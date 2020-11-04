Londoners hit the town one last time before new lockdown
People are seen enjoying drinks before pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man is pictured in the street as pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers wearing protective face masks speak with a man before arresting him as pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman plays a musical instrument near police officers wearing protective face masks as pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A waiter wearing a protective face mask is seen clearing away glasses before pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A police officer wearing a protective face mask speaks to a woman as pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Three friends make share a drink at Il Pagliaccio, an Italian restaurant, before closure ahead of the lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak in Fulham, London, Britain November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
People are pictured queueing outside a food store in Soho, after new nationwide restrictions were announced during the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A waiter wearing a protective face mask is seen packing away before pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man is arrested by police officers as pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A waiter carries pizzas at Il Pagliaccio, an Italian restaurant, before closure ahead of the lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak in Fulham, London, Britain November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
People are seen enjoying drinks in the street as pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Waiters wearing protective face masks are seen packing away before pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers wearing protective face masks are seen moving people on as pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People at Il Pagliaccio, an Italian restaurant, before closure ahead of the lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak in Fulham, London, Britain November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Karol, a bartender from Italy, pours a Peroni beer at Il Pagliaccio, an Italian restaurant, before closure ahead of the lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak in Fulham, London, Britain November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Police officers wearing protective face masks are pictured as people enjoy drinks before pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A waiter wearing a protective face mask is seen packing away before pubs close ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man wearing a protective face mask is seen before pubs close ahead of the lockdown, Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People wearing protective face masks are seen before pubs close ahead of the lockdown, Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A sign is pictured in the window of a restaurant ahead of the lockdown in Soho, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
