as she attends a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
18 / 28
People hold placards as they attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People hold placards as they attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People hold placards as they attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
19 / 28
People hold a placard as they attend a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People hold a placard as they attend a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People hold a placard as they attend a protest at the Trafalgar Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
20 / 28
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
21 / 28
A woman stands in front of police officers during a protest outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman stands in front of police officers during a protest outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A woman stands in front of police officers during a protest outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
22 / 28
A woman reacts as she mourns at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman reacts as she mourns at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A woman reacts as she mourns at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
23 / 28
People mourn at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People mourn at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People mourn at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
24 / 28
A woman reacts as she mourns at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman reacts as she mourns at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A woman reacts as she mourns at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
25 / 28
A woman holds a banner as she attends a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman holds a banner as she attends a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A woman holds a banner as she attends a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
26 / 28
People mourn at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People mourn at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People mourn at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
27 / 28
A mourner sits in front of a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A mourner sits in front of a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A mourner sits in front of a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Demonstrators call for justice and reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death

Demonstrators call for justice and reforms a year...

Next Slideshows

Demonstrators call for justice and reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death

Demonstrators call for justice and reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Louisville to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of the 26-year-old Black woman, whose death in a botched police...

Mar 14 2021
Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

(Warning: graphic content) At least 39 people were reported killed in Myanmar as Chinese factories burn, on the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup against...

Mar 14 2021
London police clash with mourners at vigil for murdered woman Sarah Everard

London police clash with mourners at vigil for murdered woman Sarah Everard

London police faced a backlash from the public and an official inquiry into their actions after using heavy-handed tactics to break up an outdoor vigil for...

Mar 14 2021
Deadly violence mounts in Myanmar

Deadly violence mounts in Myanmar

Violence has escalated as coup leaders try to disrupt a sweeping movement of protests and civil disobedience, six weeks after a military takeover in Myanmar.

Mar 12 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Japan worshippers walk across hot coals to pray for safety

Japan worshippers walk across hot coals to pray for safety

Japanese worshippers prayed for the safety of themselves and their families by walking barefoot with Buddhist monks over smouldering coals at an annual festival near Mt. Takaosan.

Demonstrators call for justice and reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death

Demonstrators call for justice and reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Louisville to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of the 26-year-old Black woman, whose death in a botched police raid helped fuel U.S. protests against police brutality.

Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

(Warning: graphic content) At least 39 people were reported killed in Myanmar as Chinese factories burn, on the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

London police clash with mourners at vigil for murdered woman Sarah Everard

London police clash with mourners at vigil for murdered woman Sarah Everard

London police faced a backlash from the public and an official inquiry into their actions after using heavy-handed tactics to break up an outdoor vigil for 33-year-old Sarah Everard, whose suspected killer is a police officer.

Deadly violence mounts in Myanmar

Deadly violence mounts in Myanmar

Violence has escalated as coup leaders try to disrupt a sweeping movement of protests and civil disobedience, six weeks after a military takeover in Myanmar.

Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

A Ukrainian couple who grew tired of arguing are trying to mend their on-off relationship by handcuffing their hands together for three months and documenting their experiences on social media.

One year with COVID: How the pandemic has re-engineered our world

One year with COVID: How the pandemic has re-engineered our world

From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.

One year with COVID: Human connections in a distanced world

One year with COVID: Human connections in a distanced world

People around the world find ways to connect despite the social distance.

Wildfire destroys hundreds of homes in Argentina

Wildfire destroys hundreds of homes in Argentina

Hundreds of homes have been devastated by a wildfire in Argentina's Chubut province.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast