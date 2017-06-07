London's Borough Market crime scene
Police officers sweep the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A police officer guards an entrance near the scene of the recent attack at London Bridge and Borough Market in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Forensic officers walk along the road at the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Forensics investigators work at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police officers sweep the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A police officer stands next to unfinished drinks on a table outside a pub in Borough Market behind the cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A forensics investigator works at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Discarded medical equipment lies on the ground near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A police officer sweeps the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A forensics investigator works at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Tables and chairs are seen outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Tables and chairs are seen outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Forensics investigators work at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Iran parliament attacked
Suicide bombers and gunmen attack Iran's parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran.
Aftermath in London
Police raid properties as mourners lay flowers following the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months.
High-tech devices used to cheat China's exams
Equipment seized over the years, used in cheating attempts by students sitting for the national college entrance exam known as "gaokao", include wireless...
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces battle to retake the last enclaves held by Islamic State militants.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.