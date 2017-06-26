Edition:
United States
Mon Jun 26, 2017 | 1:15pm EDT

London tower blocks evacuated

Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Safety equipment is checked at the Dorney Tower residential block, after residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
A resident and a cat are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
A woman flashes a 'victory' sign at a window in the Burnham Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
People carry personal possessions as they leave the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A woman carries a dog from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London, Britain, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A resident is evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Two men carry a television set from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A boy looks out of a window in the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
A priest helps a family move from the Dorney Tower residential block during an evacuation as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
A man carries a mattress from the Dorney Tower residential block, as residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London, Britain, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Cladding is seen on the Burnham Tower residential block, from where residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
The sun glints off a window in the Dorney Tower residential block, from where residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the buildings on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Residents are evacuated from the Dorney Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
A resident is evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Residents are evacuated from the Burnham Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Residents are evacuated from the Taplow Tower residential block as a precautionary measure following concerns over the type of cladding used on the outside of the building on the Chalcots Estate in north London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
