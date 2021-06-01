Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jun 1, 2021 | 2:45pm EDT

Londoners march in anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown parade

Demonstrators walk towards Trafalgar Square as they participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest amid the coronavirus in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators walk towards Trafalgar Square as they participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest amid the coronavirus in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest at Parliament Square in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest at Parliament Square in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A person wears a tin foil hat during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A person wears a tin foil hat during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A person holds a sign as demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A person holds a sign as demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators embrace during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators embrace during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A demonstrator holds a placard during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators attend an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators attend an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators attend an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators attend an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators attend an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators attend an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators attend an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators attend an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest at Parliament Square in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest at Parliament Square in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A person holds a sign as demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A person holds a sign as demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A woman holds a sign as demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest at Parliament Square in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman holds a sign as demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest at Parliament Square in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators participate in an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest in London, Britain, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
